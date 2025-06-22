back to basics

On this episode we get down to the basics. The down and dirty, cold hard truth reminders about our toxic families. Things like:~No, they don't miss us~No, they have not changedI rattle off a list of reminders as to why we are on this no contact journey to begin with and I hope that reminds you and empowers you to keep walking. I would love to hear from YOU! What is a a cold hard truth about your toxic family that would help others to keep walking?Let's get chatting in the comments!You are LOVED and you are GOLD!Thank you for being here. Sorry you are, but know that you fill and heal my soul.Song:Gold: Britt Nicolehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9PjrtcHJPo