Cheaper Than Therapy with Vanessa and Dené

Vanessa Bennett and Dené Logan are two soul sisters and therapists who connected over their shared love of depth psychology—known as the psychology of the soul....
Ep 170 Q&A: How do I Gain Respect in my Relationship?
In this Q&A episode, we’re responding to a listener who writes in saying, “Sometimes I feel like my partner doesn’t respect me when she’s upset; she swears and can get very upset. How do I deal with this?”
We’re talking about:
The importance of being in a relationship where it is safe for you to have a difficult conversation with your partner
How to be with ourselves in those moments to get clear about how you will and will not be treated
Establishing a boundary and taking in your partners response to that boundary as information to help you decide if you want to accept how they are willing to love you
Mentioned:
Fair Play
7/7/2023
27:02
Ep 169 In Each Other's Care w Dr Stan Tatkin
Stan Tatkin, PsyD, MFT is a teacher, clinician, researcher, and developer of the Psychobiological Approach to Couples Therapy® (PACT). He speaks and teaches around the world on secure-functioning relationships – how to understand them, create them, and support them, has written dozens of academic articles and six bestselling books, and is a TEDx Speaker.
We sat down with Stan to explore:
1. Why it is so important for couples to come to a shared agreement about what they are attempting to build
2. The importance of a couple being differentiated before attempting to find a sense of secure functioning
3. The preparation required for couples when shifting from a dyad to a triad in a family system
4. Why commuting to another person gives us an opportunity to know ourselves well through the activations that inevitable come to the surface
Connect with Stan:
*** Instagram
*** Website
7/5/2023
1:44:36
Ep 168 Q&A Session: How to stay Connected with Someone I Disagree With?
In this Q&A episode, a listener writes, “My friend uses pronouns that I don’t agree with and I’m not sure what to do. Is it necessary to keep the friendship honest?”
We discuss:
Challenging ourselves to be brutally honest with ourselves first, and how we get clear about what’s underneath our intentions for wanting to speak up.
Owning the possibility that we may feel like there’s a right and wrong way for others to be, and that we may have a subconscious desire to express to a friend that they’re wrong.
The importance of checking in with ourselves about how we often begin to show up in a similar energetic to the thing that we are holding with contempt in our space of certainty that others are wrong in their perspectives.
6/30/2023
23:54
Ep 167 IG Live: What Does it Mean to Live an Untamed Life?
In today’s episode, we’re addressing some of the responses we received on social media around what it means to live an untamed life.
We’re discussing:
Why we sometimes feel the need to sweep things under the rug and not speak up in order to please the people around us, and how it inadvertently keeps our relationships inauthentic instead of giving us the security we’re looking for.
How we oftentimes feel constrained to a certain way of living, and the importance of digging deep to discover those constraints live within our own mind and that those external pressures can be removed.
That when we are truly our most authentic self, that is how our people find us, and how we reframe our mind to look for things that validate our Self.
6/28/2023
27:43
Ep 166 Q&A Session: My Partner Keeps Bringing Up My Weight, What Should I do?
In this Q&A episode, a listener tells us they’re struggling with their recent rapid weight gain, and the negative reinforcement from their partners remarks about how proud they’d be if they regained their previous body type.
We talk about:
Every person having a right to bodily autonomy in all facets, the right to show up in their life exactly as they are
How, as a partner, it’s our role to ask what that person wants and where they are in the process, rather than projecting what we think is right for them
The need to reach within ourselves and find resilience, so we don’t become enmeshed and codependent on others, and getting comfortable with the idea that maybe not all relationships are meant to continue if you are no longer in alignment
Vanessa Bennett and Dené Logan are two soul sisters and therapists who connected over their shared love of depth psychology—known as the psychology of the soul. It is a template for diving beneath the surface to examine the complex natures of being human while on the quest for wholeness, including the relationship to spirit.
Through their training and lived experiences with depth, yogic psychology, and mindfulness, they developed a passion for supporting others in living their most authentic lives while cultivating a fulfilling and rich relationship with the Self, capital “S.”
Every Wednesday and Friday, Vanessa and Dené look to demystify, de-stigmatize, and desensitize what goes on both inside the therapy room and in daily life, through soul-provoking conversations with fellow seekers, thought leaders, changemakers, and real people during live coaching sessions as they navigate the hard work it takes to be a human.
