Cloud Talk brings you discussions on topics like digital transformation, Kubernetes, IoT, edge computing and multicloud, as told through the perspectives of the... More
Available Episodes
5 of 121
Episode 130: Cloud Modernization with Mark Oreta of Job Target
5/23/2023
39:14
Episode 129: Unpacking the Digital Future of Healthcare
The opportunities for digital transformation in healthcare will be abundant in 2023! Improvements could enhance patient care and outcomes, increase efficiency and reduce costs using technology such as electronic health records, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence. Upgraded technologies allow for better coordination of care, remote access to medical care and personalized healthcare. Join #CloudTalkLive host Jeff DeVerter, alongside Sarah Richardson from Tivity Health, and Racker Vinesh Kolpe, as they unpack the possibilities.
2/15/2023
28:20
Episode 128: Navigating the Future of Digital Transformation with David Linthicum: Insights and Predictions
Join us for an engaging discussion on #CloudTalkLive with an industry expert, David Linthicum, Chief Strategy Officer at Deloitte, as we delve into the future of #digitaltransformation. From emerging #technologies to shifting business models, this #livestream will provide a comprehensive look at what organizations can expect as they navigate the rapidly evolving #digitallandscape.
2/15/2023
24:40
Episode 127: The Winding Road to Passionate Pursuits
In our first #CloudTalkLive of the year, we'll hear from Seth Ezekiel West, who reinvented his career around his passion for photography and videography after a few setbacks.
2/15/2023
26:44
Episode 126: Full-Stack Observability: Bringing Developers and the Business Together
Join Joe Byrne, CTO of AppDynamics, as he and Jeff DeVerter discuss the impact of connecting business KPIs to the quality of the developer's code and the operations of the underlying systems. Special Guest: Joe Byrne.
Cloud Talk brings you discussions on topics like digital transformation, Kubernetes, IoT, edge computing and multicloud, as told through the perspectives of the people and the companies who are living this transformation on a daily basis. In Cloud Talk, host Jeff DeVerter interviews some of the most influential figures on the frontlines of cloud technology, helping you stay connected. Jeff is CTO at Rackspace and has spent over 20 years immersed in the world of cutting-edge technology.