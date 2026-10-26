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9 episodes
- Federalism divides power between the national government and the states. Paul Manna explores how that system creates multiple opportunities for civic engagement, from contacting Congress to participating in school board meetings, zoning decisions, and other local issues.
- Elections offer citizens many ways to participate in civic life. Paul Manna explores how people can discuss important issues, encourage others to register and vote, serve as poll workers, and even run for local office to help shape the issues affecting their communities.
- Democracy depends on citizens taking an active role in representative government. Paul Manna explores how speaking out, staying informed, voting in local, state, and national elections, and exercising civic rights help ensure that “rule by the people” remains strong.
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About Civics Minute
Civics Minute is a bite-sized series focused on civic engagement. Through an alphabet of key terms, each short-form episode explores the rights, responsibilities, and opportunities that allow ordinary people to shape their communities. Produced through a collaboration between William & Mary and WHRO Public Media, the series is hosted by Paul Manna, the Hyman Professor of Government and Public Policy at William & Mary and co-author of The Challenge of Democracy: American Government in Global Politics. Each episode introduces a key concept related to citizenship, government, democracy, or public participation. Clear explanations and relatable examples connect civics to the institutions, decisions, and responsibilities that affect everyday life. Episodes examine how citizens can influence their towns, cities, counties, states, and nation through voting, volunteering, attending public meetings, contacting elected officials, serving their communities, and learning about public issues. Informative, approachable, and practical, Civics Minute encourages listeners to become more knowledgeable and active participants in democratic life, in their communities and throughout the nation. The series is produced by Grace Helmick and Conor Molloy of William & Mary’s Strategic Cultural Partnerships. Learn more and listen at WHRO.org/civics.Podcast website
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