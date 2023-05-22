Chapter 2: Better Red Than Dead

The story continues with the harrowing Vietnam wartime experience for Naval Capt. Eugene "Red" McDaniel. His shoot-down and capture, three years after Alvarez's, highlights the differences in preparation American servicemen had for becoming a prisoner of war. Red was forced to endure North Vietnamese captivity, torture, and egregious mistreatment in the infamous "Hanoi Hilton" for more than six long years, many of which his family didn't know whether he was alive or dead. Red, now 91, shares everything from why he forwent the opportunity to become a professional athlete (in favor of intensive aviation training) to his own dramatic moments of being shot down and discovered by the enemy. We also hear from Red's eldest son, Naval Capt. Mike McDaniel, as he speaks on what it was like for him to experience - and grapple with - his father's POW status at the tender age of nine. This episode features authentic audio from the mission in which Red and his navigator, Lt. Kelly James Patterson, were forced to eject from their A-1 Skyraider aircraft, never before heard by the public.