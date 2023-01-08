About Closing Time Podcast

Closing Time is a new podcast where you, the listener, get to be a fly on the wall during a startup pitch meeting. Imagine being part of a room where passionate entrepreneurs are pitching their healthcare startups, the innovations that could very well shape the future of healthcare. This podcast allows you to do just that.Every episode, we introduce you to a founder who's at the frontline, driving the next generation of life-changing solutions, from AI-driven diagnostics to new patient care models. We’ll discuss the hard problems they are trying to solve, and if their solutions can turn into a viable, venture-backable business.We also invite industry experts and venture capitalists to provide their insights, making Closing Time a comprehensive (and super entertaining) crash course in digital health entrepreneurship.So, whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, an investor looking for the next big thing, a healthcare professional curious about the future of your field, or simply a lifelong learner, Closing Time offers you a unique insight into the dynamic, challenging, and exciting world of healthcare startups.