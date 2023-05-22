During the Vietnam War, hundreds of American aviators were shot down, imprisoned, and tortured, experiencing the harshest conditions imaginable.
Chapter 2: Better Red Than Dead
The story continues with the harrowing Vietnam wartime experience for Naval Capt. Eugene "Red" McDaniel. His shoot-down and capture, three years after Alvarez's, highlights the differences in preparation American servicemen had for becoming a prisoner of war.
Red was forced to endure North Vietnamese captivity, torture, and egregious mistreatment in the infamous "Hanoi Hilton" for more than six long years, many of which his family didn't know whether he was alive or dead. Red, now 91, shares everything from why he forwent the opportunity to become a professional athlete (in favor of intensive aviation training) to his own dramatic moments of being shot down and discovered by the enemy.
We also hear from Red's eldest son, Naval Capt. Mike McDaniel, as he speaks on what it was like for him to experience - and grapple with - his father's POW status at the tender age of nine.
This episode features authentic audio from the mission in which Red and his navigator, Lt. Kelly James Patterson, were forced to eject from their A-1 Skyraider aircraft, never before heard by the public.
For more info and photos specific to this episode, visit www.capturedpodcast.com.
CAPTURED: Shot Down in Vietnam is a docuseries from the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Foundation, produced by the team at Foundwave, and respectfully created in honor of Ross Perot, Sr.
If you're interested in learning more about Vietnam POWs, you can visit the new exhibit "CAPTURED" at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, CA.
This series is produced by Steph Weaver-Weinberg. Original music compositions, foley effects, and mastering from Jonathan Rock. Research, background, and history from Jason Schwartz. Executive production from Joe Lopez and the team at Richard Nixon Foundation and Kali Mason from Perot Family Collections. Co-executive production, interviewing, hosting by Tyler Russell McCusker. Special thanks to Luck Patterson for providing the original shootdown audio from Red's mission.
5/22/2023
32:56
Chapter 1: The First Guy
We rewind to the year 1964 and are introduced to 26-year-old Naval aviator Everett Alvarez Jr. Hear from the now-85-year-old Commander Alvarez himself, as we follow his journey from modest beginnings in Salinas, CA to the moment of being shot down over North Vietnam, leading to more than eight years as a prisoner of war (POW).
Following a brief period of American peacetime between the years of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, during which he volunteered for duty, Everett would soon be one of a handful of servicemen flying directly into the eye of a brewing storm - one that would quickly become the Vietnam War.
The action kicks off with the Gulf of Tonkin Incident on Aug. 2 of '64, prompting President Lyndon B. Johnson to authorize the very first US aerial attacks on the North Vietnamese. Less than 48 hours later, Everett would be under the canopy of a parachute, crashing down into the hostile waters of the picturesque Ha Long Bay.
Be immersed into that dangerous mission, which led to him becoming the first American POW.
For more info and photos specific to this episode, visit www.capturedpodcast.com.
CAPTURED: Shot Down in Vietnam is a docuseries from the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Foundation, produced by the team at Foundwave, and respectfully created in honor of Ross Perot, Sr.If you're interested in learning more about Vietnam POWs, you can visit the new exhibit "CAPTURED" at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, CA.
5/22/2023
28:31
Introducing CAPTURED (Full Trailer)
Exactly 50 years ago, the Nixon administration saved 591 prisoners of war from North Vietnamese captivity. Many of them are still with us and willing to tell their stories like never before in this limited docuseries, from the dramatic moment of being shot down to the tearful family reunion.
You will be put into the action with actual audio from the Vietnam era, original interviews with POWs and their families, and newly surfaced recordings from the Nixon and Johnson presidencies.
This is the premiere podcast from the Richard Nixon Presidential Library - in partnership with Foundwave Productions - and created in honor of Ross Perot Sr.
