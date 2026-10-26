The holidays are coming! And the tradition of the marriage of Rock and Christmas continue with Trans Siberian Orchestra heading out for their 30th Anniversary Tour.

This episode is the first in a duo of Trans Siberian Orchestra holiday interviews, as Musical Director Al Pitrelli will join me in a few weeks- BUT we kick off the holidays with someone who has been a voice of TSO for close to twenty years and a voice in rock for much longer- The amazing JEFF SCOTT SOTO.



I first heard Jeff's magic pipes when he sang for Yngwie Malmsteen way back when and since, Jeff has played with masters, done his own incredible projects and been a part of bands like Sons Of Appollo, Journey and more.



In this episode Jeff discusses the 30th anniversary of TSO and how the late Paul O'Neill's vision launched a new tradition for generations.

I felt very festive after this chat and you will too!

Let’s celebrate the 30th anniversary of TSO with singer JEFF SCOTT SOTO.