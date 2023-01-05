On Chicks in the Office, Ria and Fran keep you in the know on all things pop culture. The Chicks are the go-to source for entertainment news, TV and film recaps... More
Met Gala Best & Worst Looks + Sam Heughan Interview
Live Tour Tickets > https://www.barstoolsports.com/events/citotour. A lot of laughter (00:00-13:48). Full Met Gala breakdown (14:59-51:58). Writers' strike (53:12-59:05). Interview with Sam Heughan – talking his new movie Love Again, working with Celine Dion, Outlander + more! (1:00:38-1:27:04).
Subscribe to our YouTube > http://bit.ly/CITOYOUTUBE. MERCH! > http://bit.ly/citomerch. Follow us on Instagram @chicksintheoffice and on Twitter @chicksintheoff + subscribe to our Snapchat > http://bit.ly/thegroupchat.
5/3/2023
1:27:47
New Studio Reveal + Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney Rumors
Live Tour Tickets > https://www.barstoolsports.com/events/citotour. We're BACK in a brand new studio (00:00-2:44). Ria's London trip & Fran's Disney trip (2:43-54:14). Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney rumors (55:48-1:07:27). Sofia Richie's wedding (1:07:28-1:14:08). New Kardashians trailer (1:15:14-1:20:12). Met Gala preview (1:20:13-1:24:49). Tish Cyrus engaged (1:24:50-). Beat Ria & Fran game 74 with Elena & Amanda (1:28:09-1:48:32).
5/1/2023
1:52:35
Frank Ocean Cancels Coachella + Weekly Watch Report
Live Tour Tickets > https://www.barstoolsports.com/events/citotour. Ria's two pet peeves (00:00-14:33). Weekly Watch Report (14:34-51:42). Frank Ocean drops out of Coachella weekend 2 (52:32-55:21). Twilight TV series in the works (55:22-1:00:41). Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello seemingly back together (1:00:42-1:02:01). One More Thing (1:03:47-1:15:27).
4/21/2023
1:18:47
Vanessa Lachey Backlash + Plane Popcorngate
Live Tour Tickets > https://www.barstoolsports.com/events/citotour. Ria's new favorite movie series (00:00-11:23). Vanessa Lachey facing major backlash after Love is Blind reunion (12:23-23:32). Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet confirmed to be dating (25:17-28:40). Love Island Games spinoff headed to Peacock (28:41-35:23). Jessie James Decker publicly defends pregnant sister over plane experience (36:40-54:51).
4/19/2023
58:09
Love Is Blind Reunion Fail, Coachella Roundup + Lisa Ann Walter Interview
Live Tour Tickets > https://www.barstoolsports.com/events/citotour. Weekend recaps (00:00-18:50). Coachella roundup (20:35-39:11). Love Is Blind reunion livestream debacle (40:37-51:39). Beat Ria & Fran game 73 with Kristen & Nicole (52:19-1:14:28). Interview with Lisa Ann Walter – talking Abbott Elementary, doing stand up again, The Parent Trap + more! (1:15:32-1:46:31).
