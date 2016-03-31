Chandoo.org Podcast - Become Awesome in Data Analysis, Charting, Dashboards & VBA using Excel

CP055: “Yes, I am back” edition (and a bonus Excel tip)

Ladies & gentlemen, its time we revived the much loved Chandoo.org podcast. In the 55th episode, I do a lousy imitation of Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous "I will be back" and tell you why there was such a long gap between episodes, my plans for reviving our podcast and more. What is in this session? In this podcast, Why there was such a long gap between last and this episode What next? How to extract every 6th item from a list?