Cash Confident

Cash Confident

Podcast Cash Confident
Podcast Cash Confident

Cash Confident

Brie
add
Arts
Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • How to break a busy, broke and exhausted cycle
    Are you tired of constantly feeling busy, broke, and exhausted? What if you could break free from this relentless cycle and take back control of your time, money, and energy? Welcome to the Cash Confident podcast, where today, we will explore the underlying thread of scarcity connecting these crucial resources and share practical tips on how to reverse this overwhelming cycle.As we navigate the busy, broke, and exhausted trap, we'll discuss how our money habits are often driven by a scarcity mindset, leading to impulsive and unnecessary decisions. Learn how to regulate yourself in moments of scarcity and retrain your brain to notice abundance. Finally, discover how to manage your time, money, and energy more efficiently by reducing shopping habits, plugging time and energy leaks with money, and identifying low-hanging fruit that can free up these vital resources. Don't miss this transformative journey to becoming Cash Confident together. Say goodbye to the busy, broke, and exhausted cycle and start living the life you've always wanted!CONNECT WITH BRIE:Instagram | @cashconfidentcommunityFacebook | @cashconfidentcommunityYouTube | @cashconfidentJOIN THE CASH CONFIDENT COMMUNITY:https://www.cashconfident.com/
    6/8/2023
    31:17
  • The fastest way to "get rich"
    Are you tired of feeling stuck in your financial journey? Join me, Brie Sedano, as we uncover the different layers of wealth creation and learn how to tackle the right obstacles at the right layer. Through examining the surface layer of results in our bank accounts, as well as the emotional layer of how our feelings impact our financial decisions, we'll discover the most effective path to true wealth. Listen as I share a powerful story of a client who was held back by her mindset around sales, and learn how shifting our perspective can lead to the results we desire.Together, we'll dive into:the root causes of money problemsexplore how exhaustion can lead to poor decisionshow to break the cycle of spending in moments of desperationdiscover the secret to identifying the emotional states that drive our habitshow to make conscious decisions that will propel us toward financial abundance. how to build confidence and self-worth without relying on material possessions. CONNECT WITH BRIE:Instagram | @cashconfidentcommunityFacebook | @cashconfidentcommunityYouTube | @cashconfidentJOIN THE CASH CONFIDENT COMMUNITY:https://www.cashconfident.com/
    6/8/2023
    16:59
  • Mapping the financial journey
    Welcome to the first episode of The Cash Confident Podcast! I’m kicking off this first episode by discussing the steps to mapping your financial journey, from understanding your desires to spending intentionally. Possessing a strong desire or goal is a fundamental first step on the journey to financial independence and since you’re listening, you are demonstrating that. This desire serves as a driving force to help overcome the obstacles and challenges that often arise along the way. Tune in for the following steps!By tuning into this episode, you will be able to:Discover the pivotal role of mindset when striving for financial triumph.Unveil the foolproof process that leads to financial abundance.Master the art of goal-setting to enhance your financial well-being.Develop a clear understanding of financial intimacy and conscious spending.Establish durable habits and systems that foster enduring financial successCONNECT WITH BRIE:Instagram | @cashconfidentcommunityFacebook | @cashconfidentcommunityYouTube | @cashconfidentJOIN THE CASH CONFIDENT COMMUNITY:https://www.cashconfident.com/
    6/8/2023
    26:19
  • Trailer for Cash Confident | LAUNCHING JUNE 8
    Welcome to Cash Confident, an empowering podcast created specifically for women who are ready to take charge of their financial lives. In this transformative series, we delve into the fascinating world of money, providing you with a wealth of practical tips and invaluable insights to help you cultivate a powerful relationship with your finances.Join host Brie Sodano, personal finance expert and founder of the Cash Confident Community each week as she equips you with the necessary tools and knowledge to confidently navigate the complexities of money management. But Cash Confident goes beyond just managing your money; it also delves into the realm of mindset and emotions, exploring the profound impact they have on our financial decisions. We explore how our beliefs, attitudes, and emotions shape our relationship with money, shedding light on the subconscious factors that influence our financial behaviors. By uncovering these hidden patterns, we empower you to develop a positive and transformative money mindset that will propel you towards financial abundance.So join us on this exhilarating adventure as we embark on a quest for financial empowerment. Cash Confident is your trusted companion, guiding you through the twists and turns of personal finance, helping you unlock your true potential, and empowering you to live a life of abundance and financial freedom. Together, let's pave the way for a future where every woman can confidently conquer her financial goals and build the life she deserves.CONNECT WITH BRIE:Instagram | @cashconfidentcommunityFacebook | @cashconfidentcommunityYouTube | @cashconfidentJOIN THE CASH CONFIDENT COMMUNITY:https://www.cashconfident.com/
    5/31/2023
    1:19

About Cash Confident

Welcome to Cash Confident, an empowering podcast created specifically for women who are ready to take charge of their financial lives. In this transformative series, we delve into the fascinating world of money, providing you with a wealth of practical tips and invaluable insights to help you cultivate a powerful relationship with your finances.


Join host Brie Sodano, personal finance expert and founder of the Cash Confident Community each week as she equips you with the necessary tools and knowledge to confidently navigate the complexities of money management. But Cash Confident goes beyond just managing your money; it also delves into the realm of mindset and emotions, exploring the profound impact they have on our financial decisions. We explore how our beliefs, attitudes, and emotions shape our relationship with money, shedding light on the subconscious factors that influence our financial behaviors. By uncovering these hidden patterns, we empower you to develop a positive and transformative money mindset that will propel you towards financial abundance.


So join us on this exhilarating adventure as we embark on a quest for financial empowerment. Cash Confident is your trusted companion, guiding you through the twists and turns of personal finance, helping you unlock your true potential, and empowering you to live a life of abundance and financial freedom. Together, let's pave the way for a future where every woman can confidently conquer her financial goals and build the life she deserves.

Cash Confident

Cash Confident

