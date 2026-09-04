Civil Rights for Civil Servants

If your agency removes, demotes, or suspends you for more than 14 days, you have 30 calendar days to get to the Board. Miss it and the strongest case in the world never gets heard.

Southworth PC attorneys Shaun Southworth and Lydia Taylor walk the MSPB appeal start to finish: who can appeal, what happens when you file, why the burden lands on the agency, and what winning looks like.

In this episode:

The Docket

Three kinds of appeals leave the MSPB on September 2: RIF appeals, suitability actions, and probationary terminations. They move to OPM — mostly on paper, final word with the OPM Director. Per Government Executive's count, about 1,250 comments came in and 99% said don't do this.

What does not change: tenured employees removed, demoted, or suspended more than 14 days still appeal to the Board, and pending cases stay there. A notice dated before September 2 and filed before it keeps you at the Board.

Also as of this episode: the Board has proposed retiring the Douglas factors, and the EEOC has a hearing scheduled on its own process.



The Case File: Inside the MSPB Appeal, Start to Finish Four steps. One: who can appeal, and the 30-calendar-day door — weekends count, you file through the Board's e-Appeal system, and you don't need a lawyer to file. Two: the acknowledgment order, and the moment the burden flips — the agency has to prove its charges, more likely than not. You never prove you are innocent. Three: discovery — the agency answers under oath and its decision-makers sit for depositions. Four: the hearing — no jury, usually by video, decided by an Administrative Judge. Plus how these cases really end — and why the new OPM process has no discovery.

The Interview: Kevin Byrnes, Patriots Law Group, and Lillian, USAID Employee Support Fund Kevin Byrnes — Navy Judge Advocate, Assistant U.S. Attorney, DOJ, 35-plus years and 150-plus jury trials — represents hundreds of separated USAID and State Department employees before the Board, and explains why he attacked the reduction in force as invalid from the outset rather than fighting its procedures. Lillian, a career USAID Foreign Service Officer, lived the dismantling from an overseas post.

Ask Shaun & Lydia Anything

"I have a RIF case from last year and it is still pending. If RIF appeals move to OPM on September 2nd, does my case still get pulled out from in front of the board?"

"Guys, I want to appeal, but I can't afford a lawyer right now. Should I wait to file until I can?"



Chapters: 00:00:00 — Cold Open: What Leaves the Board Sept. 2 00:03:51 — The Docket: Three Appeals Move to OPM 00:09:51 — The Case File: Inside the MSPB Appeal 00:12:55 — Step 1: Who Appeals, and the 30-Day Clock 00:16:16 — Step 2: The Burden Flips to the Agency 00:19:58 — Step 3: Discovery, Your Superpower 00:23:46 — Step 4: The Hearing, and What Winning Is 00:34:34 — The Four Takeaways 00:37:29 — The Interview: Kevin Byrnes and Lillian 01:20:51 — Ask Shaun & Lydia Anything

Resources mentioned:

USAID Employee Support Fund: www.usaidemployeefund.org



The USAID Employee Support Fund, referred to throughout as USAID ESF, exists to finance legal defense for career USAID Foreign Service and Civil Service employees separated when the agency was dismantled in 2025. USAID ESF was established in response to a workforce crisis: hundreds of career public servants found themselves separated from federal service with no institutional support and, in many cases, without access to the hearings federal law promises. USAID ESF was created to address that gap, connecting affected employees with legal representation, coordinating their cases, and providing a collective voice that individual employees would not otherwise have.

USAID ESF does not itself practice law. Rather, it is the organization that makes legal representation possible for employees who could not otherwise afford it, working alongside outside counsel and supporting its members throughout litigation that has, in many cases, extended well over a year. USAID ESF also conducts an ongoing survey of its membership, with more than two hundred deduplicated responses collected to date, ensuring that the picture it presents of the impact on this workforce is grounded in verified data rather than anecdote alone.

MSPB e-Appeal: https://e-appeal.mspb.gov/



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