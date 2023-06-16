Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
CineFix Top 100

CineFix Top 100

Podcast CineFix Top 100
Podcast CineFix Top 100

CineFix Top 100

CINEFIX & Clint Gage
The CineFix Top 100 is the first podcast from the long standing, movie obsessed YT page, CineFix. Compiled from their personal top 100s by some sort of robot al...
TV & Film
The CineFix Top 100 is the first podcast from the long standing, movie obsessed YT page, CineFix. Compiled from their personal top 100s by some sort of robot al...
  • Introducing CineFix Top 100
    The CineFix Top 100 is the first podcast from the long standing, movie obsessed YT page, CineFix. Always game for a good Top 10 movie list, the CineFix crew sets their sights on 10x as many movies with their biggest list ever, The CineFix Top 100.  Compiled from their personal top 100s by some sort of robot algorithm they don’t really understand, our resident film nerds Clint Gage, Alex Stedman and Michael Calabro plan to discuss one of the top 100 movies each week for as long as it takes to reach 100. Look, they’re not math people. They’re movie people.Check out our CineFix videos at www.youtube.com/@CineFixTrailer music is The Conspirators, by John Williams from JFK with special vocal appearances by Sean Connery (The Name of the Rose), Brad Pitt and Georgy Clooney (Ocean's Eleven) and Lee J. Cobb (12 Angry Men).  Are any of those movies on the list?We. Don't. Know.
    6/16/2023
The CineFix Top 100 is the first podcast from the long standing, movie obsessed YT page, CineFix. Compiled from their personal top 100s by some sort of robot algorithm they don’t really understand, our resident film nerds Clint Gage, Alex Stedman and Michael Calabro plan to discuss one of the top 100 movies each week for as long as it takes to reach 100. Look, they’re not math people. They’re movie people.
