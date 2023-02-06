CFB Winning Edge: College football analytics

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A weekly podcast dedicated to college football analytics and the CFB Winning Edge player, coach and team strength ratings. Support this podcast on Patreon. More
A weekly podcast dedicated to college football analytics and the CFB Winning Edge player, coach and team strength ratings. Support this podcast on Patreon.

Available Episodes

5 of 202
  • Ep. 201: 2023 College Football Team Previews: No. 120 Western Michigan to No. 111 Bowling Green
    With Xavier out this week, Scott and Nick continue the 2023 college football preview series with an in-depth look at the 10 teams that finished No. 120 to No. 111 in our Team Performance ratings last season: 120. Western Michigan 119. ULM 118. Rice 117. Colorado State 116. Old Dominion 115. USF 114. Connecticut 113. New Mexico State 112. Vanderbilt 111. Bowling Green You can support this podcast on Patreon. Visit patreon.com/CFBWinningEdge to learn more.
    5/26/2023
    1:41:22
  • Ep. 200: 2023 College Football Team Previews: No. 130 FIU to No. 121 Stanford
    After discussing the biggest news in the transfer portal, Scott, Xavier and Nick continue the 2023 college football preview series with an in-depth look at the 10 teams that finished No. 130 to No. 121 in Team Performance last season: 130. FIU 129. Massachusetts 128. Hawaii 127. New Mexico 126. Louisiana Tech 125. Charlotte 124. Nevada 123. Arkansas State 122. Akron 121. Stanford You can support this podcast on Patreon. Visit patreon.com/CFBWinningEdge to learn more.
    5/17/2023
    2:41:09
  • Ep. 198: Transfer Portal Updates, 2023 CFF Tight End Rankings
    Scott, Xavier and Nick offer thoughts and insights on a long list of transfer news from across the country. We then dive into the CFB Winning Edge 2023 CFF Tight End Rankings 1.0.You can support this podcast on Patreon. Visit patreon.com/CFBWinningEdge to learn more.
    5/3/2023
    1:03:46
  • Ep. 199: 2023 College Football Team Previews: Colorado, Jacksonville State, Sam Houston
    Scott, Xavier and Nick kick off the 2023 college football preview series with an in-depth look at three of the most unpredictable teams in the country. New FBS programs Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State should be competitive in a new look Conference USA. At Colorado, which finished No. 131 in our Team Performance ratings last year, Coach Prime Deion Sanders is in the midst of the biggest roster overhaul in modern college football history.You can support this podcast on Patreon. Visit patreon.com/CFBWinningEdge to learn more.
    5/3/2023
    1:07:10
  • Ep. 197: Spring Transfers, 2023 College Fantasy Football WR Rankings
    Scott, Xavier and Nick offer thoughts and insights on spring practice and spring games at Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU and more, and then dig into transfer news from across the country including Deion Sanders' roster overhaul at Colorado. We then dive into the CFB Winning Edge 2023 CFF Wide Receiver Rankings 1.0, touching on the Top WRs.You can support this podcast on Patreon. Visit patreon.com/CFBWinningEdge to learn more.
    4/26/2023
    1:42:33

A weekly podcast dedicated to college football analytics and the CFB Winning Edge player, coach and team strength ratings. Support this podcast on Patreon.
