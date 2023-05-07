Cheaper Than Therapy with Vanessa and Dené

Ep 170 Q&A: How do I Gain Respect in my Relationship?

In this Q&A episode, we're responding to a listener who writes in saying, "Sometimes I feel like my partner doesn't respect me when she's upset; she swears and can get very upset. How do I deal with this?" We're talking about: The importance of being in a relationship where it is safe for you to have a difficult conversation with your partner How to be with ourselves in those moments to get clear about how you will and will not be treated Establishing a boundary and taking in your partners response to that boundary as information to help you decide if you want to accept how they are willing to love you And so much more! Mentioned: Fair Play If you love the conversations we're bringing you as much as we do, please rate and write a review of the podcast so we can get the podcast out to even more people! Our immersive weekend in IDYLLWILD, CA, LIVING AN UNTAMED LIFE, July 14-16 is filling up fast! During this intensive weekend, we'll support you in: ⁃ Exploring the origin points of the limiting beliefs that may be holding you back ⁃ Understanding how to begin to step into the process of trusting ourselves fully ⁃ Cultivating tangible tools for shifting into a growth mindset and building a greater sense of self-awareness ⁃ Crafting a vision of what you want your life to look like and practices that can support you in being the creator of this reality Spots will be limited! Click here for details And, if you want to connect with us personally and deepen your work, we just launched our private online Cheaper Than Therapy Community. Weekly process groups on multiple topics, two live workshops a month, one on one interaction with us and an amazing supportive community. Learn more here