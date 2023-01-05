Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Clap your hands everybody, the best 76ers podcast around is HERE! Eliot Shorr-Parks & Kyle Neubeck bring you engaging takes, post-game analysis & more. Here The... More
Sports
  • BONUS: Embiid Rust, Sixers Pace Lead to Game 2 Loss vs Boston | 'WIP Daily'
    From 'WIP Daily' (subscribe here): Joe Giglio reacts to the Sixers poor effort against the Celtics on Tuesday night and explains what needs to be different for a Game 3 turnaround. 'WIP Daily' is a new podcast from WIP and Audacy Sports. Fifteen minutes, every weekday, on the biggest news from the best sports city in the world, plus clips from your favorite WIP podcasts and shows. It’s your one-stop shop for everything Philly sports. Follow wherever you get your podcasts. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    17:36
  • The Joel Embiid MVP Pod
    The moment we were all waiting for (and knew was going to happen). Joel Embiid wins the 2022-2023 NBA MVP Award. Eliot Shorr-Parks and Kyle Neubeck breakdown Embiid's historic season and his journey to the MVP. Also, could the big man be returning for Game 2? To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    34:59
  • BONUS: Breaking Down the Sixers' Biggest Playoff Win in Over 20 Years | 'WIP Daily'
    From 'WIP Daily' (subscribe here): Joe Giglio recaps the Sixers' Game 1 win over Boston and reacts to James Harden's historic performance and PJ Tucker's clutch effort. 'WIP Daily' is a new podcast from WIP and Audacy Sports. Fifteen minutes, every weekday, on the biggest news from the best sports city in the world, plus clips from your favorite WIP podcasts and shows. It’s your one-stop shop for everything Philly sports. Follow wherever you get your podcasts. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    17:34
  • JAMES HARDEN & THE SIXERS BEAT THE CELTICS IN GAME 1
    A masterclass from James Harden in Game 1 helps the Sixers beat the Celtics and steal Game 1 in Boston! Eliot Shorr-Parks and Kyle Neubeck give their immediate reaction to the win. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    47:18
  • Will Joel Embiid Play in Game 1?
    Kyle Neubeck hops on the WIP Morning Show to give one final update on Joel Embiid before Sixers vs Celtics Game 1 To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    11:28

Clap your hands everybody, the best 76ers podcast around is HERE! Eliot Shorr-Parks & Kyle Neubeck bring you engaging takes, post-game analysis & more. Here They Come!
