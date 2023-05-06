Explore over a thousand great books by authors from the ancient world through to the twentieth century. From Jane Austen to Herman Melville to Sun Tzu, from the... More
Nine Unlikely Tales by E. Nesbit ~ Full Audiobook
Nine Unlikely Tales by E. Nesbit audiobook.
Nine original and, yes, unlikely fairy-tales, which include stories of the arithmetic fairy, the king who became a charming villa-residence and the dreadful automatic nagging machine.
All are classic Nesbit: charming, novel and not afraid to squeeze in a moral or two -- told with proper fairy-tale style.
6/6/2023
4:37:35
The Last Trail by Zane Grey ~ Full Audiobook
The Last Trail by Zane Grey audiobook.
Return with us to those thrilling days of yesteryear as Mike Vendetti narrates this early Zane Grey novel of hardy pioneers taming the wild west. Yes, despite the difficult times, romance flourishes and the bad guys are eliminated almost single handedly as our heroes Jonathan Zane and his sidekick Lew “Deathwind” Wetzel fight their way through mud, blood, gore, savage Indians, and despicable outlaws, to make the land safe for pioneer families as they settle the wild west.
6/6/2023
8:11:19
The Woman in White by Wilkie Collins ~ Full Audiobook
The Woman in White by Wilkie Collins audiobook.
The Woman in White is an epistolary novel written by Wilkie Collins in 1859, serialized in 1859-1860, and first published in book form in 1860. It is considered to be to the first mystery novel, and is widely regarded as one of the first (and finest) in the genre of ’sensation novels’….
The Woman in White is also an early example of a particular type of Collins narrative in which several characters in turn take up the telling of the story. This creates a complex web in which readers are unsure which narrator can, and cannot, be trusted. Collins used this technique in his other novels, including The Moonstone. This technique was copied by other novelists, including Bram Stoker, author of Dracula (1897), although by the end of the 19th century the technique was considered “old-fashioned”.
6/6/2023
25:43:51
The Frog Prince and Other Stories by Walter Crane ~ Full Audiobook
The Frog Prince and Other Stories by Walter Crane audiobook.
Here are three charming fairy tales with happy endings. They feature an enchanted frog; a princess, her brothers, and a dastardly plot against them; and a magical lamp with a Genius inside.
6/6/2023
40:46
The Last Plainsmen by Zane Grey ~ Full Audiobook
The Last Plainsmen by Zane Grey audiobook.
