Barstool Sports
On Chicks in the Office, Ria and Fran keep you in the know on all things pop culture. The Chicks are the go-to source for entertainment news, TV and film recaps... More
  • Met Gala Best & Worst Looks + Sam Heughan Interview
    Live Tour Tickets > https://www.barstoolsports.com/events/citotour. A lot of laughter (00:00-13:48). Full Met Gala breakdown (14:59-51:58). Writers’ strike (53:12-59:05). Interview with Sam Heughan – talking his new movie Love Again, working with Celine Dion, Outlander + more! (1:00:38-1:27:04). Subscribe to our YouTube > http://bit.ly/CITOYOUTUBE. MERCH! > http://bit.ly/citomerch. Follow us on Instagram @chicksintheoffice and on Twitter @chicksintheoff + subscribe to our Snapchat > http://bit.ly/thegroupchat.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ChicksInTheOffice
    5/3/2023
    1:27:47
  • New Studio Reveal + Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney Rumors
    Live Tour Tickets > https://www.barstoolsports.com/events/citotour. We’re BACK in a brand new studio (00:00-2:44). Ria’s London trip & Fran’s Disney trip (2:43-54:14). Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney rumors (55:48-1:07:27). Sofia Richie’s wedding (1:07:28-1:14:08). New Kardashians trailer (1:15:14-1:20:12). Met Gala preview (1:20:13-1:24:49). Tish Cyrus engaged (1:24:50-). Beat Ria & Fran game 74 with Elena & Amanda (1:28:09-1:48:32). Subscribe to our YouTube > http://bit.ly/CITOYOUTUBE. MERCH! > http://bit.ly/citomerch. Follow us on Instagram @chicksintheoffice and on Twitter @chicksintheoff + subscribe to our Snapchat > http://bit.ly/thegroupchat.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ChicksInTheOffice
    5/1/2023
    1:52:35
  • Frank Ocean Cancels Coachella + Weekly Watch Report
    Live Tour Tickets > https://www.barstoolsports.com/events/citotour. Ria's two pet peeves (00:00-14:33). Weekly Watch Report (14:34-51:42). Frank Ocean drops out of Coachella weekend 2 (52:32-55:21). Twilight TV series in the works (55:22-1:00:41). Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello seemingly back together (1:00:42-1:02:01). One More Thing (1:03:47-1:15:27). Subscribe to our YouTube > http://bit.ly/CITOYOUTUBE. MERCH! > http://bit.ly/citomerch. Follow us on Instagram @chicksintheoffice and on Twitter @chicksintheoff + subscribe to our Snapchat > http://bit.ly/thegroupchat.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ChicksInTheOffice
    4/21/2023
    1:18:47
  • Vanessa Lachey Backlash + Plane Popcorngate
    Live Tour Tickets > https://www.barstoolsports.com/events/citotour. Ria’s new favorite movie series (00:00-11:23). Vanessa Lachey facing major backlash after Love is Blind reunion (12:23-23:32). Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet confirmed to be dating (25:17-28:40). Love Island Games spinoff headed to Peacock (28:41-35:23). Jessie James Decker publicly defends pregnant sister over plane experience (36:40-54:51). Subscribe to our YouTube > http://bit.ly/CITOYOUTUBE. MERCH! > http://bit.ly/citomerch. Follow us on Instagram @chicksintheoffice and on Twitter @chicksintheoff + subscribe to our Snapchat > http://bit.ly/thegroupchat.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ChicksInTheOffice
    4/19/2023
    58:09
  • Love Is Blind Reunion Fail, Coachella Roundup + Lisa Ann Walter Interview
    Live Tour Tickets > https://www.barstoolsports.com/events/citotour. Weekend recaps (00:00-18:50). Coachella roundup (20:35-39:11). Love Is Blind reunion livestream debacle (40:37-51:39). Beat Ria & Fran game 73 with Kristen & Nicole (52:19-1:14:28). Interview with Lisa Ann Walter – talking Abbott Elementary, doing stand up again, The Parent Trap + more! (1:15:32-1:46:31). Subscribe to our YouTube > http://bit.ly/CITOYOUTUBE. MERCH! > http://bit.ly/citomerch. Follow us on Instagram @chicksintheoffice and on Twitter @chicksintheoff + subscribe to our Snapchat > http://bit.ly/thegroupchat.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ChicksInTheOffice
    4/17/2023
    1:50:21

On Chicks in the Office, Ria and Fran keep you in the know on all things pop culture. The Chicks are the go-to source for entertainment news, TV and film recaps, and interviews featuring some of your favorite celebrities.


You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ChicksInTheOffice

