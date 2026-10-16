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13 episodes
Understanding Heart Failure: Diagnosis, Symptoms, Treatments, and Hope for Patients10/13/2026 | 28 mins.Welcome to another episode of Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged. Today, renowned cardiologist Dr. Mehra demystifies one of the most feared diagnoses in heart health: heart failure. When people hear the term "heart failure," it can sound frightening as if the heart has simply given up. But as Dr. Mehra explains, there’s so much more to the story. In this episode, we’ll break down what heart failure really means, explore its causes, symptoms, and risk factors, and discuss the modern spectrum of treatments, ranging from medications to devices like defibrillators and advanced therapies like LVADs and transplants. Most importantly, listeners will learn how patients can live full and active lives with a heart failure diagnosis, the importance of early detection, and how to partner with your healthcare team for the best possible outcomes. Stay tuned for a reassuring, informative conversation that aims to empower patients and their families with knowledge and hope.
00:00 Understanding heart failure types
05:07 Recognizing heart failure symptoms
09:08 Common causes of heart failure
13:52 Discussing heart failure outlook and treatments
16:09 Assessing symptoms for heart failure
20:37 Monitoring heart failure patients
23:20 Medicines for heart failure management
26:12 Using water pills for heart failure
32:09 Heart failure self-monitoring tips
35:34 Advanced heart failure options
38:32 Challenges of managing heart failure
42:17 Positive outlook on treatable diagnoses
When to Worry About Heart Palpitations: Insights on Skipped Beats and Racing Rhythms09/30/2026 | 18 mins.Have you ever felt your heart skip a beat, flutter unexpectedly, or race out of nowhere leaving you wondering if something might be wrong? Whether it’s a momentary sensation or a concerning alert from your smartwatch, these experiences can be startling and sometimes confusing. In this episode, renowned cardiologist Dr. Mehra to unravel what’s really happening in those moments, when an irregular heartbeat is harmless, and when it’s time to pay closer attention. From the differences between benign palpitations and serious arrhythmias like AFib or SVT, to the true impact of caffeine, alcohol, stress, and sleep, we dive into which symptoms should never be ignored and how modern technology like fitness trackers is changing heart care. Whether you’re curious, concerned, or simply want to understand your heart better, this conversation will empower you with the knowledge you need to feel confident about your heart health.
00:00 Explaining heart skips and racing
04:52 Discussing arrhythmias and heart rates
07:32 When to seek heart care
12:37 Heart monitoring tools and devices
14:25 Smartwatch heart monitoring features
19:50 Understanding heart palpitations and data
21:03 Managing stress and getting checkups
- Welcome to Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged! In this special episode, Dr. Mehra shines the spotlight on a condition that doesn’t always get the attention it deserves: peripheral artery disease, or PAD. September marks PAD Awareness Month, making it the perfect time to dive into what PAD is, who it affects, why it often goes undiagnosed, and what warning signs you should look out for. Whether you’re a patient, caregiver, or just curious about your own cardiovascular health, this episode will guide you through the essentials of PAD, from risk factors and symptoms to the latest in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. Get ready for a practical, insightful discussion to help you or your loved ones stay a step ahead in heart and vascular health.
00:00 Understanding Peripheral Arteries and Disease
04:12 Understanding peripheral arterial disease
09:43 Impact of Diabetes on Vascular Health
11:05 Understanding claudication symptoms
15:57 Non-invasive arterial ultrasound process
19:23 Exercise benefits for arterial disease
23:32 Performing angiography and treatment steps
26:20 Discussing surgical options for complex cases
27:50 Discussing limb preservation efforts
30:48 Screening for leg pain and PAD
Catheter-Valve Revolution: Expanding Heart Treatment Options for High-Risk and Elderly Patients07/17/2026 | 28 mins.Welcome back to Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged! In today's episode, we dive into the rapidly evolving world of structural heart disease, where cutting-edge catheter-based valve therapies are reshaping how we treat faulty heart valves. For decades, open-heart surgery was the only path for patients with failing valves—often leaving older or high-risk individuals without options beyond, "You're not a candidate." But that's no longer the case.
Join Dr. Mehra he breaks down the basics of heart valve function, what happens when valves fail, and how innovations like TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) are expanding treatment to more patients than ever before. We'll cover who qualifies for these revolutionary procedures, how outcomes compare to traditional surgery, the role of the heart team in patient care, and the critical questions every patient should ask to be sure they're exploring all their options.
Whether you're a clinician, patient, or just curious about advances in cardiology, this episode will give you a clearer understanding of the therapies changing the lives of people with valvular heart disease.
00:00 Understanding heart valves and function
04:15 Heart valve dysfunction issues
08:53 Understanding Severe Aortic Stenosis
11:28 Introducing the new heart valve technique
13:41 The necessity of alternative treatments
17:01 Discussing surgical options for valve issues
20:50 Mitral valve regurgitation treatment options
24:18 Awareness and evolution of therapies
28:54 Structural heart team approach
31:36 Encouraging patient self-advocacy
34:53 Options for catheter valve therapy
Rethinking Stents: When They Help, When Medications Work, and What Patients Should Ask07/01/2026 | 20 mins.Welcome to another episode of Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged. Today Dr. Mehra pulls back the curtain on one of cardiology’s most common and most misunderstood procedures: the coronary stent. When a stress test comes back abnormal, “stent” is often the word that follows, and for many patients, it sounds urgent and final. But is it always the right move? In this episode, we confront the myths and explore the evidence, showing when a stent can save a life, when medication is just as effective, and how to cut through fear to ask the questions that matter most. If you or someone you love has ever been told you need a stent, this is the episode you cannot afford to miss.
00:00 How stents work in arteries
06:50 Stent decision criteria and FFR
09:12 Understanding heart attacks and treatments
12:21 Discussing the Courage trial results
16:20 Heart attack interventions and treatments
19:26 Using medical therapy for heart disease
23:51 Discussing procedure risks with patients
27:12 Discussing second opinions with patients
29:44 Talking with cardiologist about options
32:46 The benefits of patient involvement
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About Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged
Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged is a physician-led podcast for patients and families facing real heart treatment decisions, and looking for answers they can trust.Hosted by interventional cardiologist Dr. Aditya Mehra, the show breaks down modern cardiovascular treatments clearly, honestly, and without hype. Each episode explores the decisions behind medications, procedures, and advanced therapies, helping listeners understand why certain treatments are recommended, when to act, and what options actually exist.This podcast is designed to replace fear and confusion with clarity - so patients can make informed, confident decisions about their heart care.Podcast website
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