CFB Winning Edge: College football analytics

Ep. 201: 2023 College Football Team Previews: No. 120 Western Michigan to No. 111 Bowling Green
With Xavier out this week, Scott and Nick continue the 2023 college football preview series with an in-depth look at the 10 teams that finished No. 120 to No. 111 in our Team Performance ratings last season:
120. Western Michigan
119. ULM
118. Rice
117. Colorado State
116. Old Dominion
115. USF
114. Connecticut
113. New Mexico State
112. Vanderbilt
111. Bowling Green
5/26/2023
1:41:22
Ep. 200: 2023 College Football Team Previews: No. 130 FIU to No. 121 Stanford
After discussing the biggest news in the transfer portal, Scott, Xavier and Nick continue the 2023 college football preview series with an in-depth look at the 10 teams that finished No. 130 to No. 121 in Team Performance last season:
130. FIU
129. Massachusetts
128. Hawaii
127. New Mexico
126. Louisiana Tech
125. Charlotte
124. Nevada
123. Arkansas State
122. Akron
121. Stanford
5/17/2023
2:41:09
Ep. 198: Transfer Portal Updates, 2023 CFF Tight End Rankings
Scott, Xavier and Nick offer thoughts and insights on a long list of transfer news from across the country. We then dive into the CFB Winning Edge 2023 CFF Tight End Rankings 1.0.You can support this podcast on Patreon.
5/3/2023
1:03:46
Ep. 199: 2023 College Football Team Previews: Colorado, Jacksonville State, Sam Houston
Scott, Xavier and Nick kick off the 2023 college football preview series with an in-depth look at three of the most unpredictable teams in the country. New FBS programs Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State should be competitive in a new look Conference USA. At Colorado, which finished No. 131 in our Team Performance ratings last year, Coach Prime Deion Sanders is in the midst of the biggest roster overhaul in modern college football history.You can support this podcast on Patreon.
5/3/2023
1:07:10
Ep. 197: Spring Transfers, 2023 College Fantasy Football WR Rankings
Scott, Xavier and Nick offer thoughts and insights on spring practice and spring games at Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU and more, and then dig into transfer news from across the country including Deion Sanders' roster overhaul at Colorado. We then dive into the CFB Winning Edge 2023 CFF Wide Receiver Rankings 1.0, touching on the Top WRs.You can support this podcast on Patreon.
