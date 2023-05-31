About Cash Confident

Welcome to Cash Confident, an empowering podcast created specifically for women who are ready to take charge of their financial lives. In this transformative series, we delve into the fascinating world of money, providing you with a wealth of practical tips and invaluable insights to help you cultivate a powerful relationship with your finances.





Join host Brie Sodano, personal finance expert and founder of the Cash Confident Community each week as she equips you with the necessary tools and knowledge to confidently navigate the complexities of money management. But Cash Confident goes beyond just managing your money; it also delves into the realm of mindset and emotions, exploring the profound impact they have on our financial decisions. We explore how our beliefs, attitudes, and emotions shape our relationship with money, shedding light on the subconscious factors that influence our financial behaviors. By uncovering these hidden patterns, we empower you to develop a positive and transformative money mindset that will propel you towards financial abundance.





So join us on this exhilarating adventure as we embark on a quest for financial empowerment. Cash Confident is your trusted companion, guiding you through the twists and turns of personal finance, helping you unlock your true potential, and empowering you to live a life of abundance and financial freedom. Together, let's pave the way for a future where every woman can confidently conquer her financial goals and build the life she deserves.