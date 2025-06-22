You guys, I don't even know what to say about this episode except...you may feel dizzy after listening!! I am legit ALL over the place as I talk about my brother, my relationship with him growing up, what lead to me going no contact with him and the fallout of emotions I feel because he is not in my life.This no contact journey sucks sometimes.Sending so much love, hugs and healing to those of you who will resonate with this episode.Song:I Love You, I'm Sorry~Gracie Adamshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxjhN_DonfwKeep walking folks. You are not alone.
54:31
54:31
back to basics
On this episode we get down to the basics. The down and dirty, cold hard truth reminders about our toxic families. Things like:~No, they don't miss us~No, they have not changedI rattle off a list of reminders as to why we are on this no contact journey to begin with and I hope that reminds you and empowers you to keep walking. I would love to hear from YOU! What is a a cold hard truth about your toxic family that would help others to keep walking?Let's get chatting in the comments!You are LOVED and you are GOLD!Thank you for being here. Sorry you are, but know that you fill and heal my soul.Song:Gold: Britt Nicolehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9PjrtcHJPo
18:40
18:40
wait, do i start drama??
Whale, another one bites the dust.Not gonna lie, I digress a bit about a recent situation cus another bitch reared her ugly head and left my life.But, the main point of this episode is because it got me thinking. Well shit, this keeps happening...between my family, and bitches disguised as friends, it's easy to think that we are surrounded by 'drama.' Is it ME??I had some epiphanies and we chat all about it!Spoiler alert..no, we do not start drama....Song:'Bless Your Heart'~Megan Moroneyhttps://youtu.be/gJrCLjGIxXs?si=62Eg819epOh_MMN8
31:35
31:35
i got (even more) issues
Hey girl heyyyy....guess what, just when I think I'm all good and I don't have any other issues lurking around in the shadows..BOOM...issues show up like, bitch, yes you do.On this episode of the podcast we discuss things like:~spending to the edge~making rules for ourselves~buying something new, but not using it right away~having a plan b or escape plan~grocery shopping as if a hurricane was coming~Jumping back into a relationship after a fallout as if nothing happened~constant self-criticism and critique~assuming the worst of peopleOh you don't have any issues? Well then, consider this episode a confidence booster for ya.Song:"You Will Be Found"~ Natalie Grant & Corey Asburyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjipTBGNTYEYou are not alone and you are certainly not the villain for walking away from you toxic family.Keep walking friend.
38:59
38:59
birthday blues....
Welcome to Season 3!!!!!On this episode of the Character Outs podcast we chat about celebrating our birthday while we are no contact with our toxic family.Some years I am happy and some years I am fromp...This year, I am fromp. But, we are jumping right in and discussing all of the emotions that are associated with this no contact with toxic family journey.You are not alone friend.Song:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyfYvLeG0tc
A podcast on a mission to normalize going (and staying) no contact with toxic family.
You have read the books, set boundaries, cried for change, and had no choice but to preserve your peace and the peace of your children by going no contact with your toxic family. Going no contact is not a trend, it does not mean you gave up and it does not mean you are a villain. It is a brave decision to realize your worth and stop emotional abuse, even though they are family. This podcast is for anyone who has felt like a villain but refuses to return to more shit because you know, ‘It’s your family!!’