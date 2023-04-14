Checks and Balance from The Economist

Checks and Balance unlocks American politics by taking a big theme each week and digging into the data, the ideas, and the history shaping the country.Join John... More
Checks and Balance: Man problems
There have long been worries about manhood in the United States. Today, nearly half of men believe traditional masculinity is under threat. While the left talk about toxic masculinity, some politicians on the right fear men's very "deconstruction". Researchers point to data showing a relative decline in men's education rates and rise in deaths from drugs and suicide. Does the debate over masculinity obscure actual problems for boys and men? And what does the fight over America's men mean for the country's women, and its politics? Richard Reeves, author of "Of Boys And Men", talks us through what is behind problems facing men. We go back to another time masculinity was in flux. And Alice Evans of King's College London discusses whether American men are international outliers. Charlotte Howard hosts with Sacha Nauta and Idrees Kahloon.
5/12/2023
44:48
Checks and Balance: Entitled
While Washington debates the debt ceiling, the entitlements time bomb is ticking. The trust fund that pays for much of Medicare, the health-insurance scheme for the elderly, will run out of money by 2031. The fund that pays old-age benefits for Social Security, the state pension scheme, will be exhausted by 2033. Politicians need to agree to a fix, but it's not clear that they will. What would happen if these funds reach insolvency? And how could that be avoided? John Prideaux hosts with Charlotte Howard and Idrees Kahloon.
5/5/2023
43:44
Checks and Balance: Best friends forever?
Israel is marking its 75th anniversary. America has always been its closest foreign ally, but that relationship has seldom been easy. That's true now: progressive Democrats are questioning the party's innate pro-Israel stance, and Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial reforms have met with open disapproval from the White House. What might relations look like in another 75 years? The Economist's Josie Delap assesses the impact of Netanyahu's judicial plans. We go back to a eulogy given by an American leader for his Israeli counterpart. And The Economist's Anshel Pfeffer considers what influence American Jews have over Israeli politics.John Prideaux hosts with Charlotte Howard and James Bennet.
4/28/2023
44:12
Checks and Balance: Fox hunted
Fox News has settled a mammoth defamation lawsuit over its coverage of the 2020 presidential election. Dominion Voting Systems had accused the network of knowingly spreading the lie that its machines somehow rigged the election by awarding votes to Joe Biden. Defamation cases are notoriously hard to win in America, and it was remarkable that this one got so far. Will it change Fox News?The Economist's Kennett Werner sets out the background to the lawsuit. We return to the founding of Fox News. And law professor RonNell Andersen Jones explains what the case tells us about how the media works in America.John Prideaux hosts with Charlotte Howard and Idrees Kahloon.
4/21/2023
44:35
Checks and Balance: The 20 year epidemic, part 2
American authorities confiscated a record amount of illegal fentanyl along the southwest border in 2022. But even so, last year will still likely see the highest number of fatal overdoses in America's 20-year opioid epidemic. In this episode–our second on the opioid epidemic–we trace the supply chain from China to the southern border, via Mexico. Can that supply route be interrupted? And how do America's relationships with China and Mexico affect the flow of drugs?San Diego's mayor, Todd Gloria, describes the effect fentanyl has had on his city. Alan Bersin, former commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, discusses the state of the southern border. Arturo Sarukhan, former Mexican ambassador to America, talks us through Mexico's role in stopping trafficking. And Representative David Trone explains how the United States' relationship with China has changed the supply chain.John Prideaux hosts with Aryn Braun and Idrees Kahloon.This is the second part of a short series looking at the opioid epidemic in America. This episode considers the supply for the drugs–a few weeks ago we dove into the demand.
