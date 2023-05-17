Ep 3 - What is the difference between the Gifts of the Holy Spirit and Charisms?

On this episode of Charisms for Catholics, the host explores the gifts of the Holy Spirit and how they relate to our roles within the body of Christ. The seven gifts of the Holy Spirit and charisms are discussed, including how they differ and potentially overlap. Listeners will learn about the theology of how these gifts and charisms are acquired, and how to identify and utilize them in their lives. Tune in to gain a greater understanding of the gifts and charisms of the Holy Spirit, and how they can be used to serve those around us. Check out https://manypartsministries.com for more information and to access our Charism Assessment, and thank you for being a part of this journey with us. Connect with us on Instagram at https://instagram.com/manypartsministries