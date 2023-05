Does Meat Cause Cancer?

Red meat and cancer. You've seen the headlines! Now it's time to learn what the studies really say. Spoiler alert: it's not that simple. We tease apart the link between processed meat & colorectal cancer. We discuss: absolute risk vs relative risk. Observational studies vs interventional. Confounding variables. And we end on an exploration of what's at stake nutritionally when we tell the world to eat less red meat.