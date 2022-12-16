Cisco TechBeat features inspirational guests from around the world that drive innovation. Join us for Season 3, hosted by Aaron “AB” Belinfanti, who has spent o... More
Available Episodes
5 of 41
S4 E4: Talking Sustainability with Mary de Wysocki
As April is Earth Month, who better to have as a guest than Mary de Wysocki, Cisco's very own Chief Sustainability Officer. Mary sits down with AB to chat about her role in leading Cisco’s sustainability efforts and how we need to work together on a global level to create more sustainable and resilient communities.
4/14/2023
29:02
S4 E3: Talking Resiliency as a Woman in Tech and Cybersecurity with Tazin Khan
AB sits down with Tazin “Taz” Khan for an engaging, friendly chat around a variety of topics ranging from diversity of roles in cybersecurity to ethics and privacy to what it means to be resilient as a woman in the tech industry. Taz shares her transition from retail worker to cybersecurity specialist, and she gives great insight into what excites her the most about the work she does at Cisco and beyond.
3/9/2023
30:25
S4 E2: Talking Social Justice and Black History Month with Brian Tippens
In celebration of Black History Month and all things Social Justice, AB sits down for a great chat with Brian Tippens, Cisco's SVP and Chief Social Impact Officer. A seasoned tech leader with a history of serving in purpose-driven roles, Brian shares his passion for giving back to underserved communities, the importance of driving purpose as a business priority, and highlights how Cisco's comprehensive approach to cultivating a diverse workforce and the deliberate efforts for equality across the tech industry is not only a force for good inside our company but also in the communities where we live and serve. He shares how purpose is more than a company's CSR initiatives, or social and environmental investments, or a desire to do good in the world; purpose is directly tied to economic performance, competitive advantage, and long-term value creation.
2/4/2023
25:57
S4 E1: Talking Cisco’s managed & as-a-service platforms with Alexandra Zagury and Amit Dhingra
Alexandra Zagury and Amit Dhingra chat with AB about how Cisco’s managed & as-a-service platforms help boost businesses’ speed, agility, and scale with adaptable, on-demand solutions.
1/12/2023
37:52
S3 EP8: Talking Networking Academy with Laura Quintana and Lorenzo Garth
In celebration of Cisco Networking Academy’s 25th Anniversary, AB sits down with Laura Quintana, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and General Manager of Networking Academy, and Lorenzo Garth, Systems Engineering Manager at Cisco Meraki who made his way to Cisco through our Networking Academy. This is a fun and informative conversation that touches on a variety of topics, from misconceptions about what it takes to thrive in an IT career to how programs like NetAcad are helping shape the cybersecurity workforce of the future.
Cisco TechBeat features inspirational guests from around the world that drive innovation. Join us for Season 3, hosted by Aaron “AB” Belinfanti, who has spent over 20 years in professional audio and content creation. AB is a natural at building connections with his guests and bringing their stories to life.