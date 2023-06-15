Locked On NBA Big Board - NBA Draft Podcast

2023 NBA Mock Draft Picks 21-25: Keyonte George could be the steal of the Draft

Another huge move by the Utah Jazz has them feeling like they've won the NBA Draft. At long last Keynote George is a first-round NBA Draft pick. But does the team that drafted him have the space to take advantage of his talent? The Brooklyn Nets still land a player they like even after trading back. Locked On's NBA Mock Draft Special is here and it's bigger than ever! Led by the dynamic trio of NBA expert Kylen Mills, NBA Draft expert Rafael Barlowe, and College Basketball expert Isaac Schade at the anchor desk; alongside dozens of local Locked On team experts as GMs, you'll get unparalleled insight from the war rooms of each first-round team in an ultimate mock draft experience only Locked On can deliver. Additional analysis provided by NBA Big Board hosts Lief Thulin and Richard Stamen alongside NBA Insider Howard Beck