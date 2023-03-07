Clinical Pharmacology Podcast with Nathan Teuscher

Comparing NCA and PK models (Ep. 3)

In this episode, I discuss two data analysis techniques: (1) non-compartmental analysis or NCA, and (2) PK modeling. I discuss the basic premise of each method and similarities and differences between them. Links discussed in the show: Publication about NCA by Johan Gabrielsson and Dan Weiner Publication about PK modeling by Hartmut Derendorf et. al.