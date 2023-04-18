This weekly podcast will be hosted by Torie Clarke with co-hosts David Aldridge, Jeanne McManus and Michael Kornheiser. Each week, they'll have entertaining int... More
Theresa Runstedtler – “Black Ball: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Spencer Haywood and the Generation That Saved the Soul of the NBA”
“Reclaiming history.” Chatter rolls at the Gaithersburg Book Festival with historian, professor, and author Theresa Runstedtler. She shares “Black Ball: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Spencer Haywood, and the Generation That Saved the Soul of the NBA.” Meticulously researched and compellingly written, the book chronicles and corrects the league’s history, both its “dark ages” of the 1970s and subsequent rise. She weaves historical insights and social analysis into a fascinating look at how the game was changed and the players launched the NBA into the global powerhouse it is today.
5/23/2023
50:51
Cheryl A Head “Time’s Undoing”
“Truth and hope.” Renaissance man Nevin Martell joins David and Torie to talk food, foraging, and the Gaithersburg Book Festival. They answer emails and talk about life in Washington without Dan Snyder. Award winning writer Cheryl A. Head zooms in to share “Time’s Undoing.” Based on her family’s history, Cheryl expertly weaves one family’s tragedy into a searing portrait of institutional racism and the hope that honesty can produce.
5/16/2023
53:30
Susan Wels “An Assassin in Utopia: The true story of a nineteenth-century sex cult and a president’s murder”
“Worlds colliding.” Jamie McIntyre and Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman join Torie as Chatter rolls into spring. They bemoan what’s happening in horse racing, learn why Gaithersburg is America’s most diverse city, preview the May 20 Gaithersburg Book Festival, and guess famous authors’ day jobs (Jud kind of wins). Best-selling author, journalist, and historian Susan Wels zooms in to share “An Assassin in Utopia: The true story of a nineteenth-century sex cult and a president’s murder.” In a six degrees of separation way, Wels weaves the fascinating true stories of sex-crazed utopian societies, a banished member and the brutal assassination of the 20th president. And don’t miss Horace Greeley, P.T. Barnum, a cross-dressing spy, and female doctor. Articulate research and compelling writing make it a “can’t put down” book.
5/9/2023
55:43
Dennis Lehane “Small Mercies”
“Hell-bent.” It’s a Chatter hall of fame as David and Torie are joined by Angie Kim, Tope Folarin, and Lou Bayard. They bemoan book banning and admit to acceptance speeches never given. Angie previews “Happiness Falls” coming out in September, and Lou raises the curtain on the upcoming PEN/Faulkner Awards. Award winning and best selling author several times over Dennis Lehane zooms in to share “Small Mercies.” Set in Boston during the explosive desegregation of public schools, “Small Mercies” is unflinching. Lehane’s masterful storytelling grabs you with its deep dive into power, racism, and the love of a mother. And we think it was cathartic for Dennis.
4/25/2023
1:03:22
Matthew Salesses – “Sense of Wonder”
“Navigation” Torie and David welcome back Mike Croley, award winning author, teacher and golf fanatic. They break down the sale (thank heaven) of the Washington football team, guess who the best-seller on Time’s most influential list is, and play “Can we save this classic?” Cannibalism always helps. Thanks to his friendship with Mike, PEN/Faulkner finalist Matthew Salesses zooms in to share “Sense of Wonder,” his fictional take on the triumphs and challenges of NBA star Jeremy Lin’s ascendancy. Ron Charles of The Washington Post describes it as “a remarkable feat of artistic prowess.” We call it a blast to read and about so much more than sports and entertainment.
This weekly podcast will be hosted by Torie Clarke with co-hosts David Aldridge, Jeanne McManus and Michael Kornheiser. Each week, they'll have entertaining interviews with authors, plus lively discussions about what they are reading, what they love and what they hate! This show will be many things, but boring won't be one of them!