The Godfather | Gangster Cinema #1
We are excited to announce our new series on Gangster Cinema through the decades. Over the course of 5 episodes, we will discuss 5 different gangster movies from 5 different decades, in order to get a better understanding of the deeper meanings and evolution of the genre; starting in the 1970s with Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather.
8/10/2023
1:03:51
The Oppenheimer Discussion | Cinema of Nuclear Dread #3
In this special 3-part series titled Cinema of Nuclear Dread, we explore cinema's relation to the atomic bomb, and all the implications it represents, concluding today with an in-depth discussion of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.
8/3/2023
1:23:04
Godzilla's Evolving Nuclear Subtext (1954 to 2014) | Cinema of Nuclear Dread #2
In this special 3-part series titled Cinema of Nuclear Dread, which we are hosting in honor of the release of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, we explore cinema's relation to the atomic bomb, and all the implications it represents. Continuing today with how the fear of and trauma from the nuclear bomb gave birth to the complicated and continuously evolving movie monster Godzilla.
7/27/2023
1:01:22
Dr. Strangelove or: How the Bomb Became Relevant Again | Cinema of Nuclear Dread #1
In this special 3-part series titled Cinema of Nuclear Dread, which we are hosting in honor of the upcoming release of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, we explore cinema's relation to the atomic bomb, and all the implications it represents. Beginning today with the politics of the atomic bomb and the complicated philosophy of nuclear deterrence, in Stanley Kubrick's classic satire Dr Strangelove or: How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb.
7/20/2023
1:09:00
Ep. 69: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Before Indiana Jones' final adventure, we revisit his previous final adventure and discuss the early wave of legacy sequels, the conflicted enjoyment found in treasure-hunting movies, and the evolution of the adventure genre, in The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Cinema of Meaning is a conversational podcast that seeks to explore the depths of what cinema has to offer. Each week, we discuss an individual film to get a better understanding of its storytelling qualities, to examine its cinematic techniques, and to uncover its deeper meanings. Hosted by video essayists Tom van der Linden from the channel Like Stories of Old and Thomas Flight.