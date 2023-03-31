Are you ready to step up and become your highest self? Hosted by best-selling author and content creator, Kim Peretz, Claim Your Power Podcast is all about taki... More
you can't lose anything that is MEANT FOR YOU
I loveee talking all things fate and free will. In today's episode, I share with you the BEST mentality to combat overthinking and anxious attachment: "what's meant for you will never pass you by." You will never ever lose anything that is actually meant to stay in your life. HEAL YOUR HEART MASTERCLASS ON MAY 13 TICKETS HERE
4/27/2023
17:40
3 things I STOPPED doing to increase my sense of self-worth
In today’s episode, I share with you the 3 things I STOPPED doing to increase my sense of self-worth, ultimately changing my whole life. If you start implementing these three tips, I can guarantee that your self-value will shift and expand. HEAL YOUR HEART MASTERCLASS HAPPENING ON MAY 13 CLICK TO SIGN UPTickets:https://stan.store/kimperetz/p/heal-your-heart-masterclass-1k8jo
4/21/2023
19:30
beginner's guide to CONTENT CREATION
Let's talk content creation!! I know on the podcast we talk a lot about spirituality and personal development, but you guys know I am all about being multi-dimensional. And a big big part of me is marketing and entrepreneurship! Through my own personal experience and all my studies, I genuinely believe I have a lot of wisdom to share with anyone with a dream to start creating content. In today's episode, I share all my tips and tricks for succeeding as a creator and building a personal brand and audience you genuinely love. SIGN UP FOR HEAL YOUR HEART MASTER CLASS HERE 💌
4/13/2023
23:08
self-love, cycle syncing & feminine energy ft. rebecca leigh
In today’s episode, I am joined by the amazing Rebecca Leigh. Tune into our heart-centered conversation on all things self-love, cycle syncing, and feminine energy. Connect with Rebecca: @rebeccaleighhealth + The Rebecca Leigh Podcast
4/7/2023
32:24
Q&A pt.2: intuition, manifestation, and dating
You asked and I delivered. A couple of weeks ago I asked you on my Instagram story to submit questions for the podcast. In this episode, I answered some of my favorite ones! Follow me on Instagram @kimperetz so you don't miss out on the chance to submit your questions for future episodes!! Let's dive right into it:) FULL MOON CIRCLE APRIL 6 TICKETS: https://stan.store/kimperetz/kimperetz_store/page/112767"Angel Energy Effect" Guided Meditation: https://stan.store/kimperetz/kimperetz_store/page/126945
