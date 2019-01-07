Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
NHPR
We love to talk about the federal government as much as anybody. But in a country of fifty unique states, some of the biggest, weirdest, sometimes brightest ide... More

  • Department of Safety
    The state's cops, firefighters, and building inspectors all fall under the umbrella of one big, vital government office: the Department of Safety. On today's episode, a tour of this huge department and the ways it has probably affected your life.
    10/16/2019
    14:39
  • Dot Gov
    The online realm of government-run “.gov” websites is vast, confusing—and sometimes crucial to modern democracy. On this episode, we venture into that wild landscape and we discuss government cyber-security in New Hampshire.
    10/7/2019
    16:12
  • Borders and Boundaries
    On this episode of Civics 101: New Hampshire, we're telling the stories behind New Hampshire's many borders, boundaries, and district lines. We talk with a historian about how the state border acquired its convoluted shape, and we dig into an ongoing challenge to the way New Hampshire voting districts are drawn. 
    7/1/2019
    18:54
  • Executive Council
    One of New Hampshire's most distinctive civic institutions is the Executive Council, an elected group of five people from across the state who vote to approve or veto many of the Governor's decisions. In this episode, Nick Capodice goes for a jaunt into the history and function of the Executive Council. 
    5/16/2019
    13:22
  • Counties
    Some jobs are just too local for the state government to handle, but too large for a town to deal with, and that's where counties come in. On this episode, we hear from the people who run county offices in New Hampshire about how this in-between governmental structure holds the whole state together. 
    5/8/2019
    19:50

About Civics 101: New Hampshire

We love to talk about the federal government as much as anybody. But in a country of fifty unique states, some of the biggest, weirdest, sometimes brightest ideas happen in state governments. That’s why we’re going local.

Civics 101: New Hampshire is a series exploring the government of our lovely, rambunctious home state. We get down to brass tacks with New Hampshire’s political insiders and try to decipher how local democracy actually works.

www.civics101podcast.org/newhampshire/

