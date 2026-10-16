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Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged

TopHealth Media
FitnessHealth & Wellness
Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged

    Understanding Heart Failure: Diagnosis, Symptoms, Treatments, and Hope for Patients

    10/13/2026 | 28 mins.
    Welcome to another episode of Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged. Today,  renowned cardiologist Dr. Mehra demystifies one of the most feared diagnoses in heart health: heart failure. When people hear the term "heart failure," it can sound frightening as if the heart has simply given up. But as Dr. Mehra explains, there’s so much more to the story. In this episode, we’ll break down what heart failure really means, explore its causes, symptoms, and risk factors, and discuss the modern spectrum of treatments, ranging from medications to devices like defibrillators and advanced therapies like LVADs and transplants. Most importantly, listeners will learn how patients can live full and active lives with a heart failure diagnosis, the importance of early detection, and how to partner with your healthcare team for the best possible outcomes. Stay tuned for a reassuring, informative conversation that aims to empower patients and their families with knowledge and hope.
    00:00 Understanding heart failure types
    05:07 Recognizing heart failure symptoms
    09:08 Common causes of heart failure
    13:52 Discussing heart failure outlook and treatments
    16:09 Assessing symptoms for heart failure
    20:37 Monitoring heart failure patients
    23:20 Medicines for heart failure management
    26:12 Using water pills for heart failure
    32:09 Heart failure self-monitoring tips
    35:34 Advanced heart failure options
    38:32 Challenges of managing heart failure
    42:17 Positive outlook on treatable diagnoses
  • Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged

    When to Worry About Heart Palpitations: Insights on Skipped Beats and Racing Rhythms

    09/30/2026 | 18 mins.
    Have you ever felt your heart skip a beat, flutter unexpectedly, or race out of nowhere leaving you wondering if something might be wrong? Whether it’s a momentary sensation or a concerning alert from your smartwatch, these experiences can be startling and sometimes confusing. In this episode, renowned cardiologist Dr. Mehra to unravel what’s really happening in those moments, when an irregular heartbeat is harmless, and when it’s time to pay closer attention. From the differences between benign palpitations and serious arrhythmias like AFib or SVT, to the true impact of caffeine, alcohol, stress, and sleep, we dive into which symptoms should never be ignored and how modern technology like fitness trackers is changing heart care. Whether you’re curious, concerned, or simply want to understand your heart better, this conversation will empower you with the knowledge you need to feel confident about your heart health.
    00:00 Explaining heart skips and racing
    04:52 Discussing arrhythmias and heart rates
    07:32 When to seek heart care
    12:37 Heart monitoring tools and devices
    14:25 Smartwatch heart monitoring features
    19:50 Understanding heart palpitations and data
    21:03 Managing stress and getting checkups
  • Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged

    Raising PAD Awareness September Spotlight on Peripheral Artery Disease

    09/11/2026 | 32 mins.
    Welcome to Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged! In this special episode, Dr. Mehra shines the spotlight on a condition that doesn’t always get the attention it deserves: peripheral artery disease, or PAD. September marks PAD Awareness Month, making it the perfect time to dive into what PAD is, who it affects, why it often goes undiagnosed, and what warning signs you should look out for. Whether you’re a patient, caregiver, or just curious about your own cardiovascular health, this episode will guide you through the essentials of PAD, from risk factors and symptoms to the latest in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. Get ready for a practical, insightful discussion to help you or your loved ones stay a step ahead in heart and vascular health.
    00:00 Understanding Peripheral Arteries and Disease
    04:12 Understanding peripheral arterial disease
    09:43 Impact of Diabetes on Vascular Health
    11:05 Understanding claudication symptoms
    15:57 Non-invasive arterial ultrasound process
    19:23 Exercise benefits for arterial disease
    23:32 Performing angiography and treatment steps
    26:20 Discussing surgical options for complex cases
    27:50 Discussing limb preservation efforts
    30:48 Screening for leg pain and PAD
  • Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged

    Catheter-Valve Revolution: Expanding Heart Treatment Options for High-Risk and Elderly Patients

    07/17/2026 | 28 mins.
    Welcome back to Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged! In today's episode, we dive into the rapidly evolving world of structural heart disease, where cutting-edge catheter-based valve therapies are reshaping how we treat faulty heart valves. For decades, open-heart surgery was the only path for patients with failing valves—often leaving older or high-risk individuals without options beyond, "You're not a candidate." But that's no longer the case.
    Join Dr. Mehra he breaks down the basics of heart valve function, what happens when valves fail, and how innovations like TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) are expanding treatment to more patients than ever before. We'll cover who qualifies for these revolutionary procedures, how outcomes compare to traditional surgery, the role of the heart team in patient care, and the critical questions every patient should ask to be sure they're exploring all their options.
    Whether you're a clinician, patient, or just curious about advances in cardiology, this episode will give you a clearer understanding of the therapies changing the lives of people with valvular heart disease.
    00:00 Understanding heart valves and function
    04:15 Heart valve dysfunction issues
    08:53 Understanding Severe Aortic Stenosis
    11:28 Introducing the new heart valve technique
    13:41 The necessity of alternative treatments
    17:01 Discussing surgical options for valve issues
    20:50 Mitral valve regurgitation treatment options
    24:18 Awareness and evolution of therapies
    28:54 Structural heart team approach
    31:36 Encouraging patient self-advocacy
    34:53 Options for catheter valve therapy
  • Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged

    Rethinking Stents: When They Help, When Medications Work, and What Patients Should Ask

    07/01/2026 | 20 mins.
    Welcome to another episode of Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged. Today Dr. Mehra pulls back the curtain on one of cardiology’s most common and most misunderstood procedures: the coronary stent. When a stress test comes back abnormal, “stent” is often the word that follows, and for many patients, it sounds urgent and final. But is it always the right move? In this episode, we confront the myths and explore the evidence, showing when a stent can save a life, when medication is just as effective, and how to cut through fear to ask the questions that matter most. If you or someone you love has ever been told you need a stent, this is the episode you cannot afford to miss.
    00:00 How stents work in arteries
    06:50 Stent decision criteria and FFR
    09:12 Understanding heart attacks and treatments
    12:21 Discussing the Courage trial results
    16:20 Heart attack interventions and treatments
    19:26 Using medical therapy for heart disease
    23:51 Discussing procedure risks with patients
    27:12 Discussing second opinions with patients
    29:44 Talking with cardiologist about options
    32:46 The benefits of patient involvement
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About Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged
Cardiovascular Therapeutics Unplugged is a physician-led podcast for patients and families facing real heart treatment decisions, and looking for answers they can trust.Hosted by interventional cardiologist Dr. Aditya Mehra, the show breaks down modern cardiovascular treatments clearly, honestly, and without hype. Each episode explores the decisions behind medications, procedures, and advanced therapies, helping listeners understand why certain treatments are recommended, when to act, and what options actually exist.This podcast is designed to replace fear and confusion with clarity - so patients can make informed, confident decisions about their heart care.
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