Circle of Friends Podcast with Point of Grace

Circle Up! This week on the POGcast we are having a hard - but honest conversation about keeping friendships when you have disagreements about your core beliefs, and making peace instead of just keeping it. This conversation may not be suitable for all ages - so parents, listen at your discretion! We want to hear your real stories of true friendship! Email us at pointofgracestories@gmail.com and you may even hear it on the podcast! Timestamps: 1:44 What’s Up: Love Letters, Rings, and Songs for Weddings and Funerals 9:52 Circle of Friends: How Do We Have Loving Friendships When We Disagree? 25:46 What in the Word: Matthew 5:9 and Peacekeepers vs. Peace Makers 32:32 Circle Up: New Brow Growth Serum, Beauty by Earth Self-Tanning Lotion, and the 3-in-1 Cup, Lid, Gap Cleaning Brush

Welcome to the POGcast! The girls are talking about guarding your margins for divine appointments, how studying the story of David brought about technology convictions, and tips for keeping the summer months exciting. We want to hear your real stories of true friendship! Email us at pointofgracestories@gmail.com and you may even hear it on the podcast! Timestamps: 1:25 What’s Up: Father’s Day, “Livin’ the Bream,” and Gigi’s Cooking Show 4:42 Circle of Friends: Giving God The Margins of Your Time 11:05 What in the Word: 1 Samuel 3, David, and Parenting Convictions 18:56 Circle Up: Summer Adventure Jars, “Through Line” by Skye Peterson, and Mabor Headband with Clips

What’s up! This week, Point of Grace talks about organizing dinner for growing family vacations, how we approach each other with curiosity, and the true solution to culture’s search for identity. We want to hear your real stories of true friendship! Email us at pointofgracestories@gmail.com and you may even hear it on the podcast! Timestamps: 1:17 What’s Up: Growing Family Vacations, Hiring Movers, and Babysitting Newborns 8:29 Circle of Friends: Peter, Shawn, and Approaching Each Other with Curiosity 14:59 What in the Word: Matthew 16 and the Search for Identity 29:22 Circle Up: “What I Ate as A Kid” Puzzle, “Dolly All the Time,” and the Reason We Podcast Mentioned on the POGcast: “Temple Grandin” Film (2010) “How to Find Yourself” Sermon by Tim Keller White Mountain Fads Puzzles “Dolly All the Time” by Annabel Monaghan

Welcome to the POGcast! The girls are talking about celebrating the 4th of July in the courtroom (thanks to Leigh's jury duty), tricks for if you have trouble striking up conversations with strangers, and the history of one of America’s greatest hymn writers. We want to hear your real stories of true friendship! Email us at pointofgracestories@gmail.com and you may even hear it on the podcast! Timestamps: 1:29 What’s Up: 4th of July Plans! 6:51 Circle of Friends: When You Struggle to Make Friends 13:52 What in the Word: Hebrews 10, Our Full Assurance, and The Hymns of Fanny Crosby 25:38 Circle Up: Kid-Friendly Pencil Sharpeners, The Worship Initiative, and Every Kind of Cherry Coke Mentioned on the POGcast: Deli Pencil Sharpener Sing.theworshipinitiatve.com

Welcome to the POGcast! Point of Grace is talking about home fireworks shows, encouraging your kids to befriend the "weird" kid, and how God communicates with us through the Old Testament prophets. We want to hear your real stories of true friendship! Email us at pointofgracestories@gmail.com and you may even hear it on the podcast! Timestamps: 1:41 What’s Up: Rental Surprises, Staycations, and the Breen Home Fireworks Show 7:10 Circle of Friends: Lena, Lane, and Befriending the “Weird” Kid 14:18 What in the Word: Nuggets from The Summer Study Challenge 23:14 Circle Up: Universal Antibacterial Spray, Tide Sticks, and Rose Water Toners Mentioned on the POGcast: Prequel Universal Skin Solution Hypochlorous Spray Prime Natural Organic Rose Water Toner

About Circle of Friends Podcast with Point of Grace

About Circle of Friends Podcast with Point of Grace

About Circle of Friends Podcast with Point of Grace

As we have traveled the country singing for over 30 years as Point of Grace, our friendship with each other and our listeners has become a trademark of our ministry. Now, we want to welcome YOU into our world each week as we introduce our brand new podcast "Circle of Friends - the POGcast". Consider this your invitation to "circle up" with us - Denise, Leigh, and Shelley - because we think you can never have too many friends! We'll be discussing current events and the seasons of life, poignant stories of true friendship, wisdom from the word of God, and all of our favorite things. So, if you find yourself needing a little company, a few laughs, and a lot of Jesus to hold it all together, Circle of Friends - the POGcast is waiting for you! Be sure to subscribe now wherever you listen to or watch your favorite podcasts, so you never miss an episode!