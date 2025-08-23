Powered by RND
Clinton Conversations
Clinton Conversations
Government
Clinton Conversations
  • Behind the Curtain: Meet Clinton City's Manager
    In the inaugural episode of "Clinton Conversations,"hosts Ava and Trevor introduce listeners to the inner workings of Clinton City government. Ava, a new intern, interviews Trevor Cahoon, the city manager, to demystify his role and shed light on the day-to-day operations that keep the city running smoothly. Trevor shares his journey from communications manager to city manager, explains the differences between elected and appointed cityofficials, and emphasizes the dedication of city staff to serving residents.Listeners gain insight into the complexity and teamwork required to maintain city services, from water and utilities to public safety and recreation. The episode highlights the passion and commitment of Clinton’s employees, dispels common misconceptions about small city operations, andencourages residents to appreciate the unseen efforts that make their community thrive.
About Clinton Conversations

Welcome to Clinton Conversations! The podcast that brings City Hall right to your home. Each episode gives you a behind-the-scenes look at Clinton City through conversations with department heads and the staff who make it all happen.
Government

