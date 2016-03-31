Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Chandoo.org Podcast - Become Awesome in Data Analysis, Charting, Dashboards & VBA using Excel
Chandoo - Microsoft Excel MVP, Training & Data Analysis Specialist
Become Awesome in Excel by Chandoo.org – A podcast aimed to teach you data analysis, charting, visualization, dashboard reporting, big data analysis, Power Pivot and more.
  • Top 5 Excel Skills you need to be a Successful Data Analyst in 2023 (podcast)
    Ladies & gentlemen... I have an exciting announcement. I am relaunching my podcast!!! It only took me 7 years, but Chandoo.org podcast is now BACK! I am planning to make regular episodes on Excel, Power BI, SQL & Data Analytics. In the 1st episode of Season 2 of Chandoo.org podcast I talk about, Top 5 Excel Skills you need to be a Successful Data Analyst in 2023. The post Top 5 Excel Skills you need to be a Successful Data Analyst in 2023 (podcast) appeared first on Chandoo.org - Learn Excel, Power BI & Charting Online.
    7/13/2023
    26:33
  • CP056: So which formulas you should care to learn?
    In the 56th episode of Chandoo.org podcast, let me answer the chicken and egg question of Excel users. How many formulas should you care to learn? What is in this session? In this podcast, Two personal updates 3 legs of formula writing Function knowledge Operators Referencing 6 categories of must-know functions Basic math Conditions Lookups Text Date & time Work specific Closing remarks & resources for you The post CP056: So which formulas you should care to learn? appeared first on Chandoo.org - Learn Excel, Power BI & Charting Online.
    10/27/2016
    35:27
  • CP055: “Yes, I am back” edition (and a bonus Excel tip)
    Ladies & gentlemen, its time we revived the much loved Chandoo.org podcast. In the 55th episode, I do a lousy imitation of Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous "I will be back" and tell you why there was such a long gap between episodes, my plans for reviving our podcast and more. What is in this session? In this podcast, Why there was such a long gap between last and this episode What next? How to extract every 6th item from a list? The post CP055: “Yes, I am back” edition (and a bonus Excel tip) appeared first on Chandoo.org - Learn Excel, Power BI & Charting Online.
    10/13/2016
    22:36
  • CP054: Top 10 Pivot Table Tricks for YOU
    In the 54th session of Chandoo.org podcast, let's make you awesome in Pivot Tables. What is in this session? In this podcast, Quick updates Top 10 pivot table tricks Adding same value field twice Tabular layouts GETPIVOTDATA & 2 bonus tricks Relationships & data model One slicer to rule them all Show only top x values Relative performance Show unique count Spruce up with conditional formats Not so ugly pivot charts Resources & Show notes for you The post CP054: Top 10 Pivot Table Tricks for YOU appeared first on Chandoo.org - Learn Excel, Power BI & Charting Online.
    3/31/2016
    34:49
  • CP053: Excel Data Validation for Dummies
    In the 53rd session of Chandoo.org podcast, let's talk about data validation. What is in this session? In this podcast, What is data validation How Excel DV compares with database & software DV? Types of data validation rules List & custom rules explained Input & error messages Alternatives to data validation Enhancing data validation Removing data validation rules Homework problem for you Resources & show notes The post CP053: Excel Data Validation for Dummies appeared first on Chandoo.org - Learn Excel, Power BI & Charting Online.
    3/10/2016
    35:26

Become Awesome in Excel by Chandoo.org – A podcast aimed to teach you data analysis, charting, visualization, dashboard reporting, big data analysis, Power Pivot, Self-service BI, Excel based spreadsheet-modeling, automation thru VBA, macros, project management, business analysis, interactive & dyanmic graphs, pivot tables, Excel formulas, functions, calculations, summarizing data, Excel formatting, shortcuts, productivity, application development, beginner to advanced Excel skills, excel tips, techniques, tutorials and templates. We do this by providing you with spreadsheet design strategies & tactics, Excel tips, keyboard shortcuts, productivity hacks, case studies, personal experiences, interviews with Excel authors & Microsoft MVPs, book & product reviews related to Excel and answering your Excel questions & doubts.
