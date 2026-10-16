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Champions of Inspiration with Scott Schilling
Scott Schilling & The PodFather Network
Latest episode
64 episodes
- Please visit https://ScottSchilling.com
Monica Bozinov is a former construction project manager and the creator of Capacity Engineering. She works with visionary leaders building for continuous growth. Drawing on the principles of structural engineering, Monica strengthens the foundations and reinforces the load-bearing structures that support their leadership.
This allows them to carry increasing levels of responsibility, complexity, and impact with greater clarity and stability. Rather than adding another layer of mindset or performance strategy, her work addresses the underlying structure at the level where the body’s patterns are actually held.
- Visit us at http://ScottSchilling.comChad is an author, speaker, business strategist, and alignment coach with more than 30 years of experience working online and more than 20 years helping leaders build stronger businesses.His work helps Christian entrepreneurs renew their thinking, identify what God has assigned, and build practical systems that protect faith, family, time, and purpose.Chad lives in the mountains of Wyoming with his wife, Amy, and their children. His focus is building a legacy business his family can carry forward and helping other leaders do the same.Visit Chad's website at: https://ChadNedland.com
- Stephanie Brandolini and Katrina Eason (Zenith Unknown).
What happens when people with audacious faith say YES to God? Stories become testimonies. Music becomes ministry. And sometimes one act of obedience becomes something far bigger than you ever imagined. Join Katrina Eason and Stephanie...
Stephanie and I go back a bit.
She was part of my very first anthology, and we even co-wrote a song together — which is now being reworked into a new genre specifically for this project.
Now she and Katrina are joining forces in a powerful way.
Their story is exactly what The Breakers is about.
Entrepreneurs and creators who refuse to stay inside the limits they were handed.
Stephanie is a multi-passionate entrepreneur, international bestselling author, and award-winning screenwriter with a mission to bring light through media, music, and testimony.
Katrina’s story includes a series of remarkable confirmations that ultimately led to an unexpected movie opportunity connected to her testimony.
When you hear their story, you’ll understand why they belong in this room.
This is also why The Breakers isn’t just a magazine anymore.
It’s becoming an ecosystem.
Magazine.
Radio.
Podcast.
Media platform.
All designed to document and amplify the stories of entrepreneurs stepping into the Breaker category.
Stephanie and Katrina will also appear in the Summer Edition of The Breakers Magazine, sharing their story with a wider audience.
Because when the right stories are visible, they don’t just inspire people…
They give the next person permission to break their own ceiling.
For the premiere issue, we’re planning about 30 entrepreneurs total.
Several spots are already secured.
And once the issue closes, that room is set.
- Annalee Kruger has spent over 28 years helping more than 20,000 families navigate the emotional, financial, and logistical complexities of aging, caregiving, dementia, and long-term care planning. She is the founder of Care Right Inc., a global virtual consultancy that develops fully customized Aging Strategies for high-achieving, high-net-worth families.
Her white-glove approach guides families through difficult transitions with clarity and compassion. To ensure accessibility, Care Right also offers scalable hybrid and DIY planning options for families with more modest means.
In addition to her work with families, Annalee provides workforce solutions for employers who want to support employees dealing with aging loved ones. Options include white-glove Aging Strategy consulting for leadership, product bundles like the Grab and Go e-Binder and The Aging Guide, or the 8-week DIY Aging Plan Hybrid Program, complete with weekly office hours with Annalee to help employees complete their plans.
These services help reduce absenteeism, stress, and turnover caused by caregiving crises—preserving employee well-being and workplace productivity. Learn more here: https://www.careright-consulting.com/solutions
Annalee is also the co-founder of Plan4Life, home of the Certified Elder Planning Specialist Program, a training and credentialing program that equips financial advisors to better serve aging clients. It teaches advisors how to build deeper relationships and deliver more holistic, aging-informed guidance through a collaborative, team-based approach.
She is the creator of the Aging Strategy Coaching Academy (ASCA), a 150-hour training and certification program for professionals entering the senior care consulting field. https://www.joinasca.com/
As a keynote speaker, Annalee has delivered more than 500 live events and 2,000 webinars on topics including aging planning, dementia care, family dynamics, and caregiver burnout. Her powerful personal stories—like surviving being hit by a bus—resonate deeply with audiences. https://www.careright-consulting.com/annalee-speaks
Her clients include financial firms, healthcare systems, associations, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies seeking to humanize aging in the workplace and improve morale and retention.
Annalee is the author of The Invisible Patient: The Emotional, Financial, and Physical Toll on Family Caregivers, a practical guide to navigating caregiving challenges with clarity and compassion.
- James W. Keyes is known internationally as a business and social change agent. Currently spearheading several initiatives in the tech, art, and education space, his career has included serving as Chief Executive Officer of two Fortune 500 companies, 7-Eleven, Inc. and Blockbuster, Inc., and serving on numerous civic boards. Now, a best-selling author, Keyes has written Education is Freedom: The Future is In Your Hands.
Coming from humble beginnings in the small town of Grafton, Massachusetts, Jim’s father taught him “the absolute key to freedom is to learn as much as you can, every day of your life”. Keyes majored in political science at College of the Holy Cross, and graduated cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He earned a MBA degree from Columbia University in New York, and went on to establish himself in corporate America.
On his quest of lifelong learning, and passionate about aerospace and aviation, Keyes has been a pilot for over 40 years. He is “single-pilot” certified in Textron C525 series Citation Jets, and is also certified to fly helicopters and floatplanes. He is a skilled sculptor, painter, musician, and composer. He enjoys playing a variety of sports including baseball, golf, polo, tennis, and skiing.
Keyes is the chairman of Key Development, LLC, an investment group that promotes growth and expansion in diverse business areas, and is involved in a variety of tech initiatives and new space startups, as well as cutting-edge AI and AR projects.
He co-founded Back to Space, which promotes STEM education and enrichment, and serves as an advisor for Xenesis, a company producing nearly indestructible optical hardware designed for use in satellites. Keyes also serves on the board of HStar Space Transport, a start-up working toward the future of heavy space transportation services.
Through his lifelong commitment to education, Keyes is the founding director of the Dallas Education Foundation and is the founder of the nonprofit foundation Education is Freedom, a nationally recognized college, career and life-readiness provider.
To date, Education is Freedom has raised $450 million for its fellowships, scholarships, and other programs to “pay it forward” to hardworking students. He wrote the book Education is Freedom: The Future is in Your Hands to emphasize the importance of education for all mankind, the power of education to change our world, and the wisdom to unlock our personal freedom while reserving our democracy.
Keyes has had an enduring impact with service on the boards of: The American Red Cross, Dallas Symphony Orchestra (former Chairman), The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, SMU Cox School of Business, The Cooper Institute, Dallas Performing Arts Center, Columbia Business School, and College of the Holy Cross.
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About Champions of Inspiration with Scott Schilling
Why listen to Champions of Inspiration with Scott Schilling?Because you will hear the stories of Champions from guest experts in personal, professional, physical and spiritual development. Those who have the ability to share message you need to hear at just the right time. And you are also going to learn the various tips, techniques & strategies that work in other parts of your life too!Scott sits down with today's movers, shakers, & money makers as they share their knowledge, wisdom & expertise that has allowed them to become the best of the best in their particular field of excellence.Podcast website
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