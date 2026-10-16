Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged is a physician-led podcast for patients and families facing real heart treatment decisions, and looking for answers they can trust.Hosted by interventional cardiologist Dr. Aditya Mehra, the show breaks down modern cardiovascular treatments clearly, honestly, and without hype.

Each episode explores the decisions behind medications, procedures, and advanced therapies, helping listeners understand why certain treatments are recommended, when to act, and what options actually exist.This podcast is designed to replace fear and confusion with clarity - so patients can make informed, confident decisions about their heart care.