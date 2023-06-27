Transform Your Health: Simple Ingredient Swaps and Food Myth Busting

What if you could improve your health and well-being with just a few simple changes to your pantry staples? Join us as my brother Kevin and I share our personal journeys with Crohn's disease and how it led us to uncover the powerful impact of nutrition on our health. Together, we'll explore three easy diet swaps that can transform your life, starting with healthier oils, natural sweeteners, and whole grains.In our very first Clean Kitchen Nutrition Podcast episode, we debunk common food myths surrounding carbohydrates and calorie counting. Learn why not all calories and carbs are created equal, and how understanding the "why" behind these swaps empowers you to make healthier choices for yourself. We also touch on the potential harm of detox diets and the importance of fostering a positive relationship with food.Through Kevin's experience battling Crohn's disease and navigating various medications, we've become passionate about helping others make informed decisions about their health. Let us guide you in making impactful changes to your diet and lifestyle, for a healthier and happier future. Tune in now for an empowering conversation that will change the way you look at food!(0:00:00) - Clean Kitchen Podcast Introduction(0:04:25) - Living With Crohn's(0:17:28) - Simple Diet Swaps for Better Health(0:26:10) - Healthy Cooking Oil and Sugar Swaps(0:34:24) - Healthy Food Swaps(0:40:02) - Common Food Myths(0:52:15) - Weight Loss Myths and Detox Diets