Dr. Strangelove or: How the Bomb Became Relevant Again | Cinema of Nuclear Dread #1

In this special 3-part series titled Cinema of Nuclear Dread, which we are hosting in honor of the upcoming release of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, we explore cinema's relation to the atomic bomb, and all the implications it represents. Beginning today with the politics of the atomic bomb and the complicated philosophy of nuclear deterrence, in Stanley Kubrick's classic satire Dr Strangelove or: How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb.