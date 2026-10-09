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Chaplain Winston Parrish

BCSO
Government
Chaplain Winston Parrish
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1 episodes

  • Chaplain Winston Parrish

    The BCSO Brief Episode 1: Chaplain Winston Parrish

    10/08/2026 | 13 mins.
    BCSO Chaplain Winston Parrish shares why law enforcement and public safety means so much to him.  He prays for the men and women of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and blesses the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office's first podcast.
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About Chaplain Winston Parrish
BCSO Chaplain Winston Parrish shares why law enforcement and public safety means so much to him and the crucial role he plays in our agency. He prays for the men and women of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and blesses the first podcast produced by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
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