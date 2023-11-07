Powered by RND
Chairborne Commandos - Military News, Technology, And Special Operations

Podcast Chairborne Commandos - Military News, Technology, And Special Operations
Full Metal Jacket Media
Fasten your seatbelts! This is a military podcast and news talk radio show hosted by Veterans. If it goes fast, is highly explosive or dangerous, we talk abou...
Available Episodes

5 of 65
  • North Korea’s Missile Threat To U.S. Greatly Exaggerated
    Big Show Today! TSA Pre-check for VET's! – Stop standing in line. Facebook's war room 10 Chinese busted for stealing aviation industry secrets. Combat vehicles and flying drones North's Koreas missile threat has been greatly exaggerated.  We explain why. iTunes Reviews Strange News My Banging Eggnog recipe. Mentioned on the show: Iguana Hunts in Puerto […]
    --------  
    1:50:28
  • The Time Waster
    On today's show – We are testing the waters for the new pirate ship studio.  It's nothing more than messing with bubble wrap and making sure everything works properly. Contest time! Win some free stuff. In the first segment we describe what the new studio looks like.  Your job is to draw what we are […]
    --------  
    1:19:43
  • Shot Show 2017
    On today's show: We discuss our annual migration to Shot Show.  What we liked, didn't like, and what we think you should consider adding to your arsenal in 2017. If you want to get all the show updates and news join the inner circle email list. http://ChairborneCommandos.com/mail Items mentioned on the show: Steiner Micro Reflex […]
    --------  
    1:10:00
  • The Airforce Has A New Drone Hunter
    On today's show: Hacksaw Ridge – The Movie Review Post Presidential Elections commentary China shows off the J20 at Zhuhai Airshow Navy Seals and US Marines get new alternative fuels to lighten loads and save energy MARSOC ditches the custom 1911 in favor of GLOCK Sikorsky S-97 now testing. Strange news Listener Q and A […]
    --------  
    1:54:52
  • America Calls It The B21 Raider
    On today's show: What should have been the B21 Backhand is now the B21 Raider First ever CBC meet up recap F35A catches fire just before take off. China hatches a master plan to take over the worlds internet Army drops Smith & Wesson from the competition to replace the Beretta M9 US Navy finally retires […]
    --------  
    1:49:12

About Chairborne Commandos - Military News, Technology, And Special Operations

Fasten your seatbelts! This is a military podcast and news talk radio show hosted by Veterans. If it goes fast, is highly explosive or dangerous, we talk about it on our show. We cover all branches of the US Armed Forces including Special Forces and top news stories from around the world. Step up and subscribe now!
