Lorcana Releases Today!!!
We are joined by our first returning guest, Eric Switzer to talk about Lorcana. Eric shares some behind the scenes experiences he had a Gen Con. We talk storage solutions.And does Eric get Disney Jeopardy redemption in this episode?
8/18/2023
1:25:00
Disney Lorcana What Happened at Gen Con
This week I, Jared, shares my experience about what happened at Gen Con. There were lots rumors and lots of hear say that was spread around but today I share what happened from my point of view!This was definitely an event to remember.And I apologize to everyone who I connected with that I wasn't table to shout out during the episode. Gen Con was a big experience with many many memories and I appreciate every person I met along the way.
8/11/2023
1:00:52
Lorcana Week an Interview with Eric Switzer of The Gamer
This Week we are joined by by Eric Swittzer of thegamer.com to talk all about Lorcana Week. Our guest is especially prepared to chat with us about Lorcana Week as he is the originator of the term and author of many many many articles and pieces of breaking news that have come to us this week!
7/28/2023
1:08:27
What Happened at the Berlin Lorcana Event
This week we have a special bonus episode for you as we are joined by three guests who attended the Berlin Lorcana event! Join us as we join Martin, Rafael, and Artem to find out what happened in Berlin!
7/26/2023
48:21
Disney Lorcana Was Made For All Ages
This is easily one of my favorite episodes that we have recorded. We are joined by Gavin and Sara Jane as they discuss their experience helping teach people play Lorcana at the UK Game Expo!They share some incredibly amazing stories and are very entertaining while doing so. This gives me hope for the future of the game!