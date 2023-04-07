Celebrity Book Club with Steven & Lily

Celebrity memoirs aren’t like normal books—they’re fun! Join comedians Steven Phillips-Horst (@gossipbabies) & Lily Marotta (@lilyblueyez) as they rifle thr...
PATREON PREVIEW: Regret Counter
In this week's VIP Lounge, we recount every single regret we ingested on our epic cross-country road trip to Michigan and beyond. Drugs, sex, booze, drag queens, mesh tops, Chicago-style hot dogs, Ohio-style tater tots, and Pennsylvania-style egg rolls—and everything else we can't take back.
6/30/2023
1:32
Captain Sandy “Souls on Board” Yawn
Hard to starboard, ladies! Batten down the hatches and meet us on the bridge, we're setting sail with the sternest lesbian on television—Captain Sandy Yawn—and her riveting collection of sea shanties, "Be the Calm or Be The Storm: Lessons in Leadership from a Woman at the Helm." The star of Bravo's Below Deck: Mediterranean charts a rocky course through Yemeni war zones, Adderall prescriptions, international sex trafficking, inflatable slides, espresso martinis and dense torsos—pay attention, this will be on the maritime law certification exam. Toys in the water!
6/28/2023
56:58
André “Positive Virgin” Leon Talley
It's a famine of podcasting! We finally dive into "The Chiffon Trenches" with legendary Vogue Editor André Leon Talley. From Fran Leibowitz's penny loafers to Diana Vreeland's chain mail, Karl Lagerfeld's footstools, Bianca Jagger's luggage, the great falling out with Anna Wintour, DVF the debt payer, and becoming the Creative director of Zappos. WALK!
To hear an extra episode every week, subscribe at http://patreon.com/cbcthepod See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/21/2023
55:37
PATREON PREVIEW: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
TGIF! Lily goes to Antiques Roadshow and lives to tell the tale. Steven recounts an epic saga involving a Balkan neighbor, Camel Crushes, and many cats.
6/16/2023
4:29
Daymond "Thick and Sweet" John
Hello, sharks! Hop in the tank with the scion of streetwear, FUBU founder, male jewelry wearer and Shark Tank investor—Daymond John—and his rambling business seminar, "The Brand Within." From changing the game of 90's urban fashion to becoming the only Shark of Color, Jimmy Buffet's business acumen, Lily's transracial identity, why "beautiful" is great branding but "fun" is challenging, and Steven's breaks all the NDAS on his copywriting career. And for those reasons, I'm out!
