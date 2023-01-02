Welcome to YourClassical Storytime from American Public Media, offering classic stories with a classical twist. Each episode features our storytellers recountin... More
'Goose, Goose, Baby Goose!'
Bruce the goose always swims his morning laps alone, until his life changes forever on one fateful summer day. Find out what happens in ‘Goose, Goose, Baby Goose!’ – the new episode of YourClassical Storytime, with narration by Ryan Lohr, music by Charles Koechlin and illustrations by Mia Jennings.
6/1/2023
5:46
'I Like Me!'
Nancy Carlson’s classic charmer ‘I Like Me’ is a short but sweet tale of a young pig who learns how to practice good habits of self-esteem and pride – embracing how she looks, what she likes to do and, most importantly, how to be kind to herself. And it’s the newest episode of YourClassical Storytime, featuring storytelling by Ines Guanchez with the help of a bunch of kids and the music of Luigi Boccherini.
5/1/2023
5:12
'Arion and the Dolphin'
What happens when the world’s greatest harpist gets thrown into the sea by jealous pirates? Find out in the YourClassical Storytime telling of the ancient Greek myth ‘Arion and the Dolphin,’ with art and narration by Ana Freeberg and Ally Thompson, and enchanting harp music performed by Susann McDonald.
4/1/2023
10:23
'Mighty Mikko!'
What happens when a poor, lonely woodcutter meets a talking fox? He becomes Mighty Mikko! Find out how their adventures unfold in this charming adaptation of a Finnish folk tale, the latest episode of YourClassical Storytime – featuring narration by Lynn Norris, music by Jean Sibelius and illustrations by Raul Villanueva.
3/1/2023
12:11
'Why Crocodiles Have Tears'
When the river creatures face a disappearing water supply, they must turn to the land animals for help. But will the crying Crocodile be able to make peace with the Lion to find a new home? Find out in “Why Crocodiles Have Tears,” the latest episode of YourClassical Storytime, featuring narration by Jeffrey Yelverton and music by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
