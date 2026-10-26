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68 episodes
- ZEBRA. One of rock music's greatest power trio's. TC here and I have known Zebra Vocalist and Guitarist Randy Jackson for decades, such a talent.
Zebra is celebrating 50 years as a band and releasing their first new album in 23 years - ZEBRA V on Friday November 13th and in this Carr Stereo episode we discuss the band reuniting with super producer, the late Jack Douglas (who produced the first two Zebra albums and who we lost a few months ago) still rocking with the bands original lineup, we deep dive into some of the new songs on Zebra V and discuss life on the road, as the band is kicking off their massive 50th anniversary tour.
Randy is a master musician and an even better guy. Pre-Order the new album too. You won't be sorry.
- The holidays are coming! And the tradition of the marriage of Rock and Christmas continue with Trans Siberian Orchestra heading out for their 30th Anniversary Tour.
This episode is the first in a duo of Trans Siberian Orchestra holiday interviews, as Musical Director Al Pitrelli will join me in a few weeks- BUT we kick off the holidays with someone who has been a voice of TSO for close to twenty years and a voice in rock for much longer- The amazing JEFF SCOTT SOTO.
I first heard Jeff's magic pipes when he sang for Yngwie Malmsteen way back when and since, Jeff has played with masters, done his own incredible projects and been a part of bands like Sons Of Appollo, Journey and more.
In this episode Jeff discusses the 30th anniversary of TSO and how the late Paul O'Neill's vision launched a new tradition for generations.
I felt very festive after this chat and you will too!
Let’s celebrate the 30th anniversary of TSO with singer JEFF SCOTT SOTO.
- Ten Ton Mojo is one of my favorite new bands and their new tune BROKEN DOWN BLUES will be available Friday 10/16 on ALL platforms and it's a banger!
The band was cool enough to let me and The Carr Stereo Podcast give you a taste a little early and that comes with a set up from Ten Ton Mojo Frontman DAVE ANTHONY who joins me for a "Pre- Premiere Interview" to discuss the inspiration behind this song. These guys are killer. If you love Bad Company, Humble Pie, AC/DC and are also fueled by Rival Sons, Dirty Honey and Greta Van Fleet give these guys a listen. They will BLOW YOU AWAY! Thanks Dave! Enjoy and download when the band releases it officially this Friday October 16th.
- What a blast to hang with Keyboard master and "Arc Of Sound" creator , the legendary Geoff Downes of The Buggles, Yes and Asia.
Geoff and I look back on his contribution to "bridging the gap between" between decades pf sound, losing his musical partner John Wetton, and the rebirth of Asian including their new record INDIGO, coming in November 2027.
- Fuel founding member, primary songwriter and guitar player Carl Bell joins me for a RETURN OF FUEL episode as the band will drop a new record - PENDULUM on 10/30. Carl is the crafter of the bands biggest hits and discusses finding their new singer Aaron Scott, why he wasn't sure he was up for another round of making music and how he became inspired to create PENDULUM, one of the bands heaviest records to date. A 90's rock revival? You bet. And Fuel is happy to be a part of it. You can honor where you've been and still look to the future as I learned in this episode of Carr Stereo. Thanks Carl.
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About Carr Stereo Podcast
Join veteran Rock Broadcaster and host Terrie Carr for in depth artist hangs , New Music Discovery and more on The Carr Stereo Podcast. TC hangs with her music pals for weekly chats and a deep dive into the world of rock, the music industry and more. Turn up your "Carr Stereo"!Podcast website
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