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City of Portage, MI Podcast

City of Portage, Michigan
Government
City of Portage, MI Podcast
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • City of Portage, MI Podcast

    Portage Connect 10-22, Kathleen Fett, Twelve Baskets Food Pantry

    10/22/2026 | 31 mins.
    Executive Director of Twelve Baskets Food Pantry, Kathleen Fett, joins host, John Hart, to discuss how the organization is serving neighbors in need, and their attendance at the upcoming Community Resources Expo at the Crossroads Mall on Saturday, November 7 from 11 AM to 3 PM.
  • City of Portage, MI Podcast

    Portage Connect 09-22, Annie Pryor, October Events

    09/23/2026 | 20 mins.
    City of Portage Parks & Recreation Program Manager, Annie Pryor, sits down with host, John Hart, to discuss upcoming fall events across our parks system in October and beyond.
  • City of Portage, MI Podcast

    Portage Connect 08-12, Cynthia Kotecki, Natalia Mae Photography

    08/12/2026 | 26 mins.
    Cynthia Kotecki, owner of Natalia Mae Photography, sits down with host John Hart to discuss her journey as a photographer, her passion for capturing meaningful moments, and the story behind her business on Portage Road.
  • City of Portage, MI Podcast

    Portage Connect, 07-30, Erica Eklov, Primary Elections

    07/30/2026 | 11 mins.
    City Clerk Erica Eklov sits down with host John Hart to discuss the upcoming Michigan primary election, and how Portage residents can properly cast their votes.
  • City of Portage, MI Podcast

    Portage Connect 07-29, Lauren Bodamer, 468 Urban Winery

    07/29/2026 | 30 mins.
    Lauren Bodamer, owner of 468 Urban Winery, sits down with host John Hart to discuss the Portage Road business, its unique selection of wines, and what makes it a destination for both wine enthusiasts and first-time visitors.
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About City of Portage, MI Podcast
Official City of Portage, Michigan podcasts. Listen to the latest podcasts about topics important to Portage residents.
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