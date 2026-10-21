The Sunrise Toyota dealership on Long Island achieved 55% energy savings and reduced peak demand by 101 kW with a microgrid comprised of energy storage and solar, and is expected to ultimately cut utility costs by 90%.

Guests Maria Fields and Dennis Quinn, co-founders at Sprocket Power, describe the "unpredictable and shocking" demand charges car dealerships and other businesses experience when they install electric vehicle charging, and how to lower those charges with clean energy. They also share their thoughts on how more utilities are open to using distributed energy resources to help address their power shortages.

Partners in the project include Sprocket Power, which installed the microgrid, Evo Power , which provided the battery energy storage and Ranial Systems ,which supplied the controller.

Background information

Evo Power and Ranial Systems recently formed a partnership to provide battery storage and controls to commercial and industrial sites like the Toyota dealership.

Sprocket is taking advantage of New York State's Value of Distributed Energy Resources program to lower energy costs.



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Learn about host Lisa Cohn's energy writing at CleanEnergyWriters.com