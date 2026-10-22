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10 episodes
- Executive Director of Twelve Baskets Food Pantry, Kathleen Fett, joins host, John Hart, to discuss how the organization is serving neighbors in need, and their attendance at the upcoming Community Resources Expo at the Crossroads Mall on Saturday, November 7 from 11 AM to 3 PM.
- Cynthia Kotecki, owner of Natalia Mae Photography, sits down with host John Hart to discuss her journey as a photographer, her passion for capturing meaningful moments, and the story behind her business on Portage Road.
- Lauren Bodamer, owner of 468 Urban Winery, sits down with host John Hart to discuss the Portage Road business, its unique selection of wines, and what makes it a destination for both wine enthusiasts and first-time visitors.
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About City of Portage, MI Podcast
Official City of Portage, Michigan podcasts. Listen to the latest podcasts about topics important to Portage residents.Podcast website
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City of Portage, MI Podcast
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