Ep 3 - What is the difference between the Gifts of the Holy Spirit and Charisms?
On this episode of Charisms for Catholics, the host explores the gifts of the Holy Spirit and how they relate to our roles within the body of Christ. The seven gifts of the Holy Spirit and charisms are discussed, including how they differ and potentially overlap. Listeners will learn about the theology of how these gifts and charisms are acquired, and how to identify and utilize them in their lives. Tune in to gain a greater understanding of the gifts and charisms of the Holy Spirit, and how they can be used to serve those around us.
Ep 2 - What is a Charism?
On this episode of Charisms for Catholics, we explore the different types of grace that often go unmentioned, and how breaking them up can help us better understand and interact with them. Jill Simons, executive director at Many Parts Ministries, explains how understanding our charisms, or spiritual gifts, can help us see the Holy Spirit's actions in our lives and further build the Church. We also delve into the importance of being in a state of grace and remaining in an intimate relationship with God to receive and utilize our charisms, which can be given outside of the sacraments and at any time by God. Confession and actively seeking God are necessary to operate in charisms effectively. Tune in to learn more about the significance of charisms and grace in the Catholic faith.
Ep 1 - Why Don't We Hear More About Charisms?
On this episode of Charisms for Catholics, we explore the world of supernatural gifts from the Holy Spirit, also known as charisms. Join us as we discuss how every baptized person is given a charism to build the church and how developing a closer relationship with the Holy Spirit can lead to more charisms. We examine saints such as Thomas Aquinas and St. Augustine, who were known for their charisms of knowledge, teaching, and wisdom, and how these gifts are still active today. Additionally, we dive into the debate surrounding charisms in the Church during Vatican Two and why they are not often mentioned in church teachings. Finally, we offer practical advice on identifying, valuing, and investing in the Holy Spirit's movements and pursuing the expression of one's charisms. Don't miss out on the powerful stories from the early Church and our upcoming Bible study on this topic. Check out https://manypartsministries.com for more information and to access our Charism Assessment, and thank you for being a part of this journey with us. Connect with us on Instagram at https://instagram.com/manypartsministries
How effective would a company be where only about 5% of people knew their job description? Not very. And yet this is what we see in the Church right now - many people know they are a part of the Body of Christ but very few have a clear sense of what role they play - if they even realize they play a role at all. Charisms for Catholics helps you identify, value, and invest in where the Holy Spirit is moving in your life and to partner with Him to build the Church by embracing your specific role in the Body of Christ. Produced by Many Parts Ministries.