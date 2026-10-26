Class Reunion with Lee Norris and Marla Sokoloff

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
12 episodes
- Real Housewives of New Jersey royalty, Dolores Catania, has entered the class room in Charleston!
Dolores talks to Lee and Marla about the highly anticipated return of RHONJ and what she thinks of the new cast members.
Plus, she dishes on her unforgettable experience winning The Traitors and how co-hosting a fellow iHeart podcast might be get her in trouble with some Housewives.
It’s a true Bravo Fest on the new Class Reunion…
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Lee and Marla are still live in South Carolina and are now joined by Southern Charm’s Shep Rose!
Lee reveals his unexpected connection to Shep after renting his former house on Airbnb, and the stories only get wilder from there!
Shep opens up about his new book, Nothing in Moderation, and his eye-opening experience with Ayahuasca.
Plus, Shep shares his advice for surviving reality TV, and gets candid about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend and where they stand today.
It’s a good one - it’s Class Reunion!!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Southern Hospitality’s Joe Bradley is officially the first guest on Class Reunion! And we couldn’t be happier about it!!
Lee and Joe talk about their bromance and how they first met, while the whole group celebrates Bravo’s new announcement of a Southern Hospitality Season 2.
Joe also reveals why he decided to walk away from Republic, what's next for his career, and how the show is evolving.
There’s only one chance at a first time - so get ready for the introductory guest of a lifetime on - Class Reunion!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Lee and Marla are together in Charleston for Bravo Fan Fest 2026 and recapping RHOSLC from the belly of the beast!
First, they’re breaking down the latest unscripted headlines, from Whitney Rose's rumored topless Vegas show to the highly anticipated return of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.
Then when it comes to RHOSLC, they dig deep into Lisa Barlow's VERY expensive apologies and analyze Mary's unforgettable one-liners, and trust us - Marla and Lee have plenty of opinions. And why is Lee suddenly making headlines with Britani?! Are we the drama? It’s an all new, on location, Class Reunion.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Lee and Marla have touched down in the Unscripted Mecca: Charleston, South Carolina for Bravo Fan Fest 2026!
Find out which Bravo hot spots Lee visited with his wife and hear all about Marla’s questionable journey from LA.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More TV & Film podcasts
Trending TV & Film podcasts
About Class Reunion with Lee Norris and Marla Sokoloff
They grew up on your TV screens and now they’re teaming up for a podcast. Lee Norris was Marvin "Mouth" McFadden on One Tree Hill and of course, Stuart Minkus on Boy Meets World. Marla Sokoloff was Gia on Full House, Lucy Hatcher on The Practice and yes, friend of “Fish Girl” on Boy Meets World! In addition to their beloved places in nostalgia, they have one other thing in common: an undying love for reality TV. And it’s time they got real about it. Join Lee and Marla for their brand-new podcast, Class Reunion, where they’ll immerse themselves into the Bravo-verse in order to dish on its biggest feuds, insane fights and reunion meltdowns. Stuart Minkus analyzing the cultural significance of the Real Housewives? The “bad girl” who taught Stephanie Tanner how to smoke is now lighting up the group chat with her hot takes on Below Deck! Consider this the Feeny class reunion you didn’t know you needed!Podcast website
Listen to Class Reunion with Lee Norris and Marla Sokoloff, Pop Culture Happy Hour and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Class Reunion with Lee Norris and Marla Sokoloff
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Class Reunion with Lee Norris and Marla Sokoloff: Podcasts in Family