CCEF Podcast: Where Life & Scripture Meet

Making Sense of Self-Pity
“It is hard to speak to the Lord about your sufferings and to lament and to honestly go to him and say, ‘Lord, this is hurting in my heart, on my soul.’ We rarely step into relationship in that way, and it's a struggle. It's a challenge, and it's a good, right, excellent challenge to come to him as the one who really does care.” What is self-pity, and how should we view it? How can we turn our self-pity into godly lament that engages honestly with the Lord? Listen as Alasdair Groves discusses self-pity and considers what to do when we or others are struggling with it. Related resources: How Precisely Can I Sort Out My Emotions? Part 4 | Blog post by David Powlison https://www.ccef.org/how-precisely-can-i-sort-out-my-emotions-part-4-5/ The Poison of Self-Pity | Journal article by William P. Farley https://www.ccef.org/jbc_article/the-poison-of-self-pity/
6/1/2023
26:07
Does Love Always Trust?
“Only the Lord is deserving of full, utter trust. We have a God we can trust 100% in every situation to be who he says he will be. And that means we can always trust whatever he’s up to in another person.” What does it mean that “love trusts all things,” as 1 Corinthians 13:7 says? How do we show an appropriate level of trust in others, and when are the times we shouldn’t? Listen as Alasdair Groves discusses what it means that “love always trusts.” Related resources: Rebuilding Broken Trust | Journal article by Alasdair Groves https://www.ccef.org/jbc_article/rebuilding-broken-trust/ How can I repair broken trust? | Ask the Counselor video by Aaron Sironi https://www.ccef.org/video/how-can-i-repair-broken-trust-its-discouraging-to-think-our-relationship-will-never-be-the-same/
5/1/2023
23:40
Bonus Episode: Collin Hansen on Tim Keller
Alasdair Groves speaks with Collin Hansen about his new book, Timothy Keller: His Spiritual and Intellectual Formation, and the influences on Tim Keller, which included CCEF and David Powlison. Collin Hansen is the vice president for content and editor in chief of The Gospel Coalition, as well as executive director of The Keller Center for Cultural Apologetics. Mentioned in the podcast: "Idols of the Heart and 'Vanity Fair'" | Journal article by David Powlison. Read it here for free: https://www.ccef.org/idols-heart-and-vanity-fair/
4/14/2023
46:04
The Church Is Doing Better than We Think
When we think about the state of the church today, the negatives often come to mind. While there is much to be grieved about and much change that needs to take place, there is much to be encouraged by when you look at how God is working through local churches around the world. Listen as Alasdair Groves considers some of the reasons not to give up on the church. "The church has been through a thousand seasons where it's torn itself apart over the ages. But grace is always the center. God's love is always the center that draws his people back together. Let your eyes look for the ways where truth and hope and love and kindness and fellowship are gifts to you through your brothers and sisters, from Jesus himself." Related resource: How Is the Church Doing at Caring for One Another? | Video by Ed Welch https://www.ccef.org/video/how-is-the-church-doing-at-caring-for-one-another/ The Local Church Is THE Place for Biblical Counseling | Blog post by David Powlison https://www.ccef.org/local-church-place-biblical-counseling/
4/1/2023
22:40
Are You Over It?
What does it mean to “get over something”? After enduring a difficult situation, how do we know if we’ve processed it wisely? Listen as Alasdair Groves discusses some steps we can consider as we grieve and heal. Check out our free resource included with this podcast! Use the code “podcast” at checkout to receive your free article. “‘I’ll Never Get Over It’: Help for the Aggrieved” by David Powlison https://www.ccef.org/shop/product/ill-never-get-help-aggrieved/
Why podcasts? First, we’ve had a lot of requests asking us to get back on the air. We care about supporting you in life and ministry, so we’re making it happen. Second, the podcast format allows us to touch on topics that can be difficult to cover in other forms of media. Those are two good reasons, but at the heart of why we are relaunching the CCEF podcast is because we recognize that biblical counseling is hard. We want you to know that you are not the only one out there that finds it challenging, and we’re committed to coming alongside and supporting you in the process. We’re in this together.