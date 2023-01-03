CCEF Podcast: Where Life & Scripture Meet

The Church Is Doing Better than We Think

When we think about the state of the church today, the negatives often come to mind. While there is much to be grieved about and much change that needs to take place, there is much to be encouraged by when you look at how God is working through local churches around the world. Listen as Alasdair Groves considers some of the reasons not to give up on the church. "The church has been through a thousand seasons where it's torn itself apart over the ages. But grace is always the center. God's love is always the center that draws his people back together. Let your eyes look for the ways where truth and hope and love and kindness and fellowship are gifts to you through your brothers and sisters, from Jesus himself." Related resource: How Is the Church Doing at Caring for One Another? | Video by Ed Welch https://www.ccef.org/video/how-is-the-church-doing-at-caring-for-one-another/ The Local Church Is THE Place for Biblical Counseling | Blog post by David Powlison https://www.ccef.org/local-church-place-biblical-counseling/