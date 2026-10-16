Champions of Inspiration with Scott Schilling

James W. Keyes is known internationally as a business and social change agent. Currently spearheading several initiatives in the tech, art, and education space, his career has included serving as Chief Executive Officer of two Fortune 500 companies, 7-Eleven, Inc. and Blockbuster, Inc., and serving on numerous civic boards. Now, a best-selling author, Keyes has written Education is Freedom: The Future is In Your Hands.



Coming from humble beginnings in the small town of Grafton, Massachusetts, Jim’s father taught him “the absolute key to freedom is to learn as much as you can, every day of your life”. Keyes majored in political science at College of the Holy Cross, and graduated cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He earned a MBA degree from Columbia University in New York, and went on to establish himself in corporate America.



On his quest of lifelong learning, and passionate about aerospace and aviation, Keyes has been a pilot for over 40 years. He is “single-pilot” certified in Textron C525 series Citation Jets, and is also certified to fly helicopters and floatplanes. He is a skilled sculptor, painter, musician, and composer. He enjoys playing a variety of sports including baseball, golf, polo, tennis, and skiing.



Keyes is the chairman of Key Development, LLC, an investment group that promotes growth and expansion in diverse business areas, and is involved in a variety of tech initiatives and new space startups, as well as cutting-edge AI and AR projects.



He co-founded Back to Space, which promotes STEM education and enrichment, and serves as an advisor for Xenesis, a company producing nearly indestructible optical hardware designed for use in satellites. Keyes also serves on the board of HStar Space Transport, a start-up working toward the future of heavy space transportation services.



Through his lifelong commitment to education, Keyes is the founding director of the Dallas Education Foundation and is the founder of the nonprofit foundation Education is Freedom, a nationally recognized college, career and life-readiness provider.



To date, Education is Freedom has raised $450 million for its fellowships, scholarships, and other programs to “pay it forward” to hardworking students. He wrote the book Education is Freedom: The Future is in Your Hands to emphasize the ​​importance of education for all mankind, the power of education to change our world, and the wisdom to unlock our personal freedom while reserving our democracy.



Keyes has had an enduring impact with service on the boards of: The American Red Cross, Dallas Symphony Orchestra (former Chairman), The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, SMU Cox School of Business, The Cooper Institute, Dallas Performing Arts Center, Columbia Business School, and College of the Holy Cross.