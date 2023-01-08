Climate Connections
Yale Center for Environmental Communication
How is global warming shaping our lives? And what can we do about it? We connect the dots, from fossil fuels to extreme weather, clean energy to public health, ...
More
Students explore ways to make San Francisco’s waterfront more resilient
Sea level rise and extreme storms will make the area prone to flooding. Learn more at https://www.yaleclimateconnections.org/
Coast Guard veteran is on a mission for solar
Tim Harris wants to inspire veterans to explore careers in renewable energy. Learn more at https://www.yaleclimateconnections.org/
Electric trucks could reduce air pollution, improve health
Advocates are calling for a zero-emission freight transportation system. Learn more at https://www.yaleclimateconnections.org/
D.C. community center plans to serve neighbors during disasters
Solar panels, a commercial kitchen, and a broadcasting studio are part of the plan to turn the F.H. Faunteroy Center into a resilience hub. Learn more at https://www.yaleclimateconnections.org/
Black sea bass habitat is shifting north as the Atlantic heats up
But fishing regulations haven’t kept up with the changes. Learn more at https://www.yaleclimateconnections.org/
About Climate Connections
How is global warming shaping our lives? And what can we do about it? We connect the dots, from fossil fuels to extreme weather, clean energy to public health, and more. Join Dr. Anthony Leiserowitz of Yale University for a daily 90-second podcast about climate change, where we confront reality and share inspiring stories of hope.
