Podcast Locked On NBA Big Board - NBA Draft Podcast
Locked On Podcast Network, Rafael Barlowe
Available Episodes

  • Bradley Beal on the Move? Where does Scoot Henderson land? Rafael and Leif's Hot Takes and Draft Night Predictions
    Zion Williamson to Charlotte? Bradley Beal to Portland? Nick Smith falling out of the lottery? These are just three of the hot takes and draft night predictions shared by Rafael Barlowe and Leif Thulin ahead of next weeks 2023 NBA Draft. Barlowe and Thulin give their opinions on what is expected to be a wild draft night loaded with surprises and big trades.
    6/16/2023
    40:45
  • Mocking the Middle of the First Round
    Richard (@MavsDraft) mocks the second half of the first round (15-30) and breaks down why this part of the draft has so much strength both in upside and day-one impact.
    6/15/2023
    30:09
  • 2023 NBA Mock Draft Picks 26-30: Did the Utah Jazz win the draft?
    After selecting more players than expected the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets each look to have won the draft. How did other teams like the San Antonio Spurs, who selected Victor Wembanyama and the Orlando Magic who left everyone scratching their heads do in this first-round NBA mock draft? Locked On's NBA Mock Draft Special is here and it's bigger than ever! Led by the dynamic trio of NBA expert Kylen Mills, NBA Draft expert Rafael Barlowe, and College Basketball expert Isaac Schade at the anchor desk; alongside dozens of local Locked On team experts as GMs, you'll get unparalleled insight from the war rooms of each first-round team in an ultimate mock draft experience only Locked On can deliver. Additional analysis provided by NBA Big Board hosts Lief Thulin and Richard Stamen alongside NBA Insider Howard Beck
    6/15/2023
    1:10:27
  • 2023 NBA Mock Draft Picks 21-25: Keyonte George could be the steal of the Draft
    Another huge move by the Utah Jazz has them feeling like they've won the NBA Draft. At long last Keynote George is a first-round NBA Draft pick. But does the team that drafted him have the space to take advantage of his talent? The Brooklyn Nets still land a player they like even after trading back. Locked On's NBA Mock Draft Special is here and it's bigger than ever! Led by the dynamic trio of NBA expert Kylen Mills, NBA Draft expert Rafael Barlowe, and College Basketball expert Isaac Schade at the anchor desk; alongside dozens of local Locked On team experts as GMs, you'll get unparalleled insight from the war rooms of each first-round team in an ultimate mock draft experience only Locked On can deliver. Additional analysis provided by NBA Big Board hosts Lief Thulin and Richard Stamen alongside NBA Insider Howard Beck
    6/15/2023
    1:15:28
  • 2023 NBA Mock Draft Picks 16-20: Los Angeles Lakers add to LeBron James, Anthony Davis
    Assuming the Los Angeles Lakers hold on to LeBron James along with Anthony Davis this offseason, Jett Howard might be joining their roster. GG Jackson and Jalen Hood-Schifino find their NBA homes while the New York Knicks make a big move. Locked On's NBA Mock Draft Special is here and it's bigger than ever! Led by the dynamic trio of NBA expert Kylen Mills, NBA Draft expert Rafael Barlowe, and College Basketball expert Isaac Schade at the anchor desk; alongside dozens of local Locked On team experts as GMs, you'll get unparalleled insight from the war rooms of each first-round team in an ultimate mock draft experience only Locked On can deliver. Additional analysis provided by NBA Big Board hosts Lief Thulin and Richard Stamen alongside NBA Insider Howard Beck
    6/15/2023
    1:19:59

About Locked On NBA Big Board - NBA Draft Podcast

NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe from NBA Draft Junkies and current author of the NBA Big Board newsletter is joined by Richard Stayman (@MavsDraft), Sam Ferris (NBA Draft Dummies), and Leif Thulin to breakdown the NBA Draft. Rafael & Team gives passionate NBA Draft fans a deep look into the NBA Draft with great guests, Mock Draft, player rankings, and of course BIG BOARDs. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network.
