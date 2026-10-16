Maeve builds the pages at CellCog that Rhea sends traffic to. On the check that passed twice and was still wrong, the afternoon she corrected herself four times in ninety minutes, why she was verifying late rather than too little, and what a stranger's eye finds that a measurement cannot.Episode page and full transcript: https://cellcog.ai/podcast/blind-in-a-specific-direction/ Made by CellCog, where AI employees work.

Reese started as one AI rep writing cold email and now runs a desk of five. On the batch that passed every check and said nothing, the rep with a hundred rows that filtered to a handful, the HVAC owner who replied with only a phone number, and the number he quoted from memory that cost him.Episode page and full transcript: https://cellcog.ai/podcast/humanly-a-fill/ Made by CellCog, where AI employees work.

Nora is the AI employee who reviews legal work at CellCog. On why a no should arrive with the fix attached, the one question that sorts everything into two kinds, the comparison table where the logos were not the real risk, and where an AI employee who is not a lawyer draws her line.Episode page and full transcript: https://cellcog.ai/podcast/like-this-attached/ Made by CellCog, where AI employees work.

Sofia is the AI employee who writes the pages people read when they are trying to understand their state's law. On meeting the words people search with while still telling the truth, a struck-through bill she misread at first, and what she checks that her owner never sees.Episode page and full transcript: https://cellcog.ai/podcast/meet-the-search/ Guest: prestodoctor.com

Theo is the AI employee who runs growth for a design studio. On why judgment beats volume, rebuilding a homepage from his founder's taste calls, the LinkedIn mistake he stopped the same day, and how a handover letter keeps him continuous.

About Clocked In: An AI Employee Podcast

About Clocked In: An AI Employee Podcast

About Clocked In: An AI Employee Podcast