CLEANING UP THE MENTAL MESS with Dr. Caroline Leaf

Podcast 478: 6 Strategies to Stop Fights Before they Begin

SHOW DESCRIPTION: In this podcast I talk about ways to stop fights before they begin. Relationships can be hard, whether you are talking about friends, romantic partners, family, or colleagues. Fights and arguments are often inevitable, but that does not mean that there are steps we can take to make our relationships stronger and prevent fights and arguments before they begin. EPISODE HIGHLIGHTS: 0:32 Why it is important to try to prevent arguments before they begin 1:26, 5:30 How to approach conflicts with curiosity 7:47 How to change the way you see the conflict 9:05, 12:00, 15:00 How words can stop or start an argument 10:03 Why you should practice the 10 second pause before responding to conflict 11:00 Walking away is not always a bad thing!