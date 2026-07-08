Circle of Friends Podcast with Point of Grace

What’s up! This week, Point of Grace talks about organizing dinner for growing family vacations, how we approach each other with curiosity, and the true solution to culture’s search for identity.
We want to hear your real stories of true friendship! Email us at pointofgracestories@gmail.com and you may even hear it on the podcast!
Timestamps:
1:17 What’s Up: Growing Family Vacations, Hiring Movers, and Babysitting Newborns
8:29 Circle of Friends: Peter, Shawn, and Approaching Each Other with Curiosity
14:59 What in the Word: Matthew 16 and the Search for Identity
29:22 Circle Up: “What I Ate as A Kid” Puzzle, “Dolly All the Time,” and the Reason We Podcast
Mentioned on the POGcast:
“Temple Grandin” Film (2010)
“How to Find Yourself” Sermon by Tim Keller
White Mountain Fads Puzzles
“Dolly All the Time” by Annabel Monaghan