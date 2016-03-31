Chandoo.org Podcast - Become Awesome in Data Analysis, Charting, Dashboards & VBA using Excel

Become Awesome in Excel by Chandoo.org – A podcast aimed to teach you data analysis, charting, visualization, dashboard reporting, big data analysis, Power Pivo...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 58
Top 5 Excel Skills you need to be a Successful Data Analyst in 2023 (podcast)
Ladies & gentlemen... I have an exciting announcement. I am relaunching my podcast!!!
It only took me 7 years, but Chandoo.org podcast is now BACK! I am planning to make regular episodes on Excel, Power BI, SQL & Data Analytics.
In the 1st episode of Season 2 of Chandoo.org podcast I talk about, Top 5 Excel Skills you need to be a Successful Data Analyst in 2023.
The post Top 5 Excel Skills you need to be a Successful Data Analyst in 2023 (podcast) appeared first on Chandoo.org - Learn Excel, Power BI & Charting Online.
7/13/2023
26:33
CP056: So which formulas you should care to learn?
In the 56th episode of Chandoo.org podcast, let me answer the chicken and egg question of Excel users. How many formulas should you care to learn?
What is in this session?
In this podcast,
Two personal updates
3 legs of formula writing
Function knowledge
Operators
Referencing
6 categories of must-know functions
Basic math
Conditions
Lookups
Text
Date & time
Work specific
Closing remarks & resources for you
The post CP056: So which formulas you should care to learn? appeared first on Chandoo.org - Learn Excel, Power BI & Charting Online.
10/27/2016
35:27
CP055: “Yes, I am back” edition (and a bonus Excel tip)
Ladies & gentlemen, its time we revived the much loved Chandoo.org podcast. In the 55th episode, I do a lousy imitation of Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous "I will be back" and tell you why there was such a long gap between episodes, my plans for reviving our podcast and more.
What is in this session?
In this podcast,
Why there was such a long gap between last and this episode
What next?
How to extract every 6th item from a list?
The post CP055: “Yes, I am back” edition (and a bonus Excel tip) appeared first on Chandoo.org - Learn Excel, Power BI & Charting Online.
10/13/2016
22:36
CP054: Top 10 Pivot Table Tricks for YOU
In the 54th session of Chandoo.org podcast, let's make you awesome in Pivot Tables.
What is in this session?
In this podcast,
Quick updates
Top 10 pivot table tricks
Adding same value field twice
Tabular layouts
GETPIVOTDATA & 2 bonus tricks
Relationships & data model
One slicer to rule them all
Show only top x values
Relative performance
Show unique count
Spruce up with conditional formats
Not so ugly pivot charts
Resources & Show notes for you
The post CP054: Top 10 Pivot Table Tricks for YOU appeared first on Chandoo.org - Learn Excel, Power BI & Charting Online.
3/31/2016
34:49
CP053: Excel Data Validation for Dummies
In the 53rd session of Chandoo.org podcast, let's talk about data validation.
What is in this session?
In this podcast,
What is data validation
How Excel DV compares with database & software DV?
Types of data validation rules
List & custom rules explained
Input & error messages
Alternatives to data validation
Enhancing data validation
Removing data validation rules
Homework problem for you
Resources & show notes
The post CP053: Excel Data Validation for Dummies appeared first on Chandoo.org - Learn Excel, Power BI & Charting Online.
About Chandoo.org Podcast - Become Awesome in Data Analysis, Charting, Dashboards & VBA using Excel
Become Awesome in Excel by Chandoo.org – A podcast aimed to teach you data analysis, charting, visualization, dashboard reporting, big data analysis, Power Pivot, Self-service BI, Excel based spreadsheet-modeling, automation thru VBA, macros, project management, business analysis, interactive & dyanmic graphs, pivot tables, Excel formulas, functions, calculations, summarizing data, Excel formatting, shortcuts, productivity, application development, beginner to advanced Excel skills, excel tips, techniques, tutorials and templates. We do this by providing you with spreadsheet design strategies & tactics, Excel tips, keyboard shortcuts, productivity hacks, case studies, personal experiences, interviews with Excel authors & Microsoft MVPs, book & product reviews related to Excel and answering your Excel questions & doubts.
Listen to Chandoo.org Podcast - Become Awesome in Data Analysis, Charting, Dashboards & VBA using Excel, Deep Questions with Cal Newport and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Chandoo.org Podcast - Become Awesome in Data Analysis, Charting, Dashboards & VBA using Excel
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.