Claim To Fame Recaps on Rob Has a Podcast

Rob Cesternino, Jenny Autumn and guests recap the weekly episodes of ABC’s Claim to Fame More
Claim To Fame Season 2 Premiere Recap
Rob Cesternino and Jenny Autumn recap season 2 episode 1 of the hit reality competition show, Claim To Fame, from ABC!
Why You Should Watch Claim To Fame Season 2
Rob Cesternino and Jenny Autumn are here to let you know why YOU should tune in to season 2 of Claim to Fame!
Claim To Fame | Logan Crosby Post-Season Interview
Rob Cesternino and Jenny Autumn interview Claim To Fame runner-up and fan favourite, Logan Crosby!
Claim To Fame | Season 1 Episode 10 FINALE Recap
Rob Cesternino and Jenny Autumn, with guest Chappell, recap the season 1, episode 10 finale of the reality competition show, Claim To Fame, where a winner will be crowned!
Claim To Fame | Season 1 Episode 9 Recap
Rob Cesternino and Jenny Autumn, with guests Aysha Welch and Brian Scally, recap season 1 episode 9 of the reality competition show, Claim To Fame.
