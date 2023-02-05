Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to CENTCAST in the App
Listen to CENTCAST in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
CENTCAST

CENTCAST

Podcast CENTCAST
Podcast CENTCAST

CENTCAST

U.S. Central Command Public Affairs
add
CENTCAST is the official podcast of US Central Command, the United States military organization responsible for the security of the Middle East. Headquartered i... More
Government
CENTCAST is the official podcast of US Central Command, the United States military organization responsible for the security of the Middle East. Headquartered i... More

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • CENTCAST Episode 11: Schuyler Moore, Driving a Culture of Innovation
    Schuyler Moore, the first Chief Technology Officer in CENTCOM history, has been driving innovation across the command since coming into the job last November. The 30-year-old Harvard grad is accelerating the implementation of new technology and new ideas, moving out on AI-based targeting solutions, and encouraging creativity across all echelons. She’s also served as the subject of a Washington Post profile, addressed the national media in a Pentagon press briefing, and spoken with national and international reporters about her innovation focus. For Episode 11 Schuyler entered the CENTCAST studio to share her story and her focus within CENTCOM. She describes how she entered the command at the perfect moment and why CENTCOM is driving innovation for the US Department of Defense. She also describes some of CENTCOM’s innovation initiatives, including its counter-drone experimentation, unmanned platforms, and AI data collection programs. Schuyler has an inspiring backstory – she left Harvard for a year to teach in Afghanistan, was selected by Forbes as among 30 Under 30 brightest young American leaders, and entered military service in her late-twenties. She served as the Director of Science and Technology for the Defense Innovation Board – the youngest director in that organization’s history. In 2019, her report on 5G technology was presented to Congress and the White House. She’s already accomplished and experienced more than most people do in a lifetime. Amazingly, her journey is just getting started. All these elements are revealed in this 40-minute episode. CENTCAST host Joe Buccino spends a lot of time talking about CENTCOM history. This episode is about the present and future: in its 40th year, CENTCOM is revolutionizing its processes and operations to take advantage of AI, machine learning, robotics, and cloud computing. Schuyler Moore is leading those efforts. This episode has insight and wisdom for anyone interested in military innovation or the intersection of new technology into military operations.
    5/2/2023
  • CENTCAST Episode 10: Partnering at the Speed of Trust
    CENTCOM's strategic approach centers on three components: People, Partners, and Innovation. This episode focuses on the second one. Marine Corps Major General Sean "Sumo" Salene, the CENTCOM Director of Plans and Strategy, enters the CENTCAST studio with host Joe Buccino to discuss US Central Command's focus on partnering with military forces in the Middle East, Levant, and Central and South Asian States. Sumo tells Joe about the value of listening and how a little humility advances American interests in the region. He also explains why leaning into our American military values in developing enduring, abiding relations offers CENTCOM a strategic advantage over China and Russia. This episode describes CENTCOM's philosophy on partnering and how CENTCOM organizes training exercises and operations partners. Our partners are such a critical aspect of everything we do and this episode explains what that means for our troops in the region and across the United States. Every leader assigned to CENTCOM and any security professional interested in CENTCOM's priorities will find insight in this shorter episode of CENTCAST.
    4/25/2023
  • CENTCAST Episode 9: Fleet Walters
    If you've ever spent time with Navy Fleet Master Chief Derrick Walters - America's longest-serving Navy SEAL - you'll know immediately that while he is a quiet, softspoken intellect, but he has a lot to say. A lot to say about the social evolution of the US military, about leadership, about the legacy of the brotherhood of the SEALS, and many other subjects related to life and service. In Episode 9 he says it all in the Tampa, Florida CENTCAST studio with host Joe Buccino. Born and raised in Queens, New York, Derrick served a lifetime as a Navy SEAL. He's fought and led SEALs in some of the toughest, most violent, most strategically-important places and missions ever witnessed by the American servicemember. He's risen to the top of the American military, advising Generals and Admirals at the highest levels. Derrick now finds himself advising the commander of US Central Command at a critical moment of transformation for the organization and the region. Fleet Walters has always invested in his people. This goes beyond ensuring they are ready for combat - his personal investment in people extends to their families, to their lives beyond military services, and to seeking a balance between all the aspects of life that allow fulfillment. He explains this leadership philosophy during an enlightening and thoroughly entertaining half hour. CENTCAST is the official podcast of US Central Command. With a new episode every Tuesday, the show tells the 40-year history of CENTCOM, America's military command focused on the Middle East, Levant, and Central and South Asian States.
    4/11/2023
  • CENTCAST Episode 8: Iran-US Relations, 1988 - 1992, A Missed Opportunity
    In 1988, at the close of a ruinous eight-year slog of war with Iraq, an exhausted and increasingly unpopular Iranian regime sought to reestablish pre-revolution ties with the United States. In his inaugural address that year, the new American president, George HW Bush, seemed to welcome a new relationship with Tehran. The Cold War was ending with a golden American triumph. The Iran-Iraq War had culminated with Iran militarily and economically devastated. A new day dawned for both the Untied States and Iran. Both sides were moving toward some kind of rapprochement. So, what happened? Iranian-American author, scholar, and historian John Ghazvinian joins the podcast to explain how DC ignored Tehran’s diplomatic outreach. John is the author “America and Iran” A History, 1720 to the Present,” named by the New York Times as one of the “100 Notable Books of 2021.” The book is full of insights into the long arc of America’s relationship with the country we now consider the primary destabilizing force in the Middle East. John describes what could have been, what the Middle East might look like today had the US administration brought Iran in from the cold, and how both sides viewed a possible diplomatic reengagement during a critical period. CENTCAST is the official podcast of US Central Command, the American military command overseeing the Middle East, the Levant, and the Central Asian States. The program tells the history of CENTCOM and describes the command’s activities and initiatives today.
    3/28/2023
  • CENTCAST Episode 7: The Tanker War
    The Tanker War was a big moment in early CENTCOM history. The US was involved in a low-grade combat at sea with Iran that almost escalated to a major theater conflict. In the 1980s, Iran and Iraq, embroiled in a massive land war, engaged in a series of shoot-outs on the high seas. Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, supported by the United States (believe it or not), started the whole thing. In an attempt to weaken Iran’s ability to fight on land, he began attacking Iranian shipping vessel. The US eventually became involved and, with the world watching, the whole thing became, well....it became really complicated. American forces were involved in a series of exchanges at sea. An Iraqi jet fired two missiles into an American frigate, killing 37 Navy Sailors. Then an American ship hit a naval mine and the US Navy engaged in the largest American sea battle since WWII. This is a WILD story, one in which Clausewitzian fog of war serves as a principal character. In 1988, an Iranian passenger plane was tragically shot out of the sky by an American guided missile cruiser, killing all 290 on board in a chaotic mistake. In the United States, that moment is largely forgotten but it was huge news back then – a catastrophic international incident. To this day, many in Iran believe this was a targeted shoot down ordered by the White House. We have the best possible guide on this compelling journey back to the Reagan days of foreign policy: David Crist, a senior historian for the Department of Defense and the author of a RIVETING book published in 2012 titled "The Twilight War: The Secret History of America's Thirty-Year Conflict with Iran." David has been studying Iran for decades and he joins host Joe Buccino to describe the Tanker War in vivid detail. He’s a big figure on the CENTCOM campus in Tampa (his dad was the second commander in CENTCOM history). This is a story that begins with Iran as an early Cold War American ally. It's a story of the Iranian Revolution and the subsequent hostage crisis. All the weird elements of CENTCOM history we’ve been talking about are manifest in this episode. It's a story with big moments: the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing, the storming of an Iranian ship by Navy SEALS, the American shelling of an Iranian oil platform. It's a story of big global figures: Ronald Reagan, Ayatollah Khomeini, Zbigniew Brezinski, Casper Wienberger, Oliver North. It's also a story of American miscalculation. Finally, it's a story that involves the bizarre Iran-Contra scandal that almost brought down the Reagan presidency. All these elements are manifest in this episode. So, give us an hour (ok – just over an hour), because we break all this down in this fantastic episode. This is an episode rich with insight about the Middle East, the Persian Gulf, this history of CENTCOM, and Tehran's motivations. Anyone looking to understand our relationship with Iran today must first understand how we came to the edge of a full-scale war with the Islamic Republic during the Tanker War. Frankly, ANYONE who works in CENTCOM should feel an obligation to listen to this episode.
    3/14/2023

More Government podcasts

About CENTCAST

CENTCAST is the official podcast of US Central Command, the United States military organization responsible for the security of the Middle East. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, US Central Command - or CENTCOM - is America's premiere warfighting command. In 1983, US Central Command was formed to serve as a hedge against the expansionist goals of Iran - then in the nascent days of its new anti-American regime - and to serve American interests in the Middle East, Levant, and Central Asia amidst strategic competition with the Soviet Union. Forty years later, while much of geopolitics and policy has transformed, the security landscape of this part of the world remains largely unchanged. In many important ways, the region's most vexing problems have grown more complex. The show tells the stories of US Central Command's 40-year history and describes the command's operations and initiatives today. Any security professional interested in the Middle East should listen to CENTCAST, which features discussions with historians, national security analysts, and military leaders. Host Joe Buccino leads discussions on the past, present day, and future of the region and the command. US Central Command releases a new episode of CENTCAST every Tuesday.
Podcast website

Listen to CENTCAST, The Community Podcast for Rockdale, Newton and Morgan Counties and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

CENTCAST

CENTCAST

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

CENTCAST: Podcasts in Family