Clinical Pharmacology Podcast with Nathan Teuscher

Nathan Teuscher
ScienceLife Sciences
Available Episodes

  • Population PK FDA guidance (Ep. 4)
    In this episode, I discuss the 2022 FDA Guidance on Population PK analysis. This includes a discussion of the applications, methods, and submission requirements for population PK models. Links discussed in the show: • FDA Population PK Guidance • You can connect with me on LinkedIn and send me a message • Send me a message • Sign up for my newsletter Copyright Teuscher Solutions LLC All Rights Reserved
    7/3/2023
    36:06
  • Comparing NCA and PK models (Ep. 3)
    In this episode, I discuss two data analysis techniques: (1) non-compartmental analysis or NCA, and (2) PK modeling. I discuss the basic premise of each method and similarities and differences between them. Links discussed in the show: Publication about NCA by Johan Gabrielsson and Dan Weiner Publication about PK modeling by Hartmut Derendorf et. al. Play Angry Birds as a fun diversion today Here’s a link to the Dexcom glucose sensor and the Tandem T-slim insulin pump You can connect with me on LinkedIn and send me a message Send me a message Sign up for my newsletter Copyright Teuscher Solutions LLC All Rights Reserved
    7/3/2023
    17:44
  • Food Effect FDA Guidance (Ep 2)
    In this episode, I discuss the 2022 FDA guidance on food effect studies. I discuss the timing of these studies in your development programs, various aspects of study design, and some unique exceptions to the standard food effect study. Links discussed in the show: • Here’s the current FDA guidance for food effect studies • You can connect with me on LinkedIn and send me a message • Send me a message • Sign up for my newsletter Copyright Teuscher Solutions LLC All Rights Reserved
    7/3/2023
    17:55
  • Podcast about clinical pharmacology (Ep 1)
    In my inaugural episode, I introduce myself, describe the type of clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics content I will share, let you know how to get in touch with me, and give the reason why I started this podcast. Links discussed in the show: You can connect with me on LinkedIn and send me a message Send me a messsage Sign up for my newsletter Copyright Teuscher Solutions LLC All Rights Reserved
    7/3/2023
    13:24

About Clinical Pharmacology Podcast with Nathan Teuscher

I discuss clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics topics from the perspective of drug development scientists. I share my expertise and knowledge about designing and conducting clinical pharmacology studies and discuss how to analyze the data using the most effective approaches. I draw from my experience of over 20 years working in drug development organizations and consultancies.
