Welcome to Chews Wisely with Caroline Nelson, where we deconstruct food & sustainability topics with nuance and primary sources. Conversations will range fr... More
Available Episodes
5 of 14
Why Are Most Vegans Women?
We’re in muddy waters today, wading through the intersection of veganism, gender, disordered eating, and identity. We start by going down memory lane: Instagram in the 2010’s and the plant based influencers. Then, the rise of the carnivore diet, and the way gender seems to interact with restrictive diets. We get into data-based associations we have around food and food choices, food sovereignty and why it’s so important, and the way the honoring one’s hunger can be a radical act.
Follow along on Instagram:
@chewswiselypodcast
You can reach us at [email protected]
Chews Wisely is sponsored by Little Creek. Get regeneratively raised lamb & beef shipped directly to you from our Montana ranch. For a limited time we’re offering 10% off your first order over $100 with the code WISELY.
Episode sources:
@thenutritiontea on Instagram
Food Sovereignty definition
“Meat, morals, and masculinity”
“Meatless meals and masculinity…”
Washington Post - “Veganism and eating disorder - is there a link?”
“Masculinity Matters for Meat Consumption…”“Veganism and eating disorders: assessment and management considerations”
5/23/2023
40:43
Does Meat Cause Cancer?
Red meat and cancer. You’ve seen the headlines! Now it’s time to learn what the studies really say. Spoiler alert: it’s not that simple. We tease apart the link between processed meat & colorectal cancer. We discuss: absolute risk vs relative risk. Observational studies vs interventional. Confounding variables. And we end on an exploration of what’s at stake nutritionally when we tell the world to eat less red meat.
Follow along on Instagram:
@chewswiselypodcast
You can reach us at [email protected]
Chews Wisely is sponsored by Little Creek. Get regeneratively raised lamb & beef shipped directly to you from our Montana ranch. For a limited time we’re offering 10% off your first order over $100 with the code WISELY.
Sources:
IARC Carcinogen List & Classifications
Cancer Statistics, 2020
Meat & Cancer FAQ via WHO
Studies:
“Red and processed meat consumption and colorectal cancer risk: a systematic review and meta-analysis”
“The role of animal source foods in healthy, sustainable, and equitable food systems”
“Meat and tobacco: the difference between risk and strength of evidence”
“Contribution of terrestrial animal source food to healthy diets for improved nutrition and health outcomes”
“Health effects associated with consumption of unprocessed red meat: a Burden of Proof study”“Consumption of red meat and processed meat and cancer incidence: a systematic review and meta-analysis of prospective studies”“Dietary inclusion of nitrite-containing frankfurter exacerbates colorectal cancer pathology and alters metabolism in mice”“Production and supply of high-quality food protein for human consumption: sustainability, challenges, and innovations”“Micronutrient deficiencies among preschool-aged children and women of reproductive age worldwide: a pooled analysis of individual-level data from population-representative surveys”“Priority Micronutrient Density in Foods”
5/16/2023
43:04
Ranching Without A Ranch
Caroline & Justin Nelson are first generation ranchers who don’t own an acre. Yet they raise cattle and sheep and have a thriving pasture raised meat business. How do they ranch without a ranch? Today’s episode is an exploration of unconventional ways of entering the agriculture industry, and a transparent look at what it takes to do it.
Follow along on Instagram:
@chewswiselypodcast
You can reach us at [email protected]
Chews Wisely is sponsored by Little Creek. Get regeneratively raised lamb & beef shipped directly to you from our Montana ranch. For a limited time we’re offering 10% off your first order over $100 with the code WISELY.
5/9/2023
46:28
BONUS: Five Mindblowing Food Facts
Caroline lays out five of her most mindblowing, perspective shifting food and ag facts in this week's bonus episode. Because you're never too knowledgable to learn something new.
Follow along on Instagram:
@chewswiselypodcast
You can reach us at [email protected]
Chews Wisely is sponsored by Little Creek. Get regeneratively raised lamb & beef shipped directly to you from our Montana ranch. For a limited time we’re offering 10% off your first order over $100 with the code WISELY.
5/2/2023
14:51
BONUS: "This Farm is a Factory" with Bethany Cantwell
On the flip side of a newspaper article from 1958, Bethany Cantwell of Aurora Blue Farm saw something that caught her eye. It was an article titled ‘This Farm is a Factory.’ That article kicked off an in depth conversation between Bethany and Caroline, which we share with you as a bonus episode this week. A clip from this conversation was featured in episode seven, 'The Case For Factory Farming.'
Aurora Blue Farm website, Aurora Blue Farm Instagram
Follow along on Instagram:
@chewswiselypodcast
You can reach us at [email protected]
Chews Wisely is sponsored by Little Creek. Get regeneratively raised lamb & beef shipped directly to you from our Montana ranch. For a limited time we’re offering 10% off your first order over $100 with the code WISELY.
Welcome to Chews Wisely with Caroline Nelson, where we deconstruct food & sustainability topics with nuance and primary sources. Conversations will range from conscientious omnivory, supply chains, and regenerative agriculture, to the latest food studies, "Big Ag," and more. At Chews Wisely, we’ll go beneath the headlines and hot takes. We believe that real climate solutions are nuanced, that facts are friendly, and that there are many right ways to eat and be sustainable. Keep the conversation going at @chewswiselypodcast on Instagram!