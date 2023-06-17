Welcome to Choosing to Heal with Monica Leigh!

Welcome to Choosing To Heal with Monica Leigh, where small talk is out and deep discussions are in. On this podcast, Monica gets vulnerable and shares insights, tangible tips, and lessons she has learned over the years. She also invites other guests with inspirational stories of growth and healing onto the show. After doing extensive recovery work to heal betrayal trauma (which included wounds that existed long before that too), Monica learned skills that transformed the relationship she has with herself and others, for the better. Hitting rock bottom in her marriage left her broken and desperate enough to dig deep and begin her lifelong journey of healing. Overcoming betrayal ended up being the best worst thing to happen, as it gave her the gift of perspective that she now hopes to share with others. Each episode will help you maximize your potential and live a life with intention and purpose. Because healing is woven into every single aspect of our lives, no topic is off limits. From mental, emotional and physical wellness, to relationships, faith and business, the goal is always the same: We're choosing to heal, grow and thrive each day. New episodes every Wednesday. If you enjoy this podcast, please subscribe & leave a review!To learn more about Monica, dive further into topics mentioned, or to submit a topic/guest request, visit her website at www.monicaleighblog.com Connect with her on Instagram and Facebook @monicaleighblog Follow the podcast @choosing2heal