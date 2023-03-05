Check Your Balances explores the world of personal finance, investing, and business through the lens of two financial planners that help people navigate some of... More
Available Episodes
5 of 119
May Mailbag: Net Worth Adjusting, Bank Location, and more!
Does it make sense to adjust your net worth for the taxes that are embedded in your portfolio? This week Ross and Dan open up the mailbag to dive into your feedback and questions. Send your questions for the show to [email protected]!
5/10/2023
25:08
Will Better Credit Hurt Your Mortgage Rate?
The internet was abuzz with a story about how under new mortgage rules, borrowers with better credit will pay more for mortgages than borrowers with poor credit. Could that be true? We dive into that story, as well as a potential tax reduction strategy for owners of pass through entities.Do you have any questions for the show? Email us at [email protected]!
5/3/2023
25:44
Permission to Spend Your Money
Matt Trogdon, CFP joins us for this week's episode to talk about the ways a financial plan can give you permission to spend more of your money rather than saving it. Whether you want permission for the little things or the big things, knowing where you stand can make those choices more comfortable.Send your questions for the show to [email protected]!
4/26/2023
29:26
Golf and Investing
This week Ross and Dan look at all of the parallels between the game of golf and the game of investing. From temperament to where you focus your time, there are a lot of ways they can be compared. Send your questions or ideas for the show to [email protected]
4/19/2023
23:41
Tax Time!
As the 2023 tax deadline looms, Ross and Dan talk through a number of situations that seem to come up frequently. Dial in your withholding with the IRS Withholding Estimator.
Check Your Balances explores the world of personal finance, investing, and business through the lens of two financial planners that help people navigate some of life's most impactful financial decisions.