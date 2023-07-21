Disney Lorcana What Happened at Gen Con

This week I, Jared, shares my experience about what happened at Gen Con. There were lots rumors and lots of hear say that was spread around but today I share what happened from my point of view!This was definitely an event to remember.And I apologize to everyone who I connected with that I wasn't table to shout out during the episode. Gen Con was a big experience with many many memories and I appreciate every person I met along the way.