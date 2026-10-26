Class Reunion with Lee Norris and Marla Sokoloff

Lee and Marla have touched down in the Unscripted Mecca: Charleston, South Carolina for Bravo Fan Fest 2026! Find out which Bravo hot spots Lee visited with his wife and hear all about Marla’s questionable journey from LA. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Lee and Marla are together in Charleston for Bravo Fan Fest 2026 and recapping RHOSLC from the belly of the beast! First, they’re breaking down the latest unscripted headlines, from Whitney Rose's rumored topless Vegas show to the highly anticipated return of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Then when it comes to RHOSLC, they dig deep into Lisa Barlow's VERY expensive apologies and analyze Mary's unforgettable one-liners, and trust us - Marla and Lee have plenty of opinions. And why is Lee suddenly making headlines with Britani?! Are we the drama? It’s an all new, on location, Class Reunion. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Southern Hospitality’s Joe Bradley is officially the first guest on Class Reunion! And we couldn’t be happier about it!! Lee and Joe talk about their bromance and how they first met, while the whole group celebrates Bravo’s new announcement of a Southern Hospitality Season 2. Joe also reveals why he decided to walk away from Republic, what's next for his career, and how the show is evolving. There’s only one chance at a first time - so get ready for the introductory guest of a lifetime on - Class Reunion! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Lee and Marla are still live in South Carolina and are now joined by Southern Charm’s Shep Rose! Lee reveals his unexpected connection to Shep after renting his former house on Airbnb, and the stories only get wilder from there! Shep opens up about his new book, Nothing in Moderation, and his eye-opening experience with Ayahuasca. Plus, Shep shares his advice for surviving reality TV, and gets candid about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend and where they stand today. It’s a good one - it’s Class Reunion!! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Real Housewives of New Jersey royalty, Dolores Catania, has entered the class room in Charleston! Dolores talks to Lee and Marla about the highly anticipated return of RHONJ and what she thinks of the new cast members. Plus, she dishes on her unforgettable experience winning The Traitors and how co-hosting a fellow iHeart podcast might be get her in trouble with some Housewives. It’s a true Bravo Fest on the new Class Reunion… See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Class Reunion with Lee Norris and Marla Sokoloff

About Class Reunion with Lee Norris and Marla Sokoloff

About Class Reunion with Lee Norris and Marla Sokoloff