Population PK FDA guidance (Ep. 4)
In this episode, I discuss the 2022 FDA Guidance on Population PK analysis. This includes a discussion of the applications, methods, and submission requirements for population PK models.
Links discussed in the show:
• FDA Population PK Guidance
7/3/2023
36:06
Comparing NCA and PK models (Ep. 3)
In this episode, I discuss two data analysis techniques: (1) non-compartmental analysis or NCA, and (2) PK modeling. I discuss the basic premise of each method and similarities and differences between them.
Links discussed in the show:
Publication about NCA by Johan Gabrielsson and Dan Weiner
Publication about PK modeling by Hartmut Derendorf et. al.
7/3/2023
17:44
Food Effect FDA Guidance (Ep 2)
In this episode, I discuss the 2022 FDA guidance on food effect studies. I discuss the timing of these studies in your development programs, various aspects of study design, and some unique exceptions to the standard food effect study.
Links discussed in the show:
• Here's the current FDA guidance for food effect studies
7/3/2023
17:55
Podcast about clinical pharmacology (Ep 1)
In my inaugural episode, I introduce myself, describe the type of clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics content I will share, let you know how to get in touch with me, and give the reason why I started this podcast.
Links discussed in the show:
About Clinical Pharmacology Podcast with Nathan Teuscher
I discuss clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics topics from the perspective of drug development scientists. I share my expertise and knowledge about designing and conducting clinical pharmacology studies and discuss how to analyze the data using the most effective approaches. I draw from my experience of over 20 years working in drug development organizations and consultancies.