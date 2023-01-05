Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
CLEANING UP THE MENTAL MESS with Dr. Caroline Leaf

Dr. Caroline Leaf
Hi! I'm Dr. Caroline Leaf. I'm a cognitive neuroscientist, author, & mental health expert.
Health & Fitness
Hi! I’m Dr. Caroline Leaf. I’m a cognitive neuroscientist, author, &amp; mental health expert. Whether you are struggling in your personal life or simply want t... More

  • Podcast 479: Are you addicted to drama?
    Download my new and improved brain detox app here: https://neurocycle.app SHOW DESCRIPTION: n this podcast I talk to holistic psychologist, educator and best-selling author Scott Lyons about what it means to be addicted to drama, how a drama addiction affects our mental health and relationships, how to manage a drama addiction, and so much more! Read the blog here: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://drleaf.com/blogs/news/are-you-addicted-to-drama Sign up to Patreon to get access to full AD-FREE episodes, exclusive downloads, live Q&As, and more: https://www.patreon.com/drcarolineleaf OFFERS FROM OUR SPONSORS: -AquaTru: AquaTru comes with a 30-day Money-Back Guarantee and even makes a great gift. And, for a limited time, my listeners receive 20% OFF any AquaTru purifier! Just go to AquaTru.com and enter code “DRLEAF” at checkout.   -Betterhelp: Find more balance, with BetterHelp. Visit betterhelp.com/drleaf today to get 10% off your first month.  EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS: 2:00 Scott’s amazing story & work 6:40 Scott’s new book Addicted to Drama 7:20, 11:45 What being addicted to drama looks like  13:32 Drama addiction & trauma  17:42 Isolation & drama addiction  21:55 How to tell if someone is addicted to drama  31:20 How to protect yourself from someone who is addicted to drama  37:00, 44:50 How to identify & manage your addiction to drama ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: -Get my new book Cleaning up Your Mental Mess here: https://www.cleaningupyourmentalmess.com -Get a free Cleaning up Your Mental Mess workbook when you subscribe to my weekly email at drleaf.com! - Visit my website at https://drleaf.com for more free resources -Instagram: @drcarolineleaf: https://www.instagram.com/drcarolineleaf/- -Facebook: Dr. Caroline Leaf: https://www.facebook.com/drleaf -Twitter: @drcarolineleaf: https://twitter.com/DrCarolineLeaf -Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/drcarolineleaf *DISCLAIMER: This podcast and blog are for educational purposes only and are not intended as medical advice. We always encourage each person to make the decision that seems best for their situation with the guidance of a medical professional.
    5/4/2023
    59:10
  • Podcast 478: 6 Strategies to Stop Fights Before they Begin
    Download my new and improved brain detox app here: https://neurocycle.app SHOW DESCRIPTION: In this podcast I talk about ways to stop fights before they begin. Relationships can be hard, whether you are talking about friends, romantic partners, family, or colleagues. Fights and arguments are often inevitable, but that does not mean that there are steps we can take to make our relationships stronger and prevent fights and arguments before they begin.  Read the blog here: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://drleaf.com/blogs/news/how-to-prevent-fights-before-they-begin Sign up to Patreon to get access to full AD-FREE episodes, exclusive downloads, live Q&As, and more: https://www.patreon.com/drcarolineleaf OFFERS FROM OUR SPONSORS: -ButcherBox: For a limited time, ButcherBox is giving us a special deal! Sign up today using code DRLEAF to receive Ground Beef for a Year + 20 dollars off your first order. That’s 2 pounds of Ground Beef free in every box for a year plus 20 dollars off your first order when you sign up at butcherbox.com/DRLEAF and use code DRLEAF. -Qualia Mind: See what the best brain fuel formula on earth can do for YOUR mindset. Go to neurohacker.com/DRLEAF for $100 OFF, that’s only $59 a bottle and as a listener of Cleaning Up the Mental Mess use code DRLEAF at checkout for an extra 15% off your first purchase.  EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS: 0:32 Why it is important to try to prevent arguments before they begin  1:26, 5:30 How to approach conflicts with curiosity  7:47 How to change the way you see the conflict 9:05, 12:00, 15:00 How words can stop or start an argument  10:03 Why you should practice the 10 second pause before responding to conflict 11:00 Walking away is not always a bad thing! ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: -Get my new book Cleaning up Your Mental Mess here: https://www.cleaningupyourmentalmess.com -Get a free Cleaning up Your Mental Mess workbook when you subscribe to my weekly email at drleaf.com! - Visit my website at https://drleaf.com for more free resources -Instagram: @drcarolineleaf: https://www.instagram.com/drcarolineleaf/- -Facebook: Dr. Caroline Leaf: https://www.facebook.com/drleaf -Twitter: @drcarolineleaf: https://twitter.com/DrCarolineLeaf -Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/drcarolineleaf *DISCLAIMER: This podcast and blog are for educational purposes only and are not intended as medical advice. We always encourage each person to make the decision that seems best for their situation with the guidance of a medical professional.
    5/1/2023
    18:34
  • Podcast 477: Why we should question our beliefs + how to identify biases in our selves
    Download my new and improved brain detox app here: https://neurocycle.app SHOW DESCRIPTION: In this podcast I talk to top podcast host and international bestselling author Shawn Stevenson about his incredible healing journey, the mind-brain-body connection, and the importance of holistic approaches to medicine, and why we need to always be questioning our beliefs, opinions and biases. Read the blog here: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://drleaf.com/blogs/news/why-its-important-to-question-our-beliefs-biases Sign up to Patreon to get access to full AD-FREE episodes, exclusive downloads, live Q&As, and more: https://www.patreon.com/drcarolineleaf OFFERS FROM OUR SPONSORS: -NED’s Shuteye Chai: Discover how Shuteye Chai can revolutionize your sleep and get 15% off with code DRLEAF. Go to helloned.com/DRLEAF or enter code DRLEAF at checkout.   -Elo Health Smart Protein: Take out the guesswork and get the right amount of protein after every workout. Go to elo.health and enter code DRLEAF for 50% off your first month. -Noom: Sign up for your trial today at Noom.com/DRLEAF. And check out Noom’s first-ever book, The Noom Mindset, a deep dive into the psychology of behavior change. Available to buy now wherever books are sold.   EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS: 0:45, 12:00 Shawn’s amazing health journey   19:30 The power of changing your environment  25:00 The importance of understanding the whole person & holistic approaches to healing   33:00, 36:10 Why it’s important to question our beliefs & biases  46:35 Why the way we study health needs to change   ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: -Get my new book Cleaning up Your Mental Mess here: https://www.cleaningupyourmentalmess.com -Get a free Cleaning up Your Mental Mess workbook when you subscribe to my weekly email at drleaf.com! - Visit my website at https://drleaf.com for more free resources -Instagram: @drcarolineleaf: https://www.instagram.com/drcarolineleaf/- -Facebook: Dr. Caroline Leaf: https://www.facebook.com/drleaf -Twitter: @drcarolineleaf: https://twitter.com/DrCarolineLeaf -Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/drcarolineleaf *DISCLAIMER: This podcast and blog are for educational purposes only and are not intended as medical advice. We always encourage each person to make the decision that seems best for their situation with the guidance of a medical professional.
    4/27/2023
    56:03
  • Podcast 476: How to compromise correctly in relationships
    Download my new and improved brain detox app here: https://neurocycle.app SHOW DESCRIPTION: In this podcast I talk about how to improve your relationship, develop sexual intimacy, and increase your health and longevity through compromise. This is part 3 of my series on love, sex, relationships and wellbeing.  As I mentioned in parts 1 and 2 of this podcast, relationships can be incredibly challenging at times. But they are also incredibly rewarding and can have a beneficial effect on our mind, brain and body health, right down to the level of our telomeres, and can contribute to better longevity.  Read the blog here: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://drleaf.com/blogs/news/why-how-to-compromise-more-in-relationships Sign up to Patreon to get access to full AD-FREE episodes, exclusive downloads, live Q&As, and more: https://www.patreon.com/drcarolineleaf OFFERS FROM OUR SPONSORS: -BiOptimizer’s Magnesium Breakthrough: since I started taking Sleep Breakthrough, I've been waking up feeling well rested, energized and ready to tackle the day ahead. I highly recommend giving Sleep Breakthrough a try. Visit sleepbreakthrough.com/drleaf and order now. In addition to the discount you get by using promo code drleaf10, there are always amazing gifts with purchase. That's also why I love shopping at BiOptimizers! EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS: 1:00 Why healthy, supportive relationships are important  3:20 Sex, love & the mind  4:45 The power of compromise in a relationship 8:20 Tips to compromise better & improve your sexual intimacy and relationship    ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: -Get my new book Cleaning up Your Mental Mess here: https://www.cleaningupyourmentalmess.com -Get a free Cleaning up Your Mental Mess workbook when you subscribe to my weekly email at drleaf.com! - Visit my website at https://drleaf.com for more free resources -Instagram: @drcarolineleaf: https://www.instagram.com/drcarolineleaf/- -Facebook: Dr. Caroline Leaf: https://www.facebook.com/drleaf -Twitter: @drcarolineleaf: https://twitter.com/DrCarolineLeaf -Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/drcarolineleaf *DISCLAIMER: This podcast and blog are for educational purposes only and are not intended as medical advice. We always encourage each person to make the decision that seems best for their situation with the guidance of a medical professional.
    4/24/2023
    27:22
  • Podcast 475: How sorrow and longing make us whole
    Download my new and improved brain detox app here: https://neurocycle.app SHOW DESCRIPTION: In this podcast I talk to bestselling author and speaker Susan Cain about sorrow and mental health, embracing bittersweet moments and feelings, how longing makes us whole, her amazing new book Bittersweet, and so much more! As Susan notes in her book, bittersweetness is a tendency to states of longing, poignancy, and sorrow; an acute awareness of passing time; and a curiously piercing joy at the beauty of the world. It recognizes that light and dark, birth and death—bitter and sweet—are forever paired.  Read the blog here: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://drleaf.com/blogs/news/the-beauty-benefits-of-bittersweet-moments Sign up to Patreon to get access to full AD-FREE episodes, exclusive downloads, live Q&As, and more: https://www.patreon.com/drcarolineleaf OFFERS FROM OUR SPONSORS: -Chime: tart making your financial dreams a reality with Chime. Signing up only takes two minutes and doesn’t affect your credit score. Get started at chime.com/drleaf.  -Qualia Mind: See what the best brain fuel formula on earth can do for YOUR mindset. Go to neurohacker.com/DRLEAF for $100 OFF, that’s only $59 a bottle and as a listener of Cleaning Up the Mental Mess use code DRLEAF at checkout for an extra 15% off your first purchase.  If you are struggling with stress and anxiety, Sensate is here to help you. You can save 10% off your Sensate order with my code DRLEAF at getsensate.com.  EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS: 1:55 Susan’s journey  5:45 What a bittersweet state of mind is & why its important  9:31 Epigenetics & inherited grief  17:45 The downsides of positive thinking  28:30 Mental health & sorrow  31:30 Why everyone should watch the movie Inside Out  35:30, 40:10 The difference between moving on & moving forward  45:00 How sorrow & grief can create meaningful connections  48:50 The deep joy & deep sorrow if being human ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: -Get my new book Cleaning up Your Mental Mess here: https://www.cleaningupyourmentalmess.com -Get a free Cleaning up Your Mental Mess workbook when you subscribe to my weekly email at drleaf.com! - Visit my website at https://drleaf.com for more free resources -Instagram: @drcarolineleaf: https://www.instagram.com/drcarolineleaf/- -Facebook: Dr. Caroline Leaf: https://www.facebook.com/drleaf -Twitter: @drcarolineleaf: https://twitter.com/DrCarolineLeaf -Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/drcarolineleaf *DISCLAIMER: This podcast and blog are for educational purposes only and are not intended as medical advice. We always encourage each person to make the decision that seems best for their situation with the guidance of a medical professional.
    4/20/2023
    52:40

About CLEANING UP THE MENTAL MESS with Dr. Caroline Leaf

Hi! I'm Dr. Caroline Leaf. I'm a cognitive neuroscientist, author, & mental health expert. Whether you are struggling in your personal life or simply want to learn how to understand and use your mind to live your best life, this podcast will provide you with practical & scientific tips and tools to help you take back control over your mental, emotional, and physical health.
