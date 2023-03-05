Welcome to New York City’s newest members-only club: Club30, hosted by Henrik Lundqvist.Henrik and co-host Jay Liddell have been friends since Hank’s arrival in... More
Bouncing Back with JJ Redick
Henrik Lundqvist sits down with former NBA player and current podcaster JJ Redick to discuss his basketball and media success, struggles and journey.JJ shares insights from his evolution at Duke—including the importance of therapy—being the first active NBA player to start a podcast, working at ESPN in today's sports media ecosystem, and living in, but not getting to play for the city of New York.
5/3/2023
49:29
Swedish Success with Hans Vestberg
Henrik Lundqvist sits down with Verizon CEO and former handball player, Hans Vestberg, to talk about leadership and the impact of sports on his career. Vestberg shares insights on motivation, goal setting, team building, and the impact his passion for sports has had on his approach to business. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or a seasoned executive, this episode offers inspiring ideas from one of the top CEOs in tech on how to lead with purpose and achieve success.
4/26/2023
42:15
Ownership Mentality with Alex Rodriguez
Henrik Lundqvist and Yankee World Series champion, Alex Rodriguez, reflect on playing in New York, self-ownership, and team ownership. Henrik and Alex also discuss dealing with imposter syndrome, utilizing therapy, and how athletes—or anyone—can manage a successful business or bank account. Come join another Club 30 conversation with two of New York's best dressed.
4/19/2023
41:31
Life Goals with Mike Richter
Henrik Lundqvist and Stanley Cup champion, Mike Richter, reflect on their time in goal for the Rangers, the ways the position has changed over time, and how to find a focus beyond hockey. These two legends reflect on their different styles, competitiveness, and why The Garden feels different now that they're fans like everyone else. Pull up a seat in Club 30 for another great episode.
4/12/2023
48:56
Next Chapters with Eli Manning
On the inaugural episode of Club 30, Henrik Lundqvist and two-time Super Bowl champ, Eli Manning, reflect on their fifteen years of sharing the New York City spotlight, embracing new opportunities with a beginner's mind, and how their experience on the ice and field prepared them for the next chapter of their lives. Welcome to Club 30, a new podcast from MSG Sports and Audiorama.
Welcome to New York City’s newest members-only club: Club30, hosted by Henrik Lundqvist.
Henrik and co-host Jay Liddell have been friends since Hank’s arrival in NYC from Sweden. With almost 15 years of shared history, they’ve been together for Hank’s biggest ups and downs in his hockey career - and his personal life. What started as a simple connection over sports and the energy of New York City rapidly evolved into a joint pursuit of fulfillment and a mutual commitment to expand their personal boundaries and to navigate life’s biggest challenges.
In this new podcast from MSG Sports brought to you by Audiorama, Henrik invites his listeners to become his founding club members. Each episode, you’ll join Henrik and friends at his private table while he goes deep in conversation with the movers and shakers that make this city hum. This is Henrik at his unfiltered best, exploring the passion that drives old friends and new alike. Your membership card is waiting.