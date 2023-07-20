Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Catching the Long Island Serial Killer

Podcast Catching the Long Island Serial Killer
"Catching the Long Island Serial Killer" is a gripping and emotionally charged podcast that pulls back the curtain on one of the most infamous unresolved serial...
Available Episodes

  • 7: Week in Review-PRESS - Suffolk County DA Confident Long Island Serial Killer Is Rex Heuermann
    Welcome to the "Week In Review," where we delve into the true stories behind this week's headlines. Your host, Tony Brueski, joins hands with a rotating roster of guests, sharing their insights and analysis on a collection of intriguing, perplexing, and often chilling stories that made the news.   This is not your average news recap. With the sharp investigative lens of Tony and his guests, the show uncovers layers beneath the headlines, offering a comprehensive perspective that traditional news can often miss. From high-profile criminal trials to in-depth examinations of ongoing investigations, this podcast takes listeners on a fascinating journey through the world of true crime and current events.   Each episode navigates through multiple stories, illuminating their details with a blend of factual reporting, expert commentary, and engaging conversation. Tony and his guests discuss each case's nuances, complexities, and human elements, delivering a multi-dimensional understanding to their audience.   Whether you are a dedicated follower of true crime or an everyday listener interested in the stories shaping our world, the "Week In Review" brings you the perfect balance of intrigue, information, and intelligent conversation. Expect thoughtful analysis, informed opinions, and thought-provoking discussions beyond the 24-hour news cycle.
    7/22/2023
    55:31
  • 4: Evidence Revealed DNA from Two Individuals Connects Long Island Victims to Rex Heuermann's Home
    In an unrivaled instance of forensic prowess and meticulous investigation, DNA evidence from two separate individuals pointed the finger at Rex Heuermann, connecting him to the horrific crimes committed on Long Island. This breakthrough underscores the indispensable role of DNA technology in solving complex criminal cases that seemed unsolvable.   Rex Heuermann, a New York City resident, found himself at the center of this astounding investigation. Despite living an ostensibly ordinary life, Heuermann lived a double life under the radar, maintaining burner phones and email accounts under fake names. The purpose? To contact his victims, access explicit content, and keep a vigilant eye on the investigation into his crimes.   The true breakthrough came when the Suffolk County Crime Laboratory discovered multiple strands of hair from the victims. Found on the burlap material and duct tape used to bind the victims, these hairs exhibited Caucasian/European characteristics but were not immediately suitable for further DNA analysis.   These hair samples were then sent to two independent forensic laboratories specializing in mitochondrial DNA analysis. The forensic experts at these labs managed to develop complete DNA profiles for the hair samples.   The results were chilling. The DNA profiles from the hair samples matched the DNA of Heuermann and his wife. This match linked Heuermann to the crime scenes, creating an irrefutable connection between the alleged Long Island serial killer and his victims. Interestingly, despite finding her DNA at the scene, Heuermann's wife was eliminated as a suspect. She was known to have been out of state at the time of the heinous crimes, making her presence at the scene impossible. With this piece of the puzzle in place, the net started closing around Heuermann, leading to his eventual arrest.   However, the investigation didn't stop at Heuermann's arrest. Investigators executed search warrants at his residence and other associated locations, unearthing more evidence and further solidifying his connection to the crimes. The intricate web of evidence kept piling up against Heuermann, pointing to a sinister double life that had remained hidden until now.   The discovery of the two DNA profiles at the crime scenes and their connection to Heuermann's residence illustrates DNA technology's significant role in criminal investigations. It underlines how DNA analysis can provide conclusive evidence that can lead to the resolution of even the most baffling of cases when combined with traditional investigative methods.   The Heuermann case will undeniably leave an indelible mark on forensic science. It serves as a stark reminder of the strength of DNA evidence in ensuring justice is served, bringing criminals like Heuermann to face the consequences of their actions.   This monumental case also offers hope to other unsolved cases. It exemplifies the power of persistence in criminal investigations and the importance of constantly developing and refining forensic techniques. The arrest of Rex Heuermann is a testament to the power of forensic science and its pivotal role in delivering justice to the victims of such appalling crimes. In conclusion, the critical DNA evidence from two individuals and the relentless pursuit of the truth by investigators were instrumental in connecting Rex Heuermann to the Long Island victims. As forensic science continues to evolve and innovate, it's clear that no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of justice.
    7/22/2023
    10:00
  • 7: Rex Heuermann's Path Of Deviance Go Far Beyond Gilgo Beach
    As the investigation continues into the unsettling case of the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer, Rex Heuermann, a new potential development has emerged. In the small town of Rock Hill, South Carolina, a nearly decade-old missing person case is being revisited to examine if there could be a connection with Heuermann.   Aaliyah Bell Hall, an 18-year-old, vanished mysteriously in Rock Hill on November 25, 2014. Significantly, Rock Hill is situated a mere 20 miles from an undeveloped, 18-acre plot of land that Heuermann reportedly purchased. The local police force has confirmed that they are reinvestigating Aaliyah's disappearance with this fresh perspective.   The reopening of this cold case has sparked a glimmer of hope for Aaliyah's family, who have grappled with the unbearable unknown surrounding her abrupt disappearance for years. They are now urging authorities to search Heuermann's property for potential evidence that could solve this long-standing mystery.   Recounting her family's painful journey, Aaliyah's aunt, Laroy Hall, shared with media outlets that there have been numerous false leads in the past but nothing concrete. She hoped this fresh direction could bring them closer to the truth. "People saw a dark truck close to where she vanished," she shared, hinting at a potential link with Heuermann, known to have owned a similar vehicle.   Rex Heuermann currently faces charges for three murders related to the Gilgo Beach case, with the prospect of a fourth charge looming. Heuermann's alleged victims were sex workers. Although Aaliyah's relatives deny her involvement in sex work, they confessed to hearing rumors after her disappearance that she had taken desperate measures to survive.   The circumstances of Aaliyah's disappearance remain as mysterious as ever. She was last seen leaving her uncle's house around 10 p.m. on November 25, 2014, two days before Thanksgiving. Family members reported hearing screams and spotting a dark-colored vehicle near her location shortly before her disappearance.   A spokesperson for the Rock Hill Police Department announced that while other agencies had not contacted them regarding Aaliyah's case, they were investigating any potential links between her disappearance and Heuermann. This development offers hope in a case that has remained cold for nearly a decade.   The Heuermann investigation has brought new energy to cold cases across the nation. In Las Vegas, authorities are reviewing their cold cases after it was revealed that Heuermann has a timeshare in a luxury condo near the Las Vegas strip. His notorious case seems to cast a long shadow across various unsolved mysteries in the country.   Closer to home, Aaliyah's family continues to hope for answers. Each year, on the anniversary of her disappearance, they release balloons and make social media posts hoping to jog someone's memory or prick someone's conscience.   Their plea for closure and justice remains the same. They call on the police to explore all possibilities as the spotlight turns to Rex Heuermann, the family braces for any news, even as they continue to live with the heart-wrenching absence of their loved one. The attention now is on the 18-acre plot of land Heuermann bought in Chester. Coupled with the testimony about a mysterious dark truck, this thread could provide a breakthrough in the search for the truth about Aaliyah's disappearance. The family hopes this new lead will bring them the closure they have been yearning for almost a decade after Aaliyah's disappearance.   The ripple effects are being felt far and wide as the nation follows the chilling saga of the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer. The unfolding investigation into Rex Heuermann's case provides a new lens through which old, unsolved cases like Aaliyah Bell Hall's can be examined. As the investigation progresses, the world watches, hopeful for the closure that the victims' families deserve.
    7/21/2023
    9:28
  • 4: How DNA Connected Rex Heuermann To The Gilgo Beach Murders
    In a startling revelation that has set a precedent in criminal investigations, cutting-edge DNA analysis has led to the arrest of the alleged serial killer, Rex Heuermann. This astonishing development underscores the power of modern technology in solving complex criminal cases that have eluded the grasp of law enforcement for years.   For a thorough breakdown of this groundbreaking case, look no further than the enlightening discussion between Tony Brueski, a seasoned true crime podcaster, and Professor Dan Krane, a leading forensic scientist. In a gripping podcast episode, they dive deep into the intricate process that eventually led to Heuermann's arrest.    At the center of this case is Heuermann, an ordinary man living in New York City, whose double life was unmasked by meticulous DNA testing. According to law enforcement, Heuermann was implicated in shocking crimes. Through tireless investigation, it was discovered that he used burner phones and email accounts under fictitious names to contact victims, access explicit content, and monitor the investigation into his crimes.   However, the discovery of multiple hair samples recovered from the crime scenes broke the case wide open. These hairs, attached to burlap and duct tape found near the victims, underwent rigorous forensic analysis.   Early tests at the Suffolk County Crime Laboratory revealed that the hairs had Caucasian/European characteristics but were unsuitable for further DNA testing. The hairs were then sent to external laboratories specializing in forensic mitochondrial analysis, which were able to generate a complete DNA profile.   Shockingly, the hair samples matched the DNA of Heuermann and his wife, conclusively linking him to the crime scenes. Despite the overwhelming evidence, Heuermann's wife was ruled out as a suspect due to being out of state during the crimes. This discovery left no room for doubt about Heuermann's involvement, leading to his arrest.   The podcast discussion between Brueski and Krane delves into the nuances of this case, shedding light on how advanced DNA techniques were employed to solve the puzzle. Their conversation gives listeners an inside look into the criminal investigation process, highlighting DNA analysis's critical role in catching culprits.    They further discuss how Heuermann managed to elude law enforcement for so long and the chilling nature of his crimes. With his expert knowledge, Professor Krane provides profound insights into the DNA testing process, while Brueski asks compelling questions in every listener's mind.   In conclusion, the arrest of Rex Heuermann, thanks to advanced DNA analysis, marks a significant milestone in criminal investigations. It shows how combining traditional investigative methods with modern forensic science can lead to the resolution of even the most baffling cases. As Brueski and Krane demonstrate in their enlightening discussion, this breakthrough in criminal investigation technology offers renewed hope for solving other cold cases.
    7/21/2023
    9:50
  • 6: Did Rex Heuermann Alleged Gilgo Beach Murderer Have Accomplice?
    In the latest episode of the popular true crime podcast, "Murder In The Morning," hosts Tony Brueski and Stacy Cole delve into the alleged Gilgo Beach murders, and the mounting evidence against the suspect, Rex Heuermann. The hosts discuss the possible involvement of an unidentified female accomplice, a series of unsettling phone calls, and a disturbing internet search history linked to the case.   The suggestion of a potential female accomplice emerged from attorney John Ray, who represents the families of victims Shannan Gilbert and Jessica Taylor. Ray posits that this unidentified woman may have aided Heuermann in luring some of the victims. This theory was fueled in part by a piece of evidence - the body of a 10-month-old baby girl found swaddled in a blanket on Long Island in 2011. Ray argues that such an act seems to display a level of maternal care at odds with the profile of a violent murderer.    The podcast also covered the subject of unsettling phone calls that Ray began to receive earlier this year from both a man and a woman. The calls, which contained references to the Gilgo Beach case, ceased abruptly around the time of Heuermann's arrest. In one chilling instance, a caller commented on Ray's activities, specifically mentioning him enjoying a pizza. Shortly after, a pizza delivery arrived at Ray's house, an order he had not placed. Upon inquiry, Ray found out that the order was placed by a woman, with a man suggesting toppings in the background.   Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, was arrested last week and has been charged with three of the 11 murders connected to Gilgo Beach. Following his identification as a suspect, more than 300 subpoenas, search warrants, and other legal procedures were issued, indicating the extent of the investigation prior to his arrest.   The hosts revealed Heuermann's internet search history on air, which they describe as one of the most disturbing lists of search terms they have encountered on the show. The content included explicit and violent sexual content, suggesting a predatory mindset.   Further compounding the intrigue, Heuermann's search history also showed a keen interest in the Gilgo Beach investigation. The architect had been searching for updates on the case, querying why the killer hadn't been caught and looking up potential technological advancements that could potentially help crack the case. The hosts theorized that this pointed towards growing paranoia on Heuerman's part.   Brueski and Cole concluded the episode by emphasizing the importance of process and justice in the face of such disturbing revelations. The evidence against Heuermann is damning, yet they cautioned their listeners against jumping to conclusions prematurely. They noted the presence of evil in unexpected places, with Brueski stating that "evil lives among us everywhere," a sobering reminder to their audience.
    7/20/2023
    15:59

About Catching the Long Island Serial Killer

"Catching the Long Island Serial Killer" is a gripping and emotionally charged podcast that pulls back the curtain on one of the most infamous unresolved serial murder cases in American history. Journey with us as we unravel the chilling narrative of the Gilgo Beach Killings, walking the eerie pathways where the bodies of numerous victims were discovered. We dive deep into the elusive identity of the suspected killer, Rex Heuermann, revealing his disturbing double life as a respected architect and a monster lurking in the shadows. Our heartfelt interviews with victims' families, including the brave sister of Melissa Barthelemy, expose a twisted web of torment, grief, and loss, shedding light on the emotional scars left behind. This podcast is not just about exploring the chilling mystery of the Long Island Serial Killer, but a tribute to the resilience of those who've been affected and their quest for justice. Tune in to "Catching the Long Island Serial Killer" and discover the grim secrets that Long Island has kept hidden for too long.
