CLEANING UP THE MENTAL MESS with Dr. Caroline Leaf

Hi! I'm Dr. Caroline Leaf. I'm a cognitive neuroscientist, author, & mental health expert.
Podcast 479: Are you addicted to drama?
SHOW DESCRIPTION: n this podcast I talk to holistic psychologist, educator and best-selling author Scott Lyons about what it means to be addicted to drama, how a drama addiction affects our mental health and relationships, how to manage a drama addiction, and so much more!
EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS:
2:00 Scott’s amazing story & work
6:40 Scott’s new book Addicted to Drama
7:20, 11:45 What being addicted to drama looks like
13:32 Drama addiction & trauma
17:42 Isolation & drama addiction
21:55 How to tell if someone is addicted to drama
31:20 How to protect yourself from someone who is addicted to drama
37:00, 44:50 How to identify & manage your addiction to drama
5/4/2023
59:10
Podcast 478: 6 Strategies to Stop Fights Before they Begin
SHOW DESCRIPTION: In this podcast I talk about ways to stop fights before they begin. Relationships can be hard, whether you are talking about friends, romantic partners, family, or colleagues. Fights and arguments are often inevitable, but that does not mean that there are steps we can take to make our relationships stronger and prevent fights and arguments before they begin.
EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS:
0:32 Why it is important to try to prevent arguments before they begin
1:26, 5:30 How to approach conflicts with curiosity
7:47 How to change the way you see the conflict
9:05, 12:00, 15:00 How words can stop or start an argument
10:03 Why you should practice the 10 second pause before responding to conflict
11:00 Walking away is not always a bad thing!
5/1/2023
18:34
Podcast 477: Why we should question our beliefs + how to identify biases in our selves
SHOW DESCRIPTION: In this podcast I talk to top podcast host and international bestselling author Shawn Stevenson about his incredible healing journey, the mind-brain-body connection, and the importance of holistic approaches to medicine, and why we need to always be questioning our beliefs, opinions and biases.
EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS:
0:45, 12:00 Shawn’s amazing health journey
19:30 The power of changing your environment
25:00 The importance of understanding the whole person & holistic approaches to healing
33:00, 36:10 Why it’s important to question our beliefs & biases
46:35 Why the way we study health needs to change
4/27/2023
56:03
Podcast 476: How to compromise correctly in relationships
SHOW DESCRIPTION: In this podcast I talk about how to improve your relationship, develop sexual intimacy, and increase your health and longevity through compromise. This is part 3 of my series on love, sex, relationships and wellbeing. As I mentioned in parts 1 and 2 of this podcast, relationships can be incredibly challenging at times. But they are also incredibly rewarding and can have a beneficial effect on our mind, brain and body health, right down to the level of our telomeres, and can contribute to better longevity.
EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS:
1:00 Why healthy, supportive relationships are important
3:20 Sex, love & the mind
4:45 The power of compromise in a relationship
8:20 Tips to compromise better & improve your sexual intimacy and relationship
4/24/2023
27:22
Podcast 475: How sorrow and longing make us whole
SHOW DESCRIPTION: In this podcast I talk to bestselling author and speaker Susan Cain about sorrow and mental health, embracing bittersweet moments and feelings, how longing makes us whole, her amazing new book Bittersweet, and so much more! As Susan notes in her book, bittersweetness is a tendency to states of longing, poignancy, and sorrow; an acute awareness of passing time; and a curiously piercing joy at the beauty of the world. It recognizes that light and dark, birth and death—bitter and sweet—are forever paired.
EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS:
1:55 Susan’s journey
5:45 What a bittersweet state of mind is & why its important
9:31 Epigenetics & inherited grief
17:45 The downsides of positive thinking
28:30 Mental health & sorrow
31:30 Why everyone should watch the movie Inside Out
35:30, 40:10 The difference between moving on & moving forward
45:00 How sorrow & grief can create meaningful connections
48:50 The deep joy & deep sorrow if being human
*DISCLAIMER: This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Please consult with your personal physician if you have any personal medical questions.
*DISCLAIMER: This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Please consult with your personal physician if you have any personal medical questions.