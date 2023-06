Cassette 1 (ENGLISH)

Ana's still processing the agonizing death of her mother, which has been affecting not only her health and work, but also her relationship with her boyfriend Diego. At the same time that she has decided to seek for professional help, Ana receives an inheritance from her absent father, and accepts it as a way to face her past and regain control of her life. After her mother's death, Ana finds out her father has also passed away, and left her a country house and a bunch of cassettes. Soon, Ana will discover that you can't truly bury the past, and that there are legacies from which you cannot escape. Sonoro presents 'Cassettes', a psychological thriller about the ghosts that linger through generations of family trauma. Starring Martha Higareda, and featuring performances by Mariano Palacios, Odiseo Bichir and Patricia Manterola.