Geek out on your favorite guitar driven classic rock of the 60s, 70s and 80s. Your humble hosts, Jeremy and John, talk about your favorite bands, favorite album... More
Episode 56 - Hairball: The Majesty of Butt Rock
In this episode Jeremy recieves his comeuppance for his Grunge episode and discusses a life altering experience at the Hairball 80s Rock Tribute show. Also news updates on Glenn Hughes, Yngwie Malmasteen and Stephen Pearcy.
5/12/2023
30:08
Episode 55 - The Great Controversy: Was Grunge a Good Thing or a Bad Thing?
We are told to never discuss controversial topics with friends or family members... but doggonit! We're gonna open up a can of worms on this episode. Let's talk about Grunge! Was it good or bad for music? Please email Jeremy your thoughts at: [email protected]
5/10/2023
39:14
Episode 53 - Are these the two most underrated Blues Rock guitarists?
In this episode we discuss two of the most influential yet underrated blues rock guitarists. Plus a rock and roll roundup with the latest Classic Rock news.
4/22/2023
31:32
Episode 54 - Here I Go Again - Let's Talk About Whitesnake!
We are finally back with a new episode! And we're back big! We're breaking down the history of Whitesnake paying particular attention to their 10 X Platinum Whitesnake 87 album.
4/22/2023
40:42
Episode 52 - Rock and Roll Round Up: Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde, Styx, Foreigner and More!
In this episode we get you caught up on the latest news from Ozzy, Zakk Wylde, Foreigner, Styx and more. Plus Jeremy's thoughts on a classic album from 1978.
