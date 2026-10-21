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32 episodes
- With Voltpost, an electric vehicle (EV) driver can park in front of a utility pole or lamppost and, using a phone app, lower a charger from it.
The company says the Voltpost system can cut charging infrastructure costs for communities by up to 70% because it requires no construction or trenching.
Voltpost won the 2026 Electric Innovation and Discovery Award from the Electric Innovation Initiative.
About the guest:
Jeff Prosserman is CEO and co-founder at Voltpost, which aims to democratize charging access, decarbonize mobility and lower the footprint of charging infrastructure.
Send episode ideas to Lisa@CleanEnergyWriters.com
Visit host Lisa Cohn at CleanEnergyWriters.com
- A report from the research and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie found that, as the Middle East conflict creates volatility in global oil markets, three factors could drive EV sales higher.
In fact, total EV ownership costs could reach parity with total gasoline vehicle ownership costs by 2031, the report said.
But the U.S. is falling behind in EV deployment, the report said. What bold steps are needed to ensure the U.S. improves its position in the global EV market?
My guest is David Brown, director, Energy Transition Practice at Wood Mackenzie.
Background information:
Michigan's managed charging program
Trump administration rolls back fuel economy standards
Send podcast episode ideas to Lisa@CleanEnergyWriters.com
Subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts
Visit host Lisa Cohn at CleanEnergyWriters.com
- Utilities are struggling to provide enough capacity to meet the needs of data centers and other large loads. To address this challenge, GridCARE performs an "MRI" of the grid and finds unused capacity in utility systems, cutting utility costs and helping avoid building fossil-fired plants. For example, for Portland General Electric, GridCARE identified 400 MW of existing infrastructure to meet the needs of five data centers, and the data centers signed flexible interconnection agreements with the utility. GridCARE is also working with National Grid.
Data centers, large loads and developers pay GridCARE, which partners with utilities and doesn't charge them.
About the guest:
Cariana Morales is chief of staff at GridCARE.
Subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts.
Send podcast episode ideas to Lisa@CleanEnergyWriters.com
Visit host Lisa Cohn at CleanEnergyWriters.com
Slashing "Shocking" Demand Charges From EV Charging at Toyota Dealership with Solar & Storage09/01/2026 | 37 mins.The Sunrise Toyota dealership on Long Island achieved 55% energy savings and reduced peak demand by 101 kW with a microgrid comprised of energy storage and solar, and is expected to ultimately cut utility costs by 90%.
Guests Maria Fields and Dennis Quinn, co-founders at Sprocket Power, describe the "unpredictable and shocking" demand charges car dealerships and other businesses experience when they install electric vehicle charging, and how to lower those charges with clean energy. They also share their thoughts on how more utilities are open to using distributed energy resources to help address their power shortages.
Partners in the project include Sprocket Power, which installed the microgrid, Evo Power , which provided the battery energy storage and Ranial Systems ,which supplied the controller.
Background information
Evo Power and Ranial Systems recently formed a partnership to provide battery storage and controls to commercial and industrial sites like the Toyota dealership.
Sprocket is taking advantage of New York State's Value of Distributed Energy Resources program to lower energy costs.
Send episode ideas to Lisa@CleanEnergyWriters.com
Subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts.
Learn about host Lisa Cohn's energy writing at CleanEnergyWriters.com
- What makes disruptive new energy technologies succeed or fail?
Mathias Schlecht, president and CEO at ColdStream Energy for over 27 years, has built and scaled disruptive energy technologies from lab to field. He answers the question: How to scale these technologies while grappling with water, capital and grid constraints?
Subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts
Email host Lisa Cohn with ideas for podcast episodes at Lisa@CleanEnergyWriters.com
Learn about Lisa's energy writing at CleanEnergyWriters.com
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How innovators, businesses and consumers are shaping the clean energy transition. Hosted by longtime energy writer Lisa Cohn.Podcast website
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